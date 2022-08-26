Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Tractor OutdoorGrey AfricaWunderman ThompsonJoe PublicSpark MediaSHAREit GroupKantarATKASA - Digital AgencyBOO! Surprising Media SolutionsPrimedia BroadcastingNew MediaUrban Brew StudiosClockworkKaya 959EverlyticEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing & Media News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Post Producer Cape Town
  • Account Executive Johannesburg
  • E-commerce UX Designer Somerset West
  • Account Executive Cape Town
  • Marketing and Communications Specialist - Financial Services Johannesburg
  • Receptionist Johannesburg
  • Assistant Editor/Subtitler Cape Town
  • Senior Model Booker Cape Town
  • Junior Digital Marketing Coordinator Cape Town
  • Junior Social Media Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    FM AdFocus Awards announce 2022 jury

    26 Aug 2022
    The FM AdFocus Awards have announced their jury line-up for 2022 as well as announced the extension of its deadline for entries to 8 September.
    Image supplied. 2022 AdFocus chair Faheem Chaudhry (right) with 2020/21 AdFocus jury chair, Tumi Rabanye (centre) and Rob Rose, FM editor (left)
    Image supplied. 2022 AdFocus chair Faheem Chaudhry (right) with 2020/21 AdFocus jury chair, Tumi Rabanye (centre) and Rob Rose, FM editor (left)

    “Due to the volume of demand of this year’s entries, the decision was made to extend the deadline to give all applicants the time they need to ensure they get their entries in,” says 2022 Jury chair, Faheem Chaudhry.

    The 2022 jury

    As is tradition with the awards, several new jurors join second-term jury members as they determine this year’s winners.

    The new jury members include:

    • Zanele Zwane, managing director of Duke
    • Firdous Osman, managing director of Saatchi & Saatchi
    • Nimay Parekh, chief digital officer, King James
    • Merissa Himraj, chief executive officer, Wavemaker
    • Wandile Collins, founder and chief strategic officer, Black Swan
    • Sharon Keith, marketing director, Heineken
    • Ana Carrapichano, founder and owner, Mediology (served on the AdFocus media jury in 2021)

    They join second-term jury members:

    • Faheem Chaudhry, managing director, M&C Saatchi Abel Jhb (AdFocus jury chair 2022)
    • Gillian Rightford, founder, AdTherapy
    • Lebo Madiba, founder, Powerhouse PR
    • Luca Gallarelli, group chief executive officer, TBWA
    • Warren Moss, founder and chief executive officer, Demographica

    Chaudhry says this year’s jury is made up of an exceptional group of industry leaders from across a variety of companies.

    “On the jury, we have agency chief executives across through-the-line, media and public relations agencies as well as industry consultants and clients, all of whom have a wealth of experience both locally and internationally.

    “This jury brings true diversity of thought to the judging room and I’m looking forward to the robust debates that will in the end decide the agencies most worthy of being named agency of the year,” he says.

    Media part of the main jury

    The AdFocus judging process will be slightly different this year. In previous years, a separate media jury adjudicated the media agency entries. This year the media categories will be adjudicated by the main jury.

    Chaudhry explains, “Media agencies form a critical part of our industry’s landscape. We wanted to bring the debate and discussion around the media industry into the main jury for two main reasons. The first is so that the media industry is represented on the main jury and benefits from all the core discussions that will take place across all categories. Second is to ensure that the media award is judged by a cross-functional set of jurors who interact with media agencies and experience media agencies from different angles.”

    PoPIA update

    All information submitted by agencies is protected by the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) and entry requirements have been amended to reflect this

    .For further information on award categories, entry criteria and to enter the 2022 AdFocus Awards please register on the AdFocus website.

    NextOptions
    Read more: media awards, advertising awards, advertising agencies, Financial Mail, AdFocus Awards, marketing awards

    Related

    Source: © Jose Francisco Fernandez Saura In 2023 advertising investment will be inhibited by cooling economic conditions and third-party cookie blocking online
    Third-party cookie blocking to slow global advertising growth1 day ago
    Source: © fauxels In this age of adaptive marketing delivering the right message at the right time on the right platform is key
    Optimise your marketing ecosystem for best results22 Aug 2022
    Image supplied. All the Sanlam financial journalism award winners
    All Sanlam financial journalism awards winners15 Aug 2022
    Image by Danette Breitenbach: Ogilvy South Africa at the annual Bookmark Awards
    All the Bookmark Awards 2022 winners!29 Jul 2022
    Image supplied: Razia Pillay, IAB CEO
    We count down to IAB Bookmarks with Razia Pillay27 Jul 2022
    Source: © AdFocus Awards The 2021 AdFocus Awards winners
    AdFocus Awards 2022 open for entries26 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz