Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Kaya 959EverlyticMaximizer SoftwareTalkwalkerDMASAAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIncubetaHellopeterFlow CommunicationsHKLMTopco MediaLocation BankBrandFusionUrban Brew StudiosJoe PublicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Film & Cinematography News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • On-Air Creative Producer Johannesburg
  • Commissioning Editor VIS and VBS Johannesburg
  • Commissioning Editor Johannesburg
  • Office Manager Cape Town
  • Talent Booker Cape Town
  • Bidding Assistant Cape Town
  • Bookeeper Cape Town
  • Junior Post Production Supervisor Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    KZN Film opens up calls for internships

    22 Aug 2022
    The KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission (KZN Film) has opened calls for aspiring filmmakers to apply for internships at production houses.

    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    KZN Film is an entity established in terms of the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission Act, 2010. The Commission has been set up with its main vision being to position KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) as a globally competitive, diverse, and sustainable industry and choice film destination.

    Its aim is to enhance the economy by providing and encouraging opportunities for persons, especially from disadvantaged communities to enter and participate in the film industry in the province. In so doing, it aims to contribute to an enabling environment for job creation.

    The Human Capital Development (HCD) Programme under marketing and industry development is designed to develop skills in KwaZulu-Natal focusing on previously disadvantaged filmmakers across the value chain of film and television. HCD aims to extend its training and skills development by offering internships to its trainees with long-term productions in the province.

    KZN Film has engaged with productions in KZN who are prepared to take on interns. The production companies will provide the work-readiness training that, mid to long-term productions are able to do. The internships range from one to 12 months based on the needs and requirements of the productions.

    Image supplied: Tamara Shogaolu
    #WomensMonth: Tamara Shogaolu on the power of filmmaking

    By 17 Aug 2022

    Requirements:

    • Applicants must be residents of KZN and be South African citizens or residents.
    • Applicants must have a matric certificate and/or a relevant qualification in Film & Television Production.

    Please submit:

    1. A motivation (maximum 1 page) as to why you should be considered for the internship. The motivation letter must specify clearly your area of specialty.
    2. Your CV, detailed profile of work experience.
    3. A certified copy of your Matric certificates and all qualifications post matric
    4. Certified copy of your ID.

    Closing date for applications: 5 September 2022.

    Please note that your documents will be shared with the relevant production house. By applying for the programme, you consent to this being done.

    For more information visit our website or call our offices on (031) 003 9000.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Film, internship, apply, KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission, KZN Film

    Related

    Source:
    New film scoring platform created8 Aug 2022
    Source: © Photography The One Screen 2022 jury includes South African Simone Bosman, OSU Creative Production and Linda Notelovitz, LifeDesign
    One Screen 2022 jury names 2 South Africans2 Aug 2022
    Image supplied. Natalie Lam, one of five global brand communications industry experts announced as the jury presidents for this year’s Loeries Creative Week
    Loeries jury presidents 2022 announced1 Aug 2022
    Kearney 2023 internship programme open for applications
    Kearney 2023 internship programme open for applications8 Jul 2022
    Supplied. GPS supports work realised in any part of South Africa; ranging from workshops to exhibitions, events and performances; in any discipline including visual art, performing arts, film, music or combinations of aforementioned forms
    Goethe-Institut Project Space open for proposals1 Jul 2022
    Image source: RF._.studio from
    Departments invited to enrol youth in career programmes13 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz