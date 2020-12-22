Advertising Company news South Africa

Howard Audio paints Christmas green for Glo Nigeria

22 Dec 2020
Issued by: Howard Audio
Howard Audio was the musical force behind Glo Nigeria's latest Christmas TV campaign. Working closely with Giant Films' Ian Gabriel - this was not the normal brief. The story tells of a young tap dancer who walks nervously onto a stage and takes him on a dream-like journey... all to the melody of Felize Navidad!

Adam Howard explains, “We had to thread the musical theme of Felize Navidad (which is very repetitive!) from a dreamlike opening sequence through more urban beats into a full-on party scene - but with more contemporary Latino beats.”

The boy ends up tap dancing with a whole dance troupe where on-set taps were recorded - but Howard Audio had to come up with a bespoke solution at one point. Howard explains, “We needed to augment the tap sound that was recorded - so we built our very own tap sampler - basically a software instrument where you can play the taps on a keyboard - but we wanted the taps to still feel real - so we painstakingly took individual taps that were recorded on set and built them into this instrument - this basically allowed us to play in taps realtime - to give it that authentic feel”.

Adam Howard and Ian Gabriel finessed the spot over weeks as post was finalised.

Enjoy the final TVC here - and Happy Christmas... from the bottom of our hearts :)



Howard Audio
At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
