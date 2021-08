All the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Awards finalists

The finalists of the 'Supersonic New Generation Awards' have been announced, featuring a record number of corporates, agencies and individuals representing 100s of South African brands.

The New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards announces Supersonic as its 2021 Headline Naming Sponsor For the next 12 months, the awards will be known as 'The Supersonic New Generation Awards'...

CORPORATE AWARDS Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event Brand Agency Title Bidvest Waltons CBR Marketing Solutions The Power of Potential Distell Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold Gautrain Management Agency Flow Communications #RideWithTheG Gautrain student card Grafton Everest Penquin Grafton Everest Ultra Flop – It’s That Comfortable Kellogg’s South Africa TILT #IndulgeAllYourSenses with Kellogg’s Granola OneDayOnly.co.za Email me Shabbos Project Flow Communications & Mama Creative Flowers for Shabbat Suzuki South Africa Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Growth Marketing Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company Flow Communications The Table Mountain Comeback Tinkies Hellosquare Facebook Flavoured Tinkies Vodacom Ogilvy SA ShakeOff Summer 2020 Best Social Media Reach from an Event Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture Flow Communications Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture Nedbank Levergy 2021 NEDBANK CUP FINAL The South African Presidency Flow Communications SONA Best Online Competition Acer South Africa Clockwork InstaQuest Acer South Africa Clockwork InstaPitch Albany Bakeries Hellosquare Lets Celebrate Together Canon South Africa Flume Digital Marketing & PR Canon Collective Microsoft Xbox Clockwork Xbox Hall of Fame Mondelez Wunderman Thompson EPL Promo Campaign Mr Price Denim Connects Unilever The Hardy Boys Sunlight #MoreThanYouExpect Vitara Brezza Penquin and Spitfire Inbound #ItJustGetsBrezza Competition Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate HOMii Lifestyle So Interactive HOMii App – Mobile App Naledi Digify Africa A WhatsApp Learning Bot To Educate The World Pineapple MakeReign Insurance with a snap Best Use of Technical Innovation Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban Grandtrek Uncharted Hyundai Automotive South Africa Incubeta South Africa Smartly Accelerating Hyundai’s Digital Transformation Mondelez Wunderman Thompson EPL Promo Campaign Naledi Digify Africa A WhatsApp Learning Bot To Educate The World Nedbank Levergy NEDBANK CUP FANMODE Playstation Wunderman Thompson PlayStation The Last of Us Part II The Shabbos Project Flow Communications & Mama Creative Flowers for Shabbat Best Low Budget Acer South Africa Clockwork InstaPitch Arrive Alive Joe Public United Tequila Face Barcelos Laika #YouthMonth Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban Grandtrek Uncharted Grafton Everest Penquin Grafton Everest Ultra Flop – It’s That Comfortable Nedbank Levergy NEDBANK RUNIFIED Netflix Clockwork & Eclipse Communications Jingle Jangle Netflix Clockwork How to Ruin Christmas Netflix Clockwork Malcolm & Marie New Balance Levergy INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY OneDayOnly.co.za Online Category Online Category Specific Videos Pernod Ricard Machine Chivas Regal x Business Unusual Playstation Wunderman Thompson PlayStation The Last of Us Part II Reboost Energy Hellosquare We Move Radio Stodels John Brown Media South Africa Beginner’s Guide to Gardening series Tinkies Hellosquare Facebook Flavoured Tinkies Unilever Digitas Liquorice Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – DE’LIGHT Vodacom Wunderman Thompson The Gift of 2020 Vodacom Wunderman Thompson Be The Light Wunderlust CBR Marketing Solutions Find the Excuse Mobile Marketing Excellence Jaguar Futuretech Media F Pace Relaunch South African Tourism The Media Shop Brand Re-Ignition Vodacom Upstream MyMuze Blogging Excellence Maropeng Flow Communications Maropeng Blog Showmax Jonga List Showmax Showmax Stories Showmax The Plum List Vodacom New Media Vodacom now! blog Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media by a Corporate Beiersdorf - Nivea Carat & 13th Floor NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Sho Madjozi Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban Grandtrek Uncharted Lexus Futuretech Media Spekboom Mr Price Denim Connects Shoprite Checkers Incubeta Delivering ROAS for Checkers Sixty60 The Shabbos Project Flow Communications & Mama Creative Flowers for Shabbat Unilever Digitas Liquorice Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – DE’LIGHT Woolworths Flume Digital Marketing & PR WW Easter Woolworths Flume Digital Marketing & PR WW Mother’s Day Most Innovative Gamification Campaign Acer South Africa Clockwork InstaQuest Fanta Futuretech Media Fanta Summer Campaign Microsoft Xbox Clockwork Xbox Hall of Fame PLP Group Stratitude Cell C GetMore Unilever Digitas Liquorice Hygienica_Bright Future Best Community Engagement Award Acer South Africa Clockwork InstaPitch Durex Omnicom Media Group #DurexUnitesAfricans Savanna Cider Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid Excellence in Content Marketing Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture Flow Communications The Courage to Heal KOO Hellosquare Ungaz'Ncishi iDrama Nelson Mandela University Stratitude Apply now for 2021 Netflix Clockwork & Eclipse Communications Jingle Jangle OneDayOnly.co.za Online Category-Specific Videos Sanlam Machine Sanlam Connect Showmax DAM Showmax Tali Baby Diary Tinkies Hellosquare Facebook Flavoured Tinkies Unilever Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Aromat Comedy Club S2 Vodacom Wunderman Thompson The Gift of 2020 Best Online PR Campaign Apple Music DNA Brand Architects Africa to the World Foundation for Professional Development (FPD) Flow Communications Zenzele Welcome Back Hippo John Brown Media South Africa Hippo Toy Campaign Nedbank Levergy #PLAYYOURPART Nedbank Levergy NEDBANK GREEN TRUST Showmax Tali Baby Diary Tiger Brands DNA Brand Architects Tastic #MyHeritage Campaign Woolworths Woolworths Marketing Happy Little Moments Best Integrated Marketing Campaign BMW South Africa Wunderman Thompson BMW Anywhere Distell Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban Grandtrek Uncharted Kellogg's Oddinary Kellogg’s Coco Pops Fills Launch Microsoft Xbox Clockwork Xbox Hall of Fame Mr Price Denim Connects Nelson Mandela University Stratitude Apply now for 2021 NIVEA The 13th Floor and Carat Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign Pernod Ricard RAPT Creative BEEFEATER BLOOD ORANGE GIN Sanlam Incubeta South Africa Live with confidence Suzuki South Africa Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Growth Marketing Vodacom Ogilvy SA ShakeOff Summer 2020 Most Viral Campaign ABSA Wunderman Thompson #ZeroFeeSwag Bayer South Africa Berocca® Be On Dance Challenge Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture Flow Communications Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture Distell Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold Durex Omnicom Media Group #DurexUnitesAfricans Heartlines Flow Communications #Fathers_Matter Jameson RAPT Creative JAMESON BEATHA Kellogg’s South Africa TILT #IndulgeAllYourSenses with Kellogg’s Granola Mondelez International Starcom Stimorol Retro Mr Price Denim Connects NIVEA The 13th Floor and Carat Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign NIVEA The 13th Floor and Carat Nivea Men Workshop Showmax DAM The South African Presidency Flow Communications SONA Vodacom Upstream MyMuze Woolworths Woolworths Marketing Kitchen Craft with Clem Pedro Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate GSK Futuretech Media Voltaren Business Intelligence South African Tourism The Media Shop Brand Re-Ignition Tinkies Hellosquare Facebook Flavoured Tinkies AGENCY AWARDS Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency Agency Brand Title Carat ABSA Absa Snapchat Augmented Reality Innovation Joe Public United POWA The Abused News Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Unilever Aromat Comedy Club S2 Vizeum ABinBEV What the Flying Fish_One Brow on Fleek Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency Clockwork Microsoft Xbox Xbox Hall of Fame FCB Durban Dunlop Tyres SA Grandtrek Uncharted Flume Digital Marketing & PR Woolworths 3 Avenue SEO Approach Joe Public United POWA The Abused News Joe Public United SANBS A Few Minutes is Worth A Lifetime Levergy Nedbank NEDBANK CUP FANMODE MakeReign Pineapple Insurance with a snap Mark1 and Tractor Outdoor ABinBev #YouBelongToCelebrate New Media McCain Food24 and McCain Cookbook Creator The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson Company JOKO Add Your Voice Vizeum ABinBev Brutal Fruit_ You Belong to Celebrate DOOHshare Wunderman Thompson Playstation PlayStation The Last of Us Part II Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency Joe Public United Chicken Licken Feed Their Craving Polkadot Digital & Strang IT My pocket coach / IE Group My Pocket Coach App So Interactive HOMii Lifestyle HOMii App – Mobile App Most Viral Campaign by an Agency Flow Communications Heartlines #FathersMatter Flow Communications Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture Flow Communications The South African Presidency SONA Fresh AF ABinBev Smirnoff RTD’s On to the next Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid