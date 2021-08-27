All the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Awards finalists

For the next 12 months, the awards will be known as 'The Supersonic New Generation Awards'...
|CORPORATE AWARDS
|Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
|Brand
|Agency
|Title
|Bidvest Waltons
|CBR Marketing Solutions
|The Power of Potential
|Distell
|Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid
|Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold
|Gautrain Management Agency
|Flow Communications
|#RideWithTheG Gautrain student card
|Grafton Everest
|Penquin
|Grafton Everest Ultra Flop – It’s That Comfortable
|Kellogg’s South Africa
|TILT
|#IndulgeAllYourSenses with Kellogg’s Granola
|OneDayOnly.co.za
|Email me
|Shabbos Project
|Flow Communications & Mama Creative
|Flowers for Shabbat
|Suzuki South Africa
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Growth Marketing
|Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company
|Flow Communications
|The Table Mountain Comeback
|Tinkies
|Hellosquare
|Facebook Flavoured Tinkies
|Vodacom
|Ogilvy SA
|ShakeOff Summer 2020
|Best Social Media Reach from an Event
|Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
|Flow Communications
|Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|2021 NEDBANK CUP FINAL
|The South African Presidency
|Flow Communications
|SONA
|Best Online Competition
|Acer South Africa
|Clockwork
|InstaQuest
|Acer South Africa
|Clockwork
|InstaPitch
|Albany Bakeries
|Hellosquare
|Lets Celebrate Together
|Canon South Africa
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Canon Collective
|Microsoft Xbox
|Clockwork
|Xbox Hall of Fame
|Mondelez
|Wunderman Thompson
|EPL Promo Campaign
|Mr Price
|Denim Connects
|Unilever
|The Hardy Boys
|Sunlight #MoreThanYouExpect
|Vitara Brezza
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|#ItJustGetsBrezza Competition
|Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate
|HOMii Lifestyle
|So Interactive
|HOMii App – Mobile App
|Naledi
|Digify Africa
|A WhatsApp Learning Bot To Educate The World
|Pineapple
|MakeReign
|Insurance with a snap
|Best Use of Technical Innovation
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|FCB Durban
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Hyundai Automotive South Africa
|Incubeta South Africa
|Smartly Accelerating Hyundai’s Digital Transformation
|Mondelez
|Wunderman Thompson
|EPL Promo Campaign
|Naledi
|Digify Africa
|A WhatsApp Learning Bot To Educate The World
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|NEDBANK CUP FANMODE
|Playstation
|Wunderman Thompson
|PlayStation The Last of Us Part II
|The Shabbos Project
|Flow Communications & Mama Creative
|Flowers for Shabbat
|Best Low Budget
|Acer South Africa
|Clockwork
|InstaPitch
|Arrive Alive
|Joe Public United
|Tequila Face
|Barcelos
|Laika
|#YouthMonth
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|FCB Durban
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Grafton Everest
|Penquin
|Grafton Everest Ultra Flop – It’s That Comfortable
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|NEDBANK RUNIFIED
|Netflix
|Clockwork & Eclipse Communications
|Jingle Jangle
|Netflix
|Clockwork
|How to Ruin Christmas
|Netflix
|Clockwork
|Malcolm & Marie
|New Balance
|Levergy
|INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
|OneDayOnly.co.za
|Online Category
|Online Category Specific Videos
|Pernod Ricard
|Machine
|Chivas Regal x Business Unusual
|Playstation
|Wunderman Thompson
|PlayStation The Last of Us Part II
|Reboost Energy
|Hellosquare
|We Move Radio
|Stodels
|John Brown Media South Africa
|Beginner’s Guide to Gardening series
|Tinkies
|Hellosquare
|Facebook Flavoured Tinkies
|Unilever
|Digitas Liquorice
|Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – DE’LIGHT
|Vodacom
|Wunderman Thompson
|The Gift of 2020
|Vodacom
|Wunderman Thompson
|Be The Light
|Wunderlust
|CBR Marketing Solutions
|Find the Excuse
|Mobile Marketing Excellence
|Jaguar
|Futuretech Media
|F Pace Relaunch
|South African Tourism
|The Media Shop
|Brand Re-Ignition
|Vodacom
|Upstream
|MyMuze
|Blogging Excellence
|Maropeng
|Flow Communications
|Maropeng Blog
|Showmax
|Jonga List
|Showmax
|Showmax Stories
|Showmax
|The Plum List
|Vodacom
|New Media
|Vodacom now! blog
|Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media by a Corporate
|Beiersdorf - Nivea
|Carat & 13th Floor
|NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Sho Madjozi
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|FCB Durban
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Lexus
|Futuretech Media
|Spekboom
|Mr Price
|Denim Connects
|Shoprite Checkers
|Incubeta
|Delivering ROAS for Checkers Sixty60
|The Shabbos Project
|Flow Communications & Mama Creative
|Flowers for Shabbat
|Unilever
|Digitas Liquorice
|Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – DE’LIGHT
|Woolworths
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|WW Easter
|Woolworths
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|WW Mother’s Day
|Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
|Acer South Africa
|Clockwork
|InstaQuest
|Fanta
|Futuretech Media
|Fanta Summer Campaign
|Microsoft Xbox
|Clockwork
|Xbox Hall of Fame
|PLP Group
|Stratitude
|Cell C GetMore
|Unilever
|Digitas Liquorice
|Hygienica_Bright Future
|Best Community Engagement Award
|Acer South Africa
|Clockwork
|InstaPitch
|Durex
|Omnicom Media Group
|#DurexUnitesAfricans
|Savanna Cider
|Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid
|Excellence in Content Marketing
|Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
|Flow Communications
|The Courage to Heal
|KOO
|Hellosquare
|Ungaz'Ncishi iDrama
|Nelson Mandela University
|Stratitude
|Apply now for 2021
|Netflix
|Clockwork & Eclipse Communications
|Jingle Jangle
|OneDayOnly.co.za
|Online Category-Specific Videos
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Connect
|Showmax
|DAM
|Showmax
|Tali Baby Diary
|Tinkies
|Hellosquare
|Facebook Flavoured Tinkies
|Unilever
|Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)
|Aromat Comedy Club S2
|Vodacom
|Wunderman Thompson
|The Gift of 2020
|Best Online PR Campaign
|Apple Music
|DNA Brand Architects
|Africa to the World
|Foundation for Professional Development (FPD)
|Flow Communications
|Zenzele Welcome Back
|Hippo
|John Brown Media South Africa
|Hippo Toy Campaign
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|#PLAYYOURPART
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|NEDBANK GREEN TRUST
|Showmax
|Tali Baby Diary
|Tiger Brands
|DNA Brand Architects
|Tastic #MyHeritage Campaign
|Woolworths
|Woolworths Marketing
|Happy Little Moments
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
|BMW South Africa
|Wunderman Thompson
|BMW Anywhere
|Distell
|Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid
|Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|FCB Durban
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Kellogg's
|Oddinary
|Kellogg’s Coco Pops Fills Launch
|Microsoft Xbox
|Clockwork
|Xbox Hall of Fame
|Mr Price
|Denim Connects
|Nelson Mandela University
|Stratitude
|Apply now for 2021
|NIVEA
|The 13th Floor and Carat
|Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign
|Pernod Ricard
|RAPT Creative
|BEEFEATER BLOOD ORANGE GIN
|Sanlam
|Incubeta South Africa
|Live with confidence
|Suzuki South Africa
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Growth Marketing
|Vodacom
|Ogilvy SA
|ShakeOff Summer 2020
|Most Viral Campaign
|ABSA
|Wunderman Thompson
|#ZeroFeeSwag
|Bayer South Africa
|Berocca®
|Be On Dance Challenge
|Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
|Flow Communications
|Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
|Distell
|Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid
|Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold
|Durex
|Omnicom Media Group
|#DurexUnitesAfricans
|Heartlines
|Flow Communications
|#Fathers_Matter
|Jameson
|RAPT Creative
|JAMESON BEATHA
|Kellogg’s South Africa
|TILT
|#IndulgeAllYourSenses with Kellogg’s Granola
|Mondelez International
|Starcom
|Stimorol Retro
|Mr Price
|Denim Connects
|NIVEA
|The 13th Floor and Carat
|Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign
|NIVEA
|The 13th Floor and Carat
|Nivea Men Workshop
|Showmax
|DAM
|The South African Presidency
|Flow Communications
|SONA
|Vodacom
|Upstream
|MyMuze
|Woolworths
|Woolworths Marketing
|Kitchen Craft with Clem Pedro
|Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
|GSK
|Futuretech Media
|Voltaren Business Intelligence
|South African Tourism
|The Media Shop
|Brand Re-Ignition
|Tinkies
|Hellosquare
|Facebook Flavoured Tinkies
|AGENCY AWARDS
|Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Agency
|Brand
|Title
|Carat
|ABSA
|Absa Snapchat Augmented Reality Innovation
|Joe Public United
|POWA
|The Abused News
|Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)
|Unilever
|Aromat Comedy Club S2
|Vizeum
|ABinBEV
|What the Flying Fish_One Brow on Fleek
|Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
|Clockwork
|Microsoft Xbox
|Xbox Hall of Fame
|FCB Durban
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Woolworths
|3 Avenue SEO Approach
|Joe Public United
|POWA
|The Abused News
|Joe Public United
|SANBS
|A Few Minutes is Worth A Lifetime
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|NEDBANK CUP FANMODE
|MakeReign
|Pineapple
|Insurance with a snap
|Mark1 and Tractor Outdoor
|ABinBev
|#YouBelongToCelebrate
|New Media
|McCain
|Food24 and McCain Cookbook Creator
|The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson Company
|JOKO
|Add Your Voice
|Vizeum
|ABinBev
|Brutal Fruit_ You Belong to Celebrate DOOHshare
|Wunderman Thompson
|Playstation
|PlayStation The Last of Us Part II
|Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Feed Their Craving
|Polkadot Digital & Strang IT
|My pocket coach / IE Group
|My Pocket Coach App
|So Interactive
|HOMii Lifestyle
|HOMii App – Mobile App
|Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
|Flow Communications
|Heartlines
|#FathersMatter
|Flow Communications
|Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
|Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
|Flow Communications
|The South African Presidency
|SONA
|Fresh AF
|ABinBev Smirnoff RTD’s
|On to the next
|Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid
|Distell
|Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Soulful Nation
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Nyathi Rider
|Joe Public United
|ABinBev
|ANCESTORS DAY
|Joe Public United
|Solidarity Fund
|#DontBeASuperSpreader
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|#NedbankCup2021
|Machine
|Chivas
|Pernod Ricard_Regal x Business Unusual
|Machine
|Heineken South Africa
|Heineken UCL Live
|Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)
|Unilever
|Shield-Move More At Home
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Kreepy Krauly
|#MyKreepyTeacher
|The 13th Floor and Carat
|NIVEA
|Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign
|The 13th Floor and Carat
|NIVEA
|Nivea Men Workshop
|Wunderman Thompson
|ABSA
|#ZeroFeeSwag
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency
|FCB Durban
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Hellosquare
|KOO
|Ungaz'Ncishi iDrama
|JAW Design
|pudo
|Just pudo it
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Kreepy Krauly
|#MyKreepyTeacher
|Stratitude
|Nelson Mandela University
|Apply now for 2021
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Large Agency
|Carat
|ABSA
|Absa Snapchat Innovation
|Carat & 13th Floor
|Beiersdorf - NIVEA
|NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Sho Madjozi
|Digitas Liquorice
|Unilever
|Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – DE’LIGHT
|Flow Communications
|Heartlines
|#FathersMatter
|Joe Public United
|Arrive Alive
|Tequila Face
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Soulful Nation
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|One Brow On Fleek
|The 13th Floor and Carat
|NIVEA
|Nivea Men Workshop
|The Niche Guys
|Unilever
|Brut
|Wunderman Thompson
|Vodacom
|Be The Light
|Wunderman Thompson
|ABSA
|#ZeroFeeSwag
|Wunderman Thompson
|Playstation
|PlayStation The Last of Us Part II
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Arora Online
|Garden Day TikTok 2020
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Canon South Africa
|Canon Collective
|Fresh AF
|ABinBev Smirnoff RTD’s
|On to the next
|Joe Public United
|Arrive Alive
|Tequila Face
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|The Great Chicken Heist
|Joe Public United
|Solidarity Fund
|#DontBeASuperSpreader
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|NEDBANK GREEN TRUST
|Machine
|Heineken South Africa
|Heineken UCL Live
|New Media
|Woolworths
|TASTETube Made at home
|Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)
|Unilever
|Ola Choose Joy
|Positive Dialogue Mark1 DUKE Group
|Marriott International
|Marriott Bonvoy Education Campaign
|Positive Dialogue Mark1 DUKE Group
|Marriott International
|#InspiredByMzansi
|RAPT Creative
|Jameson
|JAMESON BEATHA
|The 13th Floor and Carat
|NIVEA
|Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign
|The 13th Floor and Carat
|NIVEA
|Nivea Men Workshop
|The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson Company
|Unilever
|Vaseline 101 Uses
|TILT Culture
|Kellogg’s South Africa
|#IndulgeAllYourSenses with Kellogg’s Granola
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Clockwork
|Microsoft Xbox
|Xbox Hall of Fame
|Digitas Liquorice
|Unilever
|Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – DE’LIGHT
|FCB Durban
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Fresh AF
|ABinBev Smirnoff RTD’s
|On to the next
|Havas Media
|The French Embassy of South Africa
|Learn French - French Embassy
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Nyathi Rider
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|One Brow On Fleek
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|#PLAYYOURPART
|Machine
|Heineken South Africa
|Heineken UCL Live
|Machine
|Heineken South Africa
|Heineken 0.0 Dry January
|Mark1 Media DUKE Positive Dialogue
|Jive
|5 Seconds of Funny
|Mark1 Media DUKE Positive Dialogue
|RisCura
|Upshot
|Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)
|Unilever
|Shield -Move More At Home
|Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)
|Unilever
|Ola Choose Joy
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Suzuki South Africa
|#DoYou – SUZUKI S-PRESSO
|Stratitude
|Nelson Mandela University
|Apply now for 2021
|The 13th Floor and Carat
|NIVEA
|Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign
|Blogging Excellence by an Agency
|Arc Interactive
|Arc Blog
|Flow Communications
|Blog Writing - Maropeng
|Maropeng Blog
|New Media
|Vodacom
|Vodacom now! blog
|ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS AWARDS
|Best Virtual Reality Marketing Campaign
|Woolworths
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|WW Easter Filter
|Best Corporate Website
|Heartlines
|Flow Communications
|Heartlines website
|Investec
|Arc Interactive
|Investec Website
|MakeReign
|Introducing MakeReign
|Wetility
|Arc Interactive
|Wetility Website & We-X
|Wolfpack
|Hellosquare
|Blood, Sweat and Beers
|Best Marketing Automation Campaign
|Merchant Capital
|Spitfire
|Managing lockdown with empathy and consistency
|OneDayOnly.co.za
|Email me
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Suzuki South Africa
|Growth Marketing
|Best Online Newsletter
|HIVSA
|Arc Interactive
|Choma Online Newsletter
|Stodels
|John Brown Media South Africa
|Beginner’s Guide to Gardening series
|Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to promote a Product or Brand/Event
|Cliffcentral.com
|Taylor Blinds and Shutters
|Interpreted Content: Blind History
|Cliffcentral.com
|Investec
|Preparing for a Post-Pandemic Future
|Cliffcentral.com
|SA Gold Coin Exchange
|Collectomania
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|FCB Durban
|Are We There Yet?
|Reboost Energy
|Hellosquare
|We Move Radio
|SANBS
|Joe Public United
|A Few Minutes is Worth A Lifetime
|Wuhu
|Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)
|Black Friday
|Best Online Magazine/Newspaper
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Connect
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|New Media
|Toyota CONNECT Lexus LIFE
|Woolworths
|Woolworths Marketing
|Woolies Chicken - Behind The Scenes
|Best E-commerce Website
|Needleless
|Creative Bond Marketing E-commerce Solutions
|Needleless Website
|OneDayOnly.co.za
|OneDayOnly. The best deals today, and every other day
|Shelflife
|MakeReign
|The new Shelflife.co.za
|Visi Collabs
|New Media
|VISI Collabs
|SPECIAL AWARDS
|The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award
|Amy van der Walt
|CBR Marketing Solutions
|Hayden Jennings
|Levergy
|The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
|Chicken Licken
|Joe Public United
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|FCB Durban
|Playstation
|Wunderman Thompson
|PlayStation The Last of Us Part II
|Showmax
|Smirnoff
|Fresh AF
|OnToTheNext
|Suzuki Auto South Africa
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Vodacom
|Ogilvy SA
|ShakeOff Summer 2020
|Woolworths
|Woolworths Marketing
|Kitchen Craft with Clem Pedro
|The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award
|Karabo Mashele
|Joe Public United
|Priscilla Sekhonyana
|Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)
|The New Generation UX/UI Designer of the Year Award
|Cara Wares
|Flow Communications
|Luiza Ivanova
|Arc Interactive
|The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|FCB Durban
|GRANDTREK UNCHARTED
|Eat Out Restaurant Relief Fund
|New Media
|Eat Out Restaurant Relief Fund
|Showmax
|Suzuki SA
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Woolworths
|Woolworths Marketing
|Living through Lockdown
|The New Generation Overall Small Agency of the Year Award
|Adclick Africa
|Digital Doorway
|FCB Durban
|Fresh AF
|Hellosquare
|Laika
|Modutech Digital
|Social Path
|The New Generation Overall Medium to Large Agency of the Year Award
|CBR Marketing Solutions
|Digitas Liquorice
|Joe Public United
|Machine
|Mark1 Media
|Penquin
|The New Generation Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year Award
|Bayer South Africa
|Berocca®
|Be On Dance Challenge
|Mobile in Africa
|Digital Doorway
|November Sales Campaigns 2020
|Beiersdorf - Nivea
|13th Floor and Carat
|Playstation
|Wunderman Thompson
|PlayStation The Last of Us Part II
|Smirnoff
|Fresh AF
|OnToTheNext
|Vodacom
|Ogilvy SA
|ShakeOff Summer 2020
|STUDENT AWARDS
|The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award
|Magugu Dlamini
|University of Johannesburg
|Just Treats
|Nina Roodbol
|Stellenbosch Academy
|Insight
|The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award
|Team A
|AAA School of Advertising
|WCBS (Western Cape Blood Service)
|Team All for you
|AAA School of Advertising
|Community Keepers
|Team HH
|AAA School of Advertising
|WCBS (Western Cape Blood Service)
|Team Power of four
|AAA School of Advertising
|Community Keepers
|Soilution
|University of Johannesburg
|Silver Lining Agency
|#KasiKlean
|University of Johannesburg
|Grey Matter