    KZN Film Commission calls for applications to London Film Festival

    26 Aug 2022
    The KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission is calling for applications to be part of its registered delegates at the BFI London Film Festival 2022.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Each year the BFI London Film Festival (LFF) presents a selection of the best in world cinema, showing audiences a wide array of films, representing a variety of languages, genres, and filmmaking styles.

    The BFI LFF showcases exceptional British filmmaking alongside international work, and the programme spans features, shorts, fiction, documentary, artists’ moving image, restorations, animation, and films for families, alongside titles destined for awards-season glory.

    Source:
    KZN Film opens up calls for internships

    3 days ago

    The opening date for submissions is 25 August 2022 and they close on 31 August.

    Applications must include the following:

    • A fully completed KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission markets and festivals application form
    • All accompanying valid documents as per requirements on the application form
    • A motivation to attend the festival that details how your attendance will assist your business and your desired outcomes from your attendance of the festival

    The invitation is open to producers with animation projects, feature films, short films and feature documentary film projects looking for co-producers, funders, distributors, or a combination of these

    Source:
    Joburg Film Festival set to return in early 2023

    12 Aug 2022

    The invitation is only open to Tier 1,Tier 2 and Tier 3 producers (working and not expired links of projects must be submitted as proof)

    • Producers must submit the Producer’s package of the project they are taking to the festival
    • The applicant is to state the stage in which their film is in, ie; development/production/complete
    • Detailed CV of the producer or director, CV/ profile of the applicant should demonstrate previous work done and include contactable references.
    • The invitation is also open to industry professionals
    • Valid KZN proof of residence
    • Copy of passport
    • Vaccination certificate or be willing to vaccinate
    • The applicant must be in a position or able to get the festival accreditation, visa and keep receipt for reimbursement.

    You can submit your applications to KZNFilmFund@kznfilm.co.za

    Preference will be given to applicants from designated groups.

    All KZN Film Commission delegates will be required to submit attendance report within 14 days after the event.