Distell Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold Joe Public United Chicken Licken Soulful Nation Joe Public United Chicken Licken Nyathi Rider Joe Public United ABinBev ANCESTORS DAY Joe Public United Solidarity Fund #DontBeASuperSpreader Levergy Nedbank #NedbankCup2021 Machine Chivas Pernod Ricard_Regal x Business Unusual Machine Heineken South Africa Heineken UCL Live Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Unilever Shield-Move More At Home Retroviral and Panther Punch Kreepy Krauly #MyKreepyTeacher The 13th Floor and Carat NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign The 13th Floor and Carat NIVEA Nivea Men Workshop Wunderman Thompson ABSA #ZeroFeeSwag Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency FCB Durban Dunlop Tyres SA Grandtrek Uncharted Hellosquare KOO Ungaz'Ncishi iDrama JAW Design pudo Just pudo it Retroviral and Panther Punch Kreepy Krauly #MyKreepyTeacher Stratitude Nelson Mandela University Apply now for 2021 Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Large Agency Carat ABSA Absa Snapchat Innovation Carat & 13th Floor Beiersdorf - NIVEA NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Sho Madjozi Digitas Liquorice Unilever Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – DE’LIGHT Flow Communications Heartlines #FathersMatter Joe Public United Arrive Alive Tequila Face Joe Public United Chicken Licken Soulful Nation Joe Public United Flying Fish One Brow On Fleek The 13th Floor and Carat NIVEA Nivea Men Workshop The Niche Guys Unilever Brut Wunderman Thompson Vodacom Be The Light Wunderman Thompson ABSA #ZeroFeeSwag Wunderman Thompson Playstation PlayStation The Last of Us Part II Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency Arora Online Garden Day TikTok 2020 Flume Digital Marketing & PR Canon South Africa Canon Collective Fresh AF ABinBev Smirnoff RTD’s On to the next Joe Public United Arrive Alive Tequila Face Joe Public United Chicken Licken The Great Chicken Heist Joe Public United Solidarity Fund #DontBeASuperSpreader Levergy Nedbank NEDBANK GREEN TRUST Machine Heineken South Africa Heineken UCL Live New Media Woolworths TASTETube Made at home Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Unilever Ola Choose Joy Positive Dialogue Mark1 DUKE Group Marriott International Marriott Bonvoy Education Campaign Positive Dialogue Mark1 DUKE Group Marriott International #InspiredByMzansi RAPT Creative Jameson JAMESON BEATHA The 13th Floor and Carat NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign The 13th Floor and Carat NIVEA Nivea Men Workshop The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson Company Unilever Vaseline 101 Uses TILT Culture Kellogg’s South Africa #IndulgeAllYourSenses with Kellogg’s Granola Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency Clockwork Microsoft Xbox Xbox Hall of Fame Digitas Liquorice Unilever Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – DE’LIGHT FCB Durban Dunlop Tyres SA Grandtrek Uncharted Fresh AF ABinBev Smirnoff RTD’s On to the next Havas Media The French Embassy of South Africa Learn French - French Embassy Joe Public United Chicken Licken Nyathi Rider Joe Public United Flying Fish One Brow On Fleek Levergy Nedbank #PLAYYOURPART Machine Heineken South Africa Heineken UCL Live Machine Heineken South Africa Heineken 0.0 Dry January Mark1 Media DUKE Positive Dialogue Jive 5 Seconds of Funny Mark1 Media DUKE Positive Dialogue RisCura Upshot Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Unilever Shield -Move More At Home Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Unilever Ola Choose Joy Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Suzuki South Africa #DoYou – SUZUKI S-PRESSO Stratitude Nelson Mandela University Apply now for 2021 The 13th Floor and Carat NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign Blogging Excellence by an Agency Arc Interactive Arc Blog Flow Communications Blog Writing - Maropeng Maropeng Blog New Media Vodacom Vodacom now! blog ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS AWARDS Best Virtual Reality Marketing Campaign Woolworths Flume Digital Marketing & PR WW Easter Filter Best Corporate Website Heartlines Flow Communications Heartlines website Investec Arc Interactive Investec Website MakeReign Introducing MakeReign Wetility Arc Interactive Wetility Website & We-X Wolfpack Hellosquare Blood, Sweat and Beers Best Marketing Automation Campaign Merchant Capital Spitfire Managing lockdown with empathy and consistency OneDayOnly.co.za Email me Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Suzuki South Africa Growth Marketing Best Online Newsletter HIVSA Arc Interactive Choma Online Newsletter Stodels John Brown Media South Africa Beginner’s Guide to Gardening series Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to promote a Product or Brand/Event Cliffcentral.com Taylor Blinds and Shutters Interpreted Content: Blind History Cliffcentral.com Investec Preparing for a Post-Pandemic Future Cliffcentral.com SA Gold Coin Exchange Collectomania Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban Are We There Yet? Reboost Energy Hellosquare We Move Radio SANBS Joe Public United A Few Minutes is Worth A Lifetime Wuhu Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Black Friday Best Online Magazine/Newspaper Sanlam Machine Sanlam Connect Toyota South Africa Motors New Media Toyota CONNECT Lexus LIFE Woolworths Woolworths Marketing Woolies Chicken - Behind The Scenes Best E-commerce Website Needleless Creative Bond Marketing E-commerce Solutions Needleless Website OneDayOnly.co.za OneDayOnly. The best deals today, and every other day Shelflife MakeReign The new Shelflife.co.za Visi Collabs New Media VISI Collabs SPECIAL AWARDS The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award Amy van der Walt CBR Marketing Solutions Hayden Jennings Levergy The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award Chicken Licken Joe Public United Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban Playstation Wunderman Thompson PlayStation The Last of Us Part II Showmax Smirnoff Fresh AF OnToTheNext Suzuki Auto South Africa Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Vodacom Ogilvy SA ShakeOff Summer 2020 Woolworths Woolworths Marketing Kitchen Craft with Clem Pedro The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award Karabo Mashele Joe Public United Priscilla Sekhonyana Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) The New Generation UX/UI Designer of the Year Award Cara Wares Flow Communications Luiza Ivanova Arc Interactive The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban GRANDTREK UNCHARTED Eat Out Restaurant Relief Fund New Media Eat Out Restaurant Relief Fund Showmax Suzuki SA Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Woolworths Woolworths Marketing Living through Lockdown The New Generation Overall Small Agency of the Year Award Adclick Africa Digital Doorway FCB Durban Fresh AF Hellosquare Laika Modutech Digital Social Path The New Generation Overall Medium to Large Agency of the Year Award CBR Marketing Solutions Digitas Liquorice Joe Public United Machine Mark1 Media Penquin The New Generation Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year Award Bayer South Africa Berocca® Be On Dance Challenge Mobile in Africa Digital Doorway November Sales Campaigns 2020 Beiersdorf - Nivea 13th Floor and Carat Playstation Wunderman Thompson PlayStation The Last of Us Part II Smirnoff Fresh AF OnToTheNext Vodacom Ogilvy SA ShakeOff Summer 2020 STUDENT AWARDS The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award Magugu Dlamini University of Johannesburg Just Treats Nina Roodbol Stellenbosch Academy Insight The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award Team A AAA School of Advertising WCBS (Western Cape Blood Service) Team All for you AAA School of Advertising Community Keepers Team HH AAA School of Advertising WCBS (Western Cape Blood Service) Team Power of four AAA School of Advertising Community Keepers Soilution University of Johannesburg Silver Lining Agency #KasiKlean University of Johannesburg Grey Matter

Submissions have improved and increased year-on-year, with South African corporates, agencies and students producing some truly remarkable work. This is an affirmation that the industry is developing at a much faster pace than in previous years. “Looking through this year’s entries has shown me 'that even through difficult times, South Africans, move forward, get stuck in and conquer," comments New Gen’s founder, Stephen Paxton.Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content and greater reach and engagement, and the results achieved across a number of campaigns has been phenomenal.“I would like to thank our esteemed judges for all their hard work over the past two weeks marking this year's entries, and to our headline sponsors Supersonic, Gold sponsors Futuretech Media and Bronze sponsors Wunderman Thompson for your invaluable support and to everyone that entered the awards. You have outdone yourselves and showcased some truly exceptional work.”Singer, songwriter and actress Relebogile Mabotja, will host this year’s hybrid awards show, which will be held on 23 September at The Dome, Hybrid Studios – Johannesburg and starts at 7PM. Entertainment comes to you from music prodigy - James Deacon.The full virtual ceremony is free to watch and will be streamed live on www.newgenawards.co.za . To book tickets to attend the physical Hybrid Awards Ceremony, please contact az.oc.olleval@ahsatan – Tickets are limited to the first 50 people, due to Covid-19 restrictions.Here are your 2021 finalists: