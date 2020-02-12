Cinevation grows premium audience offering by 10 million

Cinevation will be increasing its audience offering by well over 10 million viewers through the addition of five new premium media channels.This exciting development will expand its current cinema platform to include other synergistic entertainment, leisure and lifestyle target markets and best meet clients' needs to access their target markets in quality environments and across multiple relevant touchpoints.

mega-size centre-stage screen with 10 other screens being added throughout the venue located in Fourways, Johannesburg. Although newly launched, the club already boasts an average monthly attendance of 40,000. Ivy Champagne Garden – this Bedfordview venue features four screens consistently reaching a premium upmarket audience.

“Cinevation is a company that is truly passionate about cinema – we eat, drink, live and breathe cinema. But we’ve also come to recognise that there are a number of impactful screen environments in the entertainment, lifestyle and leisure sector that deliver a similar audience to cinema. These compliment and synergise effectively with our existing cinema offerings, resulting in enhanced reach and frequency for our clients,” explains Karen Bailey, managing partner at Cinevation.The following premium channels have been added to Cinevation’s bouquet of screen advertising packages. These new channels will be formally launched in the next few weeks.Located in 11 lounges at eight major airports nationwide with a total of 17 screens reaching over 1.6 million premium people annually. Furthermore, this platform includes 14 busses at OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports transporting 50,000 people per bus per month, delivering viewership of approximately eight million annually.A total of 42 clubs nationwide hosting 114 screens – consisting of Platinum Gyms, Mega Clubs and Just Gyms. Planet Fitness has a membership base of over 800,000 members with an average of six million attendances annually.Large on-screen pre-show reel at six theatres across South Africa reaching 600,000 patrons a year.These new channel offerings will join Cinevation’s existing outdoor offering, The Galileo in Cape Town, an open-air cinema circuit now in its eighth season and successfully growing. The Galileo has on average 40,000 attendances per season.“Any of these platforms, whether used on its own or in combination with our cinema offering, will add significant reach and frequency to a client targeting the more affluent premium audiences,” says Bailey.Cinevation’s cinema sales arm, Popcorn, will continue to offer upmarket cinema experiences such as Nu Metro’s 4DX, Xtreme, VIP and regular cinemas to clients – located at Nu Metro’s 25 complexes nationwide with a total of 179 screens in Hyde Park (Jhb), Emperors Palace (Jhb), Clearwater Mall (Jhb), The Glen (Jhb), Bedfordview (Jhb), Key West (Jhb), Westgate Mall (Jhb), Trade Route Mall (Jhb), Menlyn Park (Pta), Woodlands (Pta), Mams Mall (Mamelodi/Pta), Parkview (Pta), Canal Walk (CT), V&A Waterfront (CT), Mountain Mill (Worcester), Cornubia Mall (Dbn), The Pavilion (Dbn), Galleria (Amanzimtoti), Ballito Junction (Ballito), Loch Logan (Bloem), Boardwalk Casino (P.E), The Strip (Welkom) and Masingita Mall (Giyani, Limpopo). In Africa, Nu Metro is located at Gloria Mall in Maputo, Mozambique and Arcades Mall in Lusaka, Zambia.Popcorn’s existing cinema offering also includes Epic cinema complexes at Sun City, North Ridge Mall, Wild Coast Sun and Mall@Reds, along with independent cinema complexes at Zambezi Mall, Minimax Paarl, Rosehill Mall, Labia and Victorian Theatre –which all continue to perform well in their areas.“Our commitment is to continue to grow and develop key channels with similar premium audience profiles in line with our mission to best deliver the entertainment, lifestyle and leisure target markets to our clients,” concludes Bailey.For more information, please contact:Karen Bailey –Justin Inglis –+27 11 329 0600