    Joburg Film Festival set to return in early 2023

    12 Aug 2022
    The organisers of the Joburg Film Festival, in partnership with the MultiChoice Group, have announced the return of the festival in early 2023.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Now in its fifth year, the Joburg Film Festival was born out of the desire to create an exciting and independent platform that not only tells Africa’s stories but curates, showcases and rewards local and international excellence in film - set to showcase some of the finest films from countries across the globe.

    Fame Week Africa partners iKasi Creative Media, showcasing rural youth talent
    Fame Week Africa partners iKasi Creative Media, showcasing rural youth talent

    22 hours ago

    As in previous years, the Joburg Film Festival is programmed around four key pillars. In addition to the screening of over 60 films including a range of African premieres, the festival includes a dynamic range of audience and industry initiatives including:

    • The Film Programme
    • The Industry Programme
    • Youth and Audience Development Programme
    • The Film Society
    • JBX Content Market

    comprehensive development programme including The Youth and Audience Development Programme will be available as well. The programme focuses largely on providing young filmmakers with opportunities through training, skills transfer, and networking with industry leaders during the programme.

    The Joburg Film Festival is also excited to announce a new pillar this year, with the launch of The Film Society. Additionally, a complimentary newly developed content and new-media industry market, JBX, is a future-proof market that will connect up-and-coming creators and established entertainment brands with investors, distribution channels and sponsors.

    Source:
    New film scoring platform created

    3 days ago

    JBX will take place alongside the Joburg Film Festival to build momentum. More details on all programmes will be announced at a later stage.

    Joburg Film Festival executive director, Tim Mangwedi, said, “After two years of extremely challenging times for the film industry, the Joburg Film Festival is excited to be back with an in-person event with an expanded programme. The 2023 edition of the festival will once again attract thousands of visitors to Gauteng, with a focal point of activities at Nelson Mandela Square that will include screenings and industry events. The Joburg Film Festival and JBX Market will once again position Joburg as the film capital of South Africa, with the festival celebrating African stories and the talent of our home-grown filmmakers as we showcase their films alongside those of filmmakers from around the world.”

    The festival will take place from 31 January 2023 to 5 February 2023 and limited tickets will be available for sale from November 2022. For more information, go here.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Johannesburg, South African film, film festivals, MultiChoice Group

    News

    More industry news
