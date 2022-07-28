Critical connections and content at MIP Africa 2022

According to the Unesco publication, The African Film Industry, the film and audio industry in Africa has the potential to create 20 million jobs and generate $20bn in revenues per year. MIP Africa at Fame Week Africa is creating platforms to unlock this potential.

In less than a month, African filmmakers, production companies, content buyers and distributors, professional organisations, policy makers and film-related products will be connecting with each other as well as global players in the host city of Cape Town from 24 to 26 August 2022.

Still undecided if MIP Africa at Fame Week Africa is for you, RX Africa, the organisers of Fame, share what you will be missing out on. So, avoid the #fomo and register to attend.

Make connections MIP Africa content market

The MIP Africa content market offers a unique experience of 1-to-1 pre-scheduled meetings between content distributors and content buyers from Africa and select global markets. Through innovative matchmaking, MIP Africa puts companies face to face with a targeted array of programme buyers and commissioners (broadcasters and VOD platforms) from the globe with a special focus on Africa, as well as African and international distributors and producers looking for content and/or partnerships within Africa. Make those critical connections today!

Filmmakers will be able to amplify their content by being part of the MIP Africa’s Screenings, which will take place during the market days. The MIP Africa Pitch Platform is open to all film and television content creators and producers wanting to present their new and original project ideas. For more information on the screenings and pitch platform visit the Fame Week Africa website.

Hear from industry experts

MIP Africa content sessions and workshops bring diverse topics and people together to turn every moment into an opportunity, transforming three days of exchange and networking into career-changing connections. But, these content sessions are not just for professionals – the intellectually curious from all walks of life are invited to benefit from what’s on offer. By attending these content sessions you will discover new ideas, interests, and be part of conversations that are catalysts for change.

Some of the topics to be discussed are: Surviving and thriving on set, Exploring LGBTQ+ representation in film and television, International Emmy® Awards: How to enter your programmes and participate in the life of the International Academy, De-exotify Hollywood's representation of Africa, and The sensational, shocking secrets of global format success.

The MIP Africa Women in Film and Television morning led by industry trailblazers will discuss social, ethical and professional issues surrounding women in the film and TV industry and the will explore why the future of film is African-women led.

Networking and career-changing conversation

Joining us for the MIP Africa Content Market Place? You are in good company.

To date, and growing daily, over 60 confirmed content buyers and, over 50 content producers, distributors and originator companies will be part of the inaugural MIP Africa market. Meet with Amazon, Netflix, Kenya Television Network, Zee Entertainment, the brands from across the MultiChoice group as well as Gravel Road Distribution Africa, Rapid Blue, Afrikatoon, and Kyooto Media Group. It makes business sense to be at MIP Africa. Register today.

Featured speakers include Dorothy Ghettuba, director of Africa Originals at Netflix: Neo Paulus, award-winning filmmaker and photographer; Eva Obadia, senior director: Communications & Partnerships, International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences; Tim Crescenti, president: Small World IFT; Khalid El-Jelailati, indie filmmaker; Mimi Bartels, head of production: FilmOne Entertainment; Mehret Mandefro, Emmy-nominated producer, writer, director, and co-founder of Realness Institute; Danilo Acquisto, CEO: Special Effects Media; Natalie Delport, deputy chair: Swift (Sister’s working in film and television) and Caroline Mbindyo-Koroso, head of Hiventy: Kenya & Nigeria.

Be part of the cultural revolution

Whether you are involved in writing, producing, distributing, financing, or buying film and TV content for Africa audiences, MIP Africa is the platform that will put you face-to-face with the people, content, and ideas to give your creative business a new doorway to huge opportunities.

From hot trends to strategic approach and business models, if this is your world, these are your people. What are you waiting for? Register to attend the content sessions now.

Other events happening during Fame Week Africa include: Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF), Muziki Africa, and Media & Entertainment Solutions Africa (Mesa).

Now is your chance to be part of Africa’s most diverse, collaborative, and innovative event for the continent’s creatives. Forge, enrich and strengthen your business relationships and advance your career at Fame Week Africa, built by RX Africa.

Register for Fame Week Africa 2022 and book your Cape Town stay today!

Stay connected

To keep up with all things Fame Week Africa, as well as, speaker, content session and event updates, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook or visit our website.



