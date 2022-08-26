KZN Film Commission calls for applications to London Film Festival

Each year the BFI London Film Festival (LFF) presents a selection of the best in world cinema, showing audiences a wide array of films, representing a variety of languages, genres, and filmmaking styles.
The BFI LFF showcases exceptional British filmmaking alongside international work, and the programme spans features, shorts, fiction, documentary, artists’ moving image, restorations, animation, and films for families, alongside titles destined for awards-season glory.
The opening date for submissions is 25 August 2022 and they close on 31 August.
Applications must include the following:
The invitation is open to producers with animation projects, feature films, short films and feature documentary film projects looking for co-producers, funders, distributors, or a combination of these
The invitation is only open to Tier 1,Tier 2 and Tier 3 producers (working and not expired links of projects must be submitted as proof)
You can submit your applications to KZNFilmFund@kznfilm.co.za
Preference will be given to applicants from designated groups.
All KZN Film Commission delegates will be required to submit attendance report within 14 days after the event.