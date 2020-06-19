WINA Festival announces 2020 winners!

WINA Festival has announced the winning agencies for the 2020 Festival, with South African creative advertising agency, Kilmer & Cruise bagging Bronze in the Better World category (Causes) and a Silver in the Effectiveness category (Public Services) for their Children's Hospital Trust - Election Takeover campaign.

2020 WINA Festival Winners:

Workkit Bangkok

Walkers

Cheil

Taurus

Taller M Estudio de Diseño

Simple

Shoryuken Production

Sanchez Propaganda

Salsa

ACHE

22Squared

Rosebud

RK People

Redovisual

ReBorn Brand and Media

Play Group

Olístico

Mood

Mojobrands

MGC

María Vinagre

Loft 51 Studio

Lerma

Kitchen

Kilmer & Cruise

JPG Grupo de Comunicación

José Salvador

Jorge M. Rodrigo Ad Studio

ISM Innova Social Marketing

Inzomnio

Inflamable

Independiente Pan

Inbrax

Imille

Ignis Media Agency

Igloo Lab

Humano

Furia

Ferrer

Éxit – Up

Exe

Evek

Espluga+associates

Draftline

Doubleyou

DMA

Danglars Digital

Consorcio Publicitario

Connaxis

Comunicación Creativa Manifiesto

CLV

Castillo de If

Birth Group

Apple Tree Communication

Antonio Orozco Comunicación

Agencia Lunar

La Machi Comunicación para Buenas Causas

The WINA Festival, seeking to demonstrate that the independent creative industry remains active and will be important for reactivating the economy post-Covid-19, decided to go ahead with its 2020 edition, opting to conduct the award ceremony via YouTube.In 2021, the Festival will resume its in-person conference and award ceremony format in the breathtaking city of Dubai (United Arab Emirates).27 participating countries, Latin America as a Protagonist and Changes in the Rankings:With a notable participation by agencies in Latin America, the 2020 WINA Festival received entries from agencies and independent networks from Portugal, Mexico, Russia, Colombia, India, Argentina, the United States, South Africa, the Philippines, Guatemala, Italy, Thailand, Ecuador, Bulgaria, Brazil, Iran, Costa Rica, Bolivia, Germany, Chile, Peru, Spain, Uruguay, Panama, Ireland, Slovenia and New Zealand.This year, the Festival decided to send a message of global unity and to not publish a general ranking, nor mentions by country, as it has done traditionally. Rather, the Festival sought to make the process more democratic, taking into consideration that many agencies around the world could not participate in the recent edition due to the global pandemic.Discover all of the 2020 WINA Winners:During the most recent edition of the WINA Festival, which included 141 qualifying agencies, from 5 continents, Five Grand Prizes; 14 Gold, 33 Silver, 49 Bronze and 28 Honorable Mentions were awarded.