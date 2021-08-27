Marketing & Media News South Africa

All the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Awards finalists

27 Aug 2021
The finalists of the 'Supersonic New Generation Awards' have been announced, featuring a record number of corporates, agencies and individuals representing 100s of South African brands.
All the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Awards finalists

Submissions have improved and increased year-on-year, with South African corporates, agencies and students producing some truly remarkable work. This is an affirmation that the industry is developing at a much faster pace than in previous years. “Looking through this year’s entries has shown me 'that even through difficult times, South Africans, move forward, get stuck in and conquer," comments New Gen’s founder, Stephen Paxton.

Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content and greater reach and engagement, and the results achieved across a number of campaigns has been phenomenal.
“I would like to thank our esteemed judges for all their hard work over the past two weeks marking this year's entries, and to our headline sponsors Supersonic, Gold sponsors Futuretech Media and Bronze sponsors Wunderman Thompson for your invaluable support and to everyone that entered the awards. You have outdone yourselves and showcased some truly exceptional work.”

Singer, songwriter and actress Relebogile Mabotja, will host this year’s hybrid awards show, which will be held on 23 September at The Dome, Hybrid Studios – Johannesburg and starts at 7PM. Entertainment comes to you from music prodigy - James Deacon.

The full virtual ceremony is free to watch and will be streamed live on www.newgenawards.co.za. To book tickets to attend the physical Hybrid Awards Ceremony, please contact az.oc.olleval@ahsatan – Tickets are limited to the first 50 people, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Here are your 2021 finalists:

CORPORATE AWARDS
Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
BrandAgencyTitle
Bidvest WaltonsCBR Marketing SolutionsThe Power of Potential
DistellGrey Africa/WPP Team LiquidKube Mnandi with Smooth Gold
Gautrain Management AgencyFlow Communications#RideWithTheG Gautrain student card
Grafton EverestPenquinGrafton Everest Ultra Flop – It’s That Comfortable
Kellogg’s South AfricaTILT#IndulgeAllYourSenses with Kellogg’s Granola
OneDayOnly.co.zaEmail me
Shabbos ProjectFlow Communications & Mama CreativeFlowers for Shabbat
Suzuki South AfricaPenquin and Spitfire InboundGrowth Marketing
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway CompanyFlow CommunicationsThe Table Mountain Comeback
TinkiesHellosquareFacebook Flavoured Tinkies
VodacomOgilvy SAShakeOff Summer 2020
Best Social Media Reach from an Event
Desmond Tutu International Peace LectureFlow CommunicationsDesmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
NedbankLevergy2021 NEDBANK CUP FINAL
The South African PresidencyFlow CommunicationsSONA
Best Online Competition
Acer South AfricaClockworkInstaQuest
Acer South AfricaClockworkInstaPitch
Albany BakeriesHellosquareLets Celebrate Together
Canon South AfricaFlume Digital Marketing & PRCanon Collective
Microsoft XboxClockworkXbox Hall of Fame
MondelezWunderman ThompsonEPL Promo Campaign
Mr PriceDenim Connects
UnileverThe Hardy BoysSunlight #MoreThanYouExpect
Vitara BrezzaPenquin and Spitfire Inbound#ItJustGetsBrezza Competition
Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate
HOMii LifestyleSo InteractiveHOMii App – Mobile App
NalediDigify AfricaA WhatsApp Learning Bot To Educate The World
PineappleMakeReignInsurance with a snap
Best Use of Technical Innovation
Dunlop Tyres SAFCB DurbanGrandtrek Uncharted
Hyundai Automotive South AfricaIncubeta South AfricaSmartly Accelerating Hyundai’s Digital Transformation
MondelezWunderman ThompsonEPL Promo Campaign
NalediDigify AfricaA WhatsApp Learning Bot To Educate The World
NedbankLevergyNEDBANK CUP FANMODE
PlaystationWunderman ThompsonPlayStation The Last of Us Part II
The Shabbos ProjectFlow Communications & Mama CreativeFlowers for Shabbat
Best Low Budget
Acer South AfricaClockworkInstaPitch
Arrive AliveJoe Public UnitedTequila Face
BarcelosLaika#YouthMonth
Dunlop Tyres SAFCB DurbanGrandtrek Uncharted
Grafton EverestPenquinGrafton Everest Ultra Flop – It’s That Comfortable
NedbankLevergyNEDBANK RUNIFIED
NetflixClockwork & Eclipse CommunicationsJingle Jangle
NetflixClockworkHow to Ruin Christmas
NetflixClockworkMalcolm & Marie
New BalanceLevergyINTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
OneDayOnly.co.zaOnline CategoryOnline Category Specific Videos
Pernod RicardMachineChivas Regal x Business Unusual
PlaystationWunderman ThompsonPlayStation The Last of Us Part II
Reboost EnergyHellosquareWe Move Radio
StodelsJohn Brown Media South AfricaBeginner’s Guide to Gardening series
TinkiesHellosquareFacebook Flavoured Tinkies
UnileverDigitas LiquoriceHellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – DE’LIGHT
VodacomWunderman ThompsonThe Gift of 2020
VodacomWunderman ThompsonBe The Light
WunderlustCBR Marketing SolutionsFind the Excuse
Mobile Marketing Excellence
JaguarFuturetech MediaF Pace Relaunch
South African TourismThe Media ShopBrand Re-Ignition
VodacomUpstreamMyMuze
Blogging Excellence
MaropengFlow CommunicationsMaropeng Blog
ShowmaxJonga List
ShowmaxShowmax Stories
ShowmaxThe Plum List
VodacomNew MediaVodacom now! blog
Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media by a Corporate
Beiersdorf - NiveaCarat & 13th FloorNIVEA Perfect & Radiant Sho Madjozi
Dunlop Tyres SAFCB DurbanGrandtrek Uncharted
LexusFuturetech MediaSpekboom
Mr PriceDenim Connects
Shoprite CheckersIncubetaDelivering ROAS for Checkers Sixty60
The Shabbos ProjectFlow Communications & Mama CreativeFlowers for Shabbat
UnileverDigitas LiquoriceHellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – DE’LIGHT
WoolworthsFlume Digital Marketing & PRWW Easter
WoolworthsFlume Digital Marketing & PRWW Mother’s Day
Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
Acer South AfricaClockworkInstaQuest
FantaFuturetech MediaFanta Summer Campaign
Microsoft XboxClockworkXbox Hall of Fame
PLP GroupStratitudeCell C GetMore
UnileverDigitas LiquoriceHygienica_Bright Future
Best Community Engagement Award
Acer South AfricaClockworkInstaPitch
DurexOmnicom Media Group#DurexUnitesAfricans
Savanna CiderGrey Africa/WPP Team Liquid
Excellence in Content Marketing
Desmond Tutu International Peace LectureFlow CommunicationsThe Courage to Heal
KOOHellosquareUngaz'Ncishi iDrama
Nelson Mandela UniversityStratitudeApply now for 2021
NetflixClockwork & Eclipse CommunicationsJingle Jangle
OneDayOnly.co.zaOnline Category-Specific Videos
SanlamMachineSanlam Connect
ShowmaxDAM
ShowmaxTali Baby Diary
TinkiesHellosquareFacebook Flavoured Tinkies
UnileverOliver Marketing (U-Studio)Aromat Comedy Club S2
VodacomWunderman ThompsonThe Gift of 2020
Best Online PR Campaign
Apple MusicDNA Brand ArchitectsAfrica to the World
Foundation for Professional Development (FPD)Flow CommunicationsZenzele Welcome Back
HippoJohn Brown Media South AfricaHippo Toy Campaign
NedbankLevergy#PLAYYOURPART
NedbankLevergyNEDBANK GREEN TRUST
ShowmaxTali Baby Diary
Tiger BrandsDNA Brand ArchitectsTastic #MyHeritage Campaign
WoolworthsWoolworths MarketingHappy Little Moments
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
BMW South AfricaWunderman ThompsonBMW Anywhere
DistellGrey Africa/WPP Team LiquidKube Mnandi with Smooth Gold
Dunlop Tyres SAFCB DurbanGrandtrek Uncharted
Kellogg'sOddinaryKellogg’s Coco Pops Fills Launch
Microsoft XboxClockworkXbox Hall of Fame
Mr PriceDenim Connects
Nelson Mandela UniversityStratitudeApply now for 2021
NIVEAThe 13th Floor and CaratPerfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign
Pernod RicardRAPT CreativeBEEFEATER BLOOD ORANGE GIN
SanlamIncubeta South AfricaLive with confidence
Suzuki South AfricaPenquin and Spitfire InboundGrowth Marketing
VodacomOgilvy SAShakeOff Summer 2020
Most Viral Campaign
ABSAWunderman Thompson#ZeroFeeSwag
Bayer South AfricaBerocca®Be On Dance Challenge
Desmond Tutu International Peace LectureFlow CommunicationsDesmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
DistellGrey Africa/WPP Team LiquidKube Mnandi with Smooth Gold
DurexOmnicom Media Group#DurexUnitesAfricans
HeartlinesFlow Communications#Fathers_Matter
JamesonRAPT CreativeJAMESON BEATHA
Kellogg’s South AfricaTILT#IndulgeAllYourSenses with Kellogg’s Granola
Mondelez InternationalStarcomStimorol Retro
Mr PriceDenim Connects
NIVEAThe 13th Floor and CaratPerfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign
NIVEAThe 13th Floor and CaratNivea Men Workshop
ShowmaxDAM
The South African PresidencyFlow CommunicationsSONA
VodacomUpstreamMyMuze
WoolworthsWoolworths MarketingKitchen Craft with Clem Pedro
Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
GSKFuturetech MediaVoltaren Business Intelligence
South African TourismThe Media ShopBrand Re-Ignition
TinkiesHellosquareFacebook Flavoured Tinkies
AGENCY AWARDS
Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
AgencyBrandTitle
CaratABSAAbsa Snapchat Augmented Reality Innovation
Joe Public UnitedPOWAThe Abused News
Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)UnileverAromat Comedy Club S2
VizeumABinBEVWhat the Flying Fish_One Brow on Fleek
Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
ClockworkMicrosoft XboxXbox Hall of Fame
FCB DurbanDunlop Tyres SAGrandtrek Uncharted
Flume Digital Marketing & PRWoolworths3 Avenue SEO Approach
Joe Public UnitedPOWAThe Abused News
Joe Public UnitedSANBSA Few Minutes is Worth A Lifetime
LevergyNedbankNEDBANK CUP FANMODE
MakeReignPineappleInsurance with a snap
Mark1 and Tractor OutdoorABinBev#YouBelongToCelebrate
New MediaMcCainFood24 and McCain Cookbook Creator
The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson CompanyJOKOAdd Your Voice
VizeumABinBevBrutal Fruit_ You Belong to Celebrate DOOHshare
Wunderman ThompsonPlaystationPlayStation The Last of Us Part II
Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
Joe Public UnitedChicken LickenFeed Their Craving
Polkadot Digital & Strang ITMy pocket coach / IE GroupMy Pocket Coach App
So InteractiveHOMii LifestyleHOMii App – Mobile App
Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
Flow CommunicationsHeartlines#FathersMatter
Flow CommunicationsDesmond Tutu International Peace LectureDesmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
Flow CommunicationsThe South African PresidencySONA
Fresh AFABinBev Smirnoff RTD’sOn to the next
Grey Africa/WPP Team LiquidDistellKube Mnandi with Smooth Gold
Joe Public UnitedChicken LickenSoulful Nation
Joe Public UnitedChicken LickenNyathi Rider
Joe Public UnitedABinBevANCESTORS DAY
Joe Public UnitedSolidarity Fund#DontBeASuperSpreader
LevergyNedbank#NedbankCup2021
MachineChivasPernod Ricard_Regal x Business Unusual
MachineHeineken South AfricaHeineken UCL Live
Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)UnileverShield-Move More At Home
Retroviral and Panther PunchKreepy Krauly#MyKreepyTeacher
The 13th Floor and CaratNIVEAPerfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign
The 13th Floor and CaratNIVEANivea Men Workshop
Wunderman ThompsonABSA#ZeroFeeSwag
Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency
FCB DurbanDunlop Tyres SAGrandtrek Uncharted
HellosquareKOOUngaz'Ncishi iDrama
JAW DesignpudoJust pudo it
Retroviral and Panther PunchKreepy Krauly#MyKreepyTeacher
StratitudeNelson Mandela UniversityApply now for 2021
Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Large Agency
