All the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Awards finalists

CORPORATE AWARDS

Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event

Brand Agency Title

Bidvest Waltons CBR Marketing Solutions The Power of Potential

Distell Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold

Gautrain Management Agency Flow Communications #RideWithTheG Gautrain student card

Grafton Everest Penquin Grafton Everest Ultra Flop – It’s That Comfortable

Kellogg’s South Africa TILT #IndulgeAllYourSenses with Kellogg’s Granola

OneDayOnly.co.za Email me

Shabbos Project Flow Communications & Mama Creative Flowers for Shabbat

Suzuki South Africa Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Growth Marketing

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company Flow Communications The Table Mountain Comeback

Tinkies Hellosquare Facebook Flavoured Tinkies

Vodacom Ogilvy SA ShakeOff Summer 2020

Best Social Media Reach from an Event

Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture Flow Communications Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture

Nedbank Levergy 2021 NEDBANK CUP FINAL

The South African Presidency Flow Communications SONA

Best Online Competition

Acer South Africa Clockwork InstaQuest

Acer South Africa Clockwork InstaPitch

Albany Bakeries Hellosquare Lets Celebrate Together

Canon South Africa Flume Digital Marketing & PR Canon Collective

Microsoft Xbox Clockwork Xbox Hall of Fame

Mondelez Wunderman Thompson EPL Promo Campaign

Mr Price Denim Connects

Unilever The Hardy Boys Sunlight #MoreThanYouExpect

Vitara Brezza Penquin and Spitfire Inbound #ItJustGetsBrezza Competition

Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate

HOMii Lifestyle So Interactive HOMii App – Mobile App

Naledi Digify Africa A WhatsApp Learning Bot To Educate The World

Pineapple MakeReign Insurance with a snap

Best Use of Technical Innovation

Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban Grandtrek Uncharted

Hyundai Automotive South Africa Incubeta South Africa Smartly Accelerating Hyundai’s Digital Transformation

Mondelez Wunderman Thompson EPL Promo Campaign

Naledi Digify Africa A WhatsApp Learning Bot To Educate The World

Nedbank Levergy NEDBANK CUP FANMODE

Playstation Wunderman Thompson PlayStation The Last of Us Part II

The Shabbos Project Flow Communications & Mama Creative Flowers for Shabbat

Best Low Budget

Acer South Africa Clockwork InstaPitch

Arrive Alive Joe Public United Tequila Face

Barcelos Laika #YouthMonth

Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban Grandtrek Uncharted

Grafton Everest Penquin Grafton Everest Ultra Flop – It’s That Comfortable

Nedbank Levergy NEDBANK RUNIFIED

Netflix Clockwork & Eclipse Communications Jingle Jangle

Netflix Clockwork How to Ruin Christmas

Netflix Clockwork Malcolm & Marie

New Balance Levergy INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

OneDayOnly.co.za Online Category Online Category Specific Videos

Pernod Ricard Machine Chivas Regal x Business Unusual

Playstation Wunderman Thompson PlayStation The Last of Us Part II

Reboost Energy Hellosquare We Move Radio

Stodels John Brown Media South Africa Beginner’s Guide to Gardening series

Tinkies Hellosquare Facebook Flavoured Tinkies

Unilever Digitas Liquorice Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – DE’LIGHT

Vodacom Wunderman Thompson The Gift of 2020

Vodacom Wunderman Thompson Be The Light

Wunderlust CBR Marketing Solutions Find the Excuse

Mobile Marketing Excellence

Jaguar Futuretech Media F Pace Relaunch

South African Tourism The Media Shop Brand Re-Ignition

Vodacom Upstream MyMuze

Blogging Excellence

Maropeng Flow Communications Maropeng Blog

Showmax Jonga List

Showmax Showmax Stories

Showmax The Plum List

Vodacom New Media Vodacom now! blog

Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media by a Corporate

Beiersdorf - Nivea Carat & 13th Floor NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Sho Madjozi

Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban Grandtrek Uncharted

Lexus Futuretech Media Spekboom

Mr Price Denim Connects

Shoprite Checkers Incubeta Delivering ROAS for Checkers Sixty60

The Shabbos Project Flow Communications & Mama Creative Flowers for Shabbat

Unilever Digitas Liquorice Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – DE’LIGHT

Woolworths Flume Digital Marketing & PR WW Easter

Woolworths Flume Digital Marketing & PR WW Mother’s Day

Most Innovative Gamification Campaign

Acer South Africa Clockwork InstaQuest

Fanta Futuretech Media Fanta Summer Campaign

Microsoft Xbox Clockwork Xbox Hall of Fame

PLP Group Stratitude Cell C GetMore

Unilever Digitas Liquorice Hygienica_Bright Future

Best Community Engagement Award

Acer South Africa Clockwork InstaPitch

Durex Omnicom Media Group #DurexUnitesAfricans

Savanna Cider Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid

Excellence in Content Marketing

Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture Flow Communications The Courage to Heal

KOO Hellosquare Ungaz'Ncishi iDrama

Nelson Mandela University Stratitude Apply now for 2021

Netflix Clockwork & Eclipse Communications Jingle Jangle

OneDayOnly.co.za Online Category-Specific Videos

Sanlam Machine Sanlam Connect

Showmax DAM

Showmax Tali Baby Diary

Tinkies Hellosquare Facebook Flavoured Tinkies

Unilever Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Aromat Comedy Club S2

Vodacom Wunderman Thompson The Gift of 2020

Best Online PR Campaign

Apple Music DNA Brand Architects Africa to the World

Foundation for Professional Development (FPD) Flow Communications Zenzele Welcome Back

Hippo John Brown Media South Africa Hippo Toy Campaign

Nedbank Levergy #PLAYYOURPART

Nedbank Levergy NEDBANK GREEN TRUST

Showmax Tali Baby Diary

Tiger Brands DNA Brand Architects Tastic #MyHeritage Campaign

Woolworths Woolworths Marketing Happy Little Moments

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign

BMW South Africa Wunderman Thompson BMW Anywhere

Distell Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold

Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban Grandtrek Uncharted

Kellogg's Oddinary Kellogg’s Coco Pops Fills Launch

Microsoft Xbox Clockwork Xbox Hall of Fame

Mr Price Denim Connects

Nelson Mandela University Stratitude Apply now for 2021

NIVEA The 13th Floor and Carat Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign

Pernod Ricard RAPT Creative BEEFEATER BLOOD ORANGE GIN

Sanlam Incubeta South Africa Live with confidence

Suzuki South Africa Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Growth Marketing

Vodacom Ogilvy SA ShakeOