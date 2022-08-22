KZN Film opens up calls for internships

The KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission (KZN Film) has opened calls for aspiring filmmakers to apply for internships at production houses.

KZN Film is an entity established in terms of the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission Act, 2010. The Commission has been set up with its main vision being to position KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) as a globally competitive, diverse, and sustainable industry and choice film destination.

Its aim is to enhance the economy by providing and encouraging opportunities for persons, especially from disadvantaged communities to enter and participate in the film industry in the province. In so doing, it aims to contribute to an enabling environment for job creation.

The Human Capital Development (HCD) Programme under marketing and industry development is designed to develop skills in KwaZulu-Natal focusing on previously disadvantaged filmmakers across the value chain of film and television. HCD aims to extend its training and skills development by offering internships to its trainees with long-term productions in the province.

KZN Film has engaged with productions in KZN who are prepared to take on interns. The production companies will provide the work-readiness training that, mid to long-term productions are able to do. The internships range from one to 12 months based on the needs and requirements of the productions.

Requirements:

Applicants must be residents of KZN and be South African citizens or residents.

Applicants must have a matric certificate and/or a relevant qualification in Film & Television Production.

Please submit:

A motivation (maximum 1 page) as to why you should be considered for the internship. The motivation letter must specify clearly your area of specialty. Your CV, detailed profile of work experience. A certified copy of your Matric certificates and all qualifications post matric Certified copy of your ID.

Closing date for applications: 5 September 2022.

Please note that your documents will be shared with the relevant production house. By applying for the programme, you consent to this being done.

For more information visit our website or call our offices on (031) 003 9000.