BehindtheSelfie: Belinda Murray of The Bill Murray

This week we go behind the selfie of Belinda Murray, owner of The Bill Murray, a company based in Cape Town, South Africa working collaboratively with clients across the globe.
Belinda Murray, owner of The Bill Murray
Could you briefly explain what your role entails?
I am the owner of The Bill Murray Pty Ltd
– we hustle hard – so it’s a juggle between process consulting within the marketing and advertising space then creative outsourcing. Basically, we help businesses streamline their internal process and then on the other side I love connecting talent with clients both locally and internationally, keeping Saffas in jobs.
What’s really behind your selfie?
What you see is what you get! I’m zero bullsh*t. I love working with and for amazing people first and foremost. Authenticity is my mantra. Collaboration brings me joy and luckily I have been working with Alice Jakins on the process side of things and she has been instrumental in progressing the business and pushing my presentation fears to their limit. I love working with like-mindedness so between her and Dee Lombard – we are a fiercely female fun factory. Our meme game is strong.
Growing up, what did you want to be?
I was torn between being an actress and then a chef, but then when I was about 14, I decided advertising was for me - and it's never left me.
How did you end up in the industry?
I wasn’t fortunate enough to be able to afford to go to a fancy ad school, so I worked my way up as a receptionist in a print factory and that way I met production managers in ad agencies and wormed my way eventually into the agency life.
My mentor Jon Drake was head of print production back in the day. He was exactly that, a mentor who literally taught me everything about work ethic, the love of creative and how to bring it to life. He was incredible!
From there I learnt all about art buying, then traffic for my sins. Post traffic; I loved learning about what makes the whole machine tick. My final stint in the full-time employment of advertising was in operations. Then seven years ago I started The Bill Murray Pty Ltd and have never looked back!
When you founded The Bill Murray, what did you hope to achieve?
My goals were very simple. A more balanced life. Putting my family first. To rather be poor than work with horrible humans. To help as many people find work as possible and to help businesses see the value of a simple streamlined processes.
What has the journey been like?
It’s been absolutely incredible. The best rollercoaster of my life, and it doesn’t end. I’ve worked smarter and harder than ever before.
I have had months when I thought I wouldn’t be able to pay my bills. I have been able to walk away from work I felt didn’t fit my values. I’ve been able to be present for my family. I have found a lot of work for a lot of talented people.
Collaborating with Alice and Dee has been a game-changer for my business too. It’s not slowing down, it just gets more and more interesting, and the learnings have kept my brain young and fresh.
What excites you most about your career?
Working with and for incredible brains. I find it so exciting!
I love finding like-minded humans who are passionate, positive and have the will to work and to see change come alive. I love being able to work anywhere in the world and for people all over the world. I’m a proud and passionate lover of South Africa but being exposed international brings me joy and pride for what SA delivers.
What has been the highlight of your career?
Alice and I enjoyed bouncing ideas of each other weekly. Challenges with our businesses, or with clients or with systems. We had a ritual of doing Mountain Meetings to discuss all of this. Then Covid-19 struck and Alice and I were forced into a world of daily Zoom meetings - learning new tricks and tools.
We invested that time in growing our minds and helping other businesses out there with our time. Albeit, Covid was a highlight for us – it opened doors for us and made us brave and non-complacent. I treat each month as an exciting challenge.
When you're not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?
I make money so that I can build memories and adventures for my family. I love finding new places in the Western Cape to do weekends away. I love the mountains deeply and getting away from the city to breathe the mountain air is my joy. Laugh, eat, drink, walk - and step and repeat!
What are you watching/reading/listening to at the moment?
Music of all genres is my vibe. Love, love, love music! From Mac Miller to Edith Piaf. I don’t read a lot, to be honest. It takes me about three months to get through a book. Netflix is my vice.
What does 2022 have in store for you?
Lots of delayed travel, which is beyond exciting. But alongside that – my goal is to try and have another great year like 2021. I find that having a big ass goal is great, but with how the last couple of years have been, I think just keeping focused, positive, and sending out that message. I believe very strongly in what you put out will come back to you.
2022 – safety belt is on, I’m ready for you!