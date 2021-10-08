Newsmaker: Ursula van Niekerk to lead Leagas Delaney Johannesburg

Ursula Van Niekerk recently joined Leagas Delaney as MD of its newly established Johannesburg office.

The independent and integrated creative agency, founded by Tim Delaney, with established offices in London, Hamburg, Milan, Shanghai and Los Angeles, was appointed as Investec's global brand agency in February this year and is in the process of hiring a team in South Africa to work on the account. The firm has worked with Investec in the UK for the past three years.Moreover, Van Niekerk previously led the Investec account at Ireland Davenport, so she said the opportunity at Leagas Delaney was too good to turn down. "Their people are outstanding and the chance to work with Investec again was a huge draw. It’s an exciting time for everyone concerned.”She joins from her role as GM of WPP-owned Wunderman Thompson, where she ran the Cape Town office, with responsibilities including new business, business planning and operations. Whilst there her remit also included leading the Pepsico, J&J and Diageo Nigeria accounts as well as developing the growth strategy for the Wunderman Thompson business across their advertising, digital, consulting and technology divisions.I’m incredibly excited about joining the Leagas Delaney team. Their impressive heritage is obviously a huge draw, as is their independence, but what really motivates me is the marriage of creative excellence and technology that sits at the heart of the business. It’s a very different model to other agencies and that’s something that I’ve already heard referenced a lot.I enjoyed the people and the spirit with which they do things. So many people I worked with are still at Investec now. That says so much about the environment and the culture. Investec people are true brand ambassadors and they live and breathe the brand and are passionate about it and so proud to be a part of it.The people! I am excited to bring onboard great talent but also nice human beings. People who inspire you and you want to surround yourself with every day that you go to the office.I have lived in a number of countries and have started a few ventures. I have, however, always returned to advertising. It’s a passion, I guess. The feeling of being part of making really great creative work alongside people who inspire you is something really special.Funny that. Some of the best years of my career were spent working on Investec. Travelling to the Amazon to make an incredible ad for them was certainly a big highlight of my career.I love the eclectic bunch of people I get to engage with and learn from and have fun with. I love the conceptual thinking and working alongside the creatives. I always find myself spending lots of time with the teams I work with to come up with ideas together.We talk a lot about the rate of change that’s happening in the media landscape, we call it the ‘digitally accelerated culture’. It’s our view that the landscape is changing fast and the best ideas acknowledge and respond to it. And equally, so do the best agencies.We’re building our team and are close to announcing a number of key hires, so watch this space!