Everyone is talking about Chicken Licken's EasyBucks meal

Issued by: Joe Public United
For most South Africans money is tight, so when they see a great deal, they can't help but talk about it. Chicken Licken®, in partnership with Joe Public United, have come up with an exciting campaign featuring a television film that celebrates Chicken Licken's® four affordable meal options called EasyBucks® for only R24 each.

The film features an unsuspecting young man being woken up by his television. He notices that something seems odd, and decides to change the channel to double-check. That’s when his bizarre channel-changing journey begins. No matter which channel he switches to, everyone is talking about EasyBucks®.

The film takes us through a total of 14 movie and TV genres, including a classic period piece romance, a reality TV scene featuring Khanyi Mbau, a quirky infomercial, an iconic soapie scene, an emotive war scene and a blockbuster zombie scene amongst others, with the dialogue continuing seamlessly throughout each channel.


Nine of these scenes were extended to create individual 60” films that will flight on social media. Fans will also be able to interact with these films on Chicken Licken®’s website by taking over the remote control and flicking through the different channels themselves, and again the dialogue flows seamlessly from scene to scene.

“We are thrilled to share such a great partnership with Chicken Licken® who allow us to explore and experiment within the creative space. We are looking forward to another great year of trust, unity and of course the quirky humour that accompanies the Chicken Licken® brand,” says Chief Creative Officer, Xolisa Dyeshana.


Chicken Licken’s® belief in storytelling through creativity is evident in the films as it pushes brand and product awareness through online talkability, which aims to elicit real-time talkability.

Produced and directed by Karien Cherry of Giant Films, our first female director for the brand. The campaign delivers a humorous and well-crafted journey through the television and movie genre world. The integrated campaign includes social media, digital, outdoor and an exciting top-secret activation which will be revealed in the upcoming months.




Credits

Brand: Chicken Licken®
Client: Chantal Sombonos van Tonder
Agency: Joe Public United (ATL & Digital)
Group Chief Creative Officer: Pepe Marais
Chief Creative Officer: Xolisa Dyeshana
Creative Director: Assaf Levy
Art Director: Zamani Ngubane
Copywriter: Caroline Bergh, Tshepo Tumahole
Strategy: Leigh Tayler
Account Management: Amber Mackeurtan, Asbo Ofori-Amanfo
Agency TV Producer: Wendy Botha
Production Company: Giant Films
Director: Karien Cherry
Director of Photography: Adam Bentel
Executive Producer: Emma Lundy
Production House Producer: Ashley Kadish
Stylist: Keenan McAdam
Post-production: Strangelove
Editor: Kobus Loots
Colourist: Nic Apostoli
Online Operator: Charmaine Greyling
Music: Adam Howard
Audio: Lorens Persson
SFX: Lorens Persson

Joe Public United We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
