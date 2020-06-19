WINA Festival announces 2020 winners!

WINA Festival has announced the winning agencies for the 2020 Festival, with South African creative advertising agency, Kilmer & Cruise bagging Bronze in the Better World category (Causes) and a Silver in the Effectiveness category (Public Services) for their Children's Hospital Trust - Election Takeover campaign.
The WINA Festival, seeking to demonstrate that the independent creative industry remains active and will be important for reactivating the economy post-Covid-19, decided to go ahead with its 2020 edition, opting to conduct the award ceremony via YouTube.
In 2021, the Festival will resume its in-person conference and award ceremony format in the breathtaking city of Dubai (United Arab Emirates).
27 participating countries, Latin America as a Protagonist and Changes in the Rankings:
With a notable participation by agencies in Latin America, the 2020 WINA Festival received entries from agencies and independent networks from Portugal, Mexico, Russia, Colombia, India, Argentina, the United States, South Africa, the Philippines, Guatemala, Italy, Thailand, Ecuador, Bulgaria, Brazil, Iran, Costa Rica, Bolivia, Germany, Chile, Peru, Spain, Uruguay, Panama, Ireland, Slovenia and New Zealand.
2020 WINA Festival Winners:
This year, the Festival decided to send a message of global unity and to not publish a general ranking, nor mentions by country, as it has done traditionally. Rather, the Festival sought to make the process more democratic, taking into consideration that many agencies around the world could not participate in the recent edition due to the global pandemic. Discover all of the 2020 WINA Winners:
Workkit Bangkok
Walkers
Cheil
Taurus
Taller M Estudio de Diseño
Simple
Shoryuken Production
Sanchez Propaganda
Salsa
ACHE
22Squared
Rosebud
RK People
Redovisual
ReBorn Brand and Media
Play Group
Olístico
Mood
Mojobrands
MGC
María Vinagre
Loft 51 Studio
Lerma
Kitchen
Kilmer & Cruise
JPG Grupo de Comunicación
José Salvador
Jorge M. Rodrigo Ad Studio
ISM Innova Social Marketing
Inzomnio
Inflamable
Independiente Pan
Inbrax
Imille
Ignis Media Agency
Igloo Lab
Humano
Furia
Ferrer
Éxit – Up
Exe
Evek
Espluga+associates
Draftline
Doubleyou
DMA
Danglars Digital
Consorcio Publicitario
Connaxis
Comunicación Creativa Manifiesto
CLV
Castillo de If
Birth Group
Apple Tree Communication
Antonio Orozco Comunicación
Agencia Lunar
La Machi Comunicación para Buenas Causas
During the most recent edition of the WINA Festival, which included 141 qualifying agencies, from 5 continents, Five Grand Prizes; 14 Gold, 33 Silver, 49 Bronze and 28 Honorable Mentions were awarded.
