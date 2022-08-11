Fame Week Africa partners iKasi Creative Media, showcasing rural youth talent

Fame Week Africa, which is set to take place in Cape Town from 24-26 August at the CTICC, has partnered with non-profit organisation iKasi Creative Media. The organisation assists businesses in media create meaningful impact on the lives of youth that are not in employment, education or training (NEETS).

Sandy Wilschut from Worcester. Source: Supplied

“Fame Week Africa provides a platform for African creatives to fast-track their careers though conversations, networking and learning. Our partnership with iKasi will highlight the incredible work that they are doing with the youth in the film, television and multimedia space by not only showcasing their students' work but also providing their creative content creators with the opportunity to connect, be inspired and be part of important conversations. We look forward to growing this partnership,” says Martin Hiller, marketing, content, and creative director of Fame Week Africa, built by RX Africa.

During Fame Week Africa, attendees will be able to meet with the iKasi Creative Media team, current students and alumni and learn more about the work iKasi does and how they can get involved.

“iKasi is proud to represent creative youth from rural communities at Fame Week Africa. This global platform gives us the opportunity to motivate for more support and long-term commitment from industry to reduce unemployment and to bring much needed access to our youth to participate in a growing creative economy,” explains Lika Berning, founding director of iKasi Creative Media.

iKasi presentions at Fame Week Africa

Duwayne Murphy from Oudtshoorn. Source: Supplied

During Fame Week Africa, iKasi will be presenting a masterclass on 'Using neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) to get the most out of your creative team'. It will be hosted by Natalie Delport, NLP master practitioner and coach as well as deputy chair of Sister’s working in Film and Television (Swift).

iKasi alumni, Chad Louw will be presenting a talk on the value of creative media skills to small town and rural youth. Louw will share his story about how the creative economy changed his life and how to join growing the sector and in the process be a changemaker.

Louw, who hails from Dysselsdorp near Oudtshoorn, completed a skills programme with iKasi in 2019. His three-minute documentary short film ‘A New Chapter’, which will be screened at MIP Africa at Fame Week Africa, is the inspirational story of a local gangster who made the choice to turn his life around.

“Chad felt compelled to tell this story as it was the unfortunate reality for many unemployed youth in his community. When Chad couldn't afford to complete his diploma in media he signed up for the iKasi Creative skills programme where he graduated in the top five of his class. Since then he's followed his passion of playing an active role in community building and he was appointed mayor of Oudsthoorn last year,” says Hiller.

Click here for more info on iKasi Creative Media.