What to consider before investing in digital signage

A cross-industry wonder that's literally larger than life, digital signage has become a fantastic form of communication and advertising, particularly during the recent pandemic as businesses struggle to stand out in a sea of sameness.

1. Durability

2. Visibility

3. Design

By encouraging improved customer engagement, better in-store experiences, and impressive sale growth, among other benefits, digital signage is a no-brainer for companies of all sizes and across all sectors looking to step up their game in a highly-competitive consumer landscape.Customer experience – something that everyone should be focused on these days – is also improved by digital signage. Providing information to customers on easy-to-change signs helps to decrease the amount of time that they spend waiting in lines, which is very helpful as stores try to encourage safe social distancing.Are you curious about incorporating digital signage into your marketing strategy?Here are some important considerations to make before you sign on the dotted line.Digital displays are often exposed to harsh environmental conditions, including degrading sunlight, rain, wind, dust, and possibly even snow. Over time, this causes massive wear and tear, so investing in a product that is protected against environmental factors is critical to ensuring longevity.At LG, we pride ourselves as being one of the few manufacturers that has a truly differentiating technology when it comes to displays used for digital signage applications. Our entire line-up of digital displays makes use of in-plane switching (IPS) – a technology that was developed in the ’80s that we have adapted and improved on for outstanding visibility.Unlike other LCD displays, IPS displays provide better control of liquid crystals, offering viewers a true wide viewing angle with no degradation in picture quality. This means that the screen can be viewed at virtually any angle without colour, contrast, or brightness changes – perfect for airports or malls where customers are constantly on-the-go.Additionally, IPS displays have built-in temperature control, allowing them to adjust to strong, direct sunlight and darkness. And with more LED units included, these signs can operate brighter at lower temperatures, thereby lasting longer than conventional monitors.Putting yourself in your viewer’s shoes is critical to ensuring a digital masterpiece that will resonate with your customers. Think about viewing distance and how font size will impact readability from far away. Where will your viewer be standing and how will they interact with your message? Monitor size and pixel density also affect visibility and interaction, so double check if the size you’re thinking of getting is big enough, or if you need to combine panels to make an even bigger impact.Simple colour contrasts tend to do better too as they are less overwhelming – you should aim for a design that’s effective and stays in a customer’s mind, but not one that isn't visually appealing. Be sure to carefully consider all your design elements, mock-up various designs, and consult a professional for some honest feedback before you go live.At the end of the day, the appeal, effectiveness, and longevity of your digital signage will all depend on these important considerations, so it’s advised to take the time to do the necessary research before you dive in head-first.