CaratABSAAbsa Snapchat Innovation
Carat & 13th FloorBeiersdorf - NIVEANIVEA Perfect & Radiant Sho Madjozi
Digitas LiquoriceUnileverHellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – DE’LIGHT
Flow CommunicationsHeartlines#FathersMatter
Joe Public UnitedArrive AliveTequila Face
Joe Public UnitedChicken LickenSoulful Nation
Joe Public UnitedFlying FishOne Brow On Fleek
The 13th Floor and CaratNIVEANivea Men Workshop
The Niche GuysUnileverBrut
Wunderman ThompsonVodacomBe The Light
Wunderman ThompsonABSA#ZeroFeeSwag
Wunderman ThompsonPlaystationPlayStation The Last of Us Part II
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
Arora OnlineGarden Day TikTok 2020
Flume Digital Marketing & PRCanon South AfricaCanon Collective
Fresh AFABinBev Smirnoff RTD’sOn to the next
Joe Public UnitedArrive AliveTequila Face
Joe Public UnitedChicken LickenThe Great Chicken Heist
Joe Public UnitedSolidarity Fund#DontBeASuperSpreader
LevergyNedbankNEDBANK GREEN TRUST
MachineHeineken South AfricaHeineken UCL Live
New MediaWoolworthsTASTETube Made at home
Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)UnileverOla Choose Joy
Positive Dialogue Mark1 DUKE GroupMarriott InternationalMarriott Bonvoy Education Campaign
Positive Dialogue Mark1 DUKE GroupMarriott International#InspiredByMzansi
RAPT CreativeJamesonJAMESON BEATHA
The 13th Floor and CaratNIVEAPerfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign
The 13th Floor and CaratNIVEANivea Men Workshop
The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson CompanyUnileverVaseline 101 Uses
TILT CultureKellogg’s South Africa#IndulgeAllYourSenses with Kellogg’s Granola
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
ClockworkMicrosoft XboxXbox Hall of Fame
Digitas LiquoriceUnileverHellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – DE’LIGHT
FCB DurbanDunlop Tyres SAGrandtrek Uncharted
Fresh AFABinBev Smirnoff RTD’sOn to the next
Havas MediaThe French Embassy of South AfricaLearn French - French Embassy
Joe Public UnitedChicken LickenNyathi Rider
Joe Public UnitedFlying FishOne Brow On Fleek
LevergyNedbank#PLAYYOURPART
MachineHeineken South AfricaHeineken UCL Live
MachineHeineken South AfricaHeineken 0.0 Dry January
Mark1 Media DUKE Positive DialogueJive5 Seconds of Funny
Mark1 Media DUKE Positive DialogueRisCuraUpshot
Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)UnileverShield -Move More At Home
Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)UnileverOla Choose Joy
Penquin and Spitfire InboundSuzuki South Africa#DoYou – SUZUKI S-PRESSO
StratitudeNelson Mandela UniversityApply now for 2021
The 13th Floor and CaratNIVEAPerfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign
Blogging Excellence by an Agency
Arc InteractiveArc Blog
Flow CommunicationsBlog Writing - MaropengMaropeng Blog
New MediaVodacomVodacom now! blog
ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS AWARDS
Best Virtual Reality Marketing Campaign
WoolworthsFlume Digital Marketing & PRWW Easter Filter
Best Corporate Website
HeartlinesFlow CommunicationsHeartlines website
InvestecArc InteractiveInvestec Website
MakeReignIntroducing MakeReign
WetilityArc InteractiveWetility Website & We-X
WolfpackHellosquareBlood, Sweat and Beers
Best Marketing Automation Campaign
Merchant CapitalSpitfireManaging lockdown with empathy and consistency
OneDayOnly.co.zaEmail me
Penquin and Spitfire InboundSuzuki South AfricaGrowth Marketing
Best Online Newsletter
HIVSAArc InteractiveChoma Online Newsletter
StodelsJohn Brown Media South AfricaBeginner’s Guide to Gardening series
Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to promote a Product or Brand/Event
Cliffcentral.comTaylor Blinds and ShuttersInterpreted Content: Blind History
Cliffcentral.comInvestecPreparing for a Post-Pandemic Future
Cliffcentral.comSA Gold Coin ExchangeCollectomania
Dunlop Tyres SAFCB DurbanAre We There Yet?
Reboost EnergyHellosquareWe Move Radio
SANBSJoe Public UnitedA Few Minutes is Worth A Lifetime
WuhuOliver Marketing (U-Studio)Black Friday
Best Online Magazine/Newspaper
SanlamMachineSanlam Connect
Toyota South Africa MotorsNew MediaToyota CONNECT Lexus LIFE
WoolworthsWoolworths MarketingWoolies Chicken - Behind The Scenes
Best E-commerce Website
NeedlelessCreative Bond Marketing E-commerce SolutionsNeedleless Website
OneDayOnly.co.zaOneDayOnly. The best deals today, and every other day
ShelflifeMakeReignThe new Shelflife.co.za
Visi CollabsNew MediaVISI Collabs
SPECIAL AWARDS
The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award
Amy van der WaltCBR Marketing Solutions
Hayden JenningsLevergy
The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
Chicken LickenJoe Public United
Dunlop Tyres SAFCB Durban
PlaystationWunderman ThompsonPlayStation The Last of Us Part II
Showmax
SmirnoffFresh AFOnToTheNext
Suzuki Auto South AfricaPenquin and Spitfire Inbound
VodacomOgilvy SAShakeOff Summer 2020
WoolworthsWoolworths MarketingKitchen Craft with Clem Pedro
The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award
Karabo MasheleJoe Public United
Priscilla SekhonyanaOliver Marketing (U-Studio)
The New Generation UX/UI Designer of the Year Award
Cara WaresFlow Communications
Luiza IvanovaArc Interactive
The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award
Dunlop Tyres SAFCB DurbanGRANDTREK UNCHARTED
Eat Out Restaurant Relief FundNew MediaEat Out Restaurant Relief Fund
Showmax
Suzuki SAPenquin and Spitfire Inbound
WoolworthsWoolworths MarketingLiving through Lockdown
The New Generation Overall Small Agency of the Year Award
Adclick Africa
Digital Doorway
FCB Durban
Fresh AF
Hellosquare
Laika
Modutech Digital
Social Path
The New Generation Overall Medium to Large Agency of the Year Award
CBR Marketing Solutions
Digitas Liquorice
Joe Public United
Machine
Mark1 Media
Penquin
The New Generation Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year Award
Bayer South AfricaBerocca®Be On Dance Challenge
Mobile in AfricaDigital DoorwayNovember Sales Campaigns 2020
Beiersdorf - Nivea13th Floor and Carat
PlaystationWunderman ThompsonPlayStation The Last of Us Part II
SmirnoffFresh AFOnToTheNext
VodacomOgilvy SAShakeOff Summer 2020
STUDENT AWARDS
The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award
Magugu DlaminiUniversity of JohannesburgJust Treats
Nina RoodbolStellenbosch AcademyInsight
The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award
Team AAAA School of AdvertisingWCBS (Western Cape Blood Service)
Team All for youAAA School of AdvertisingCommunity Keepers
Team HHAAA School of AdvertisingWCBS (Western Cape Blood Service)
Team Power of fourAAA School of AdvertisingCommunity Keepers
SoilutionUniversity of JohannesburgSilver Lining Agency
#KasiKleanUniversity of JohannesburgGrey Matter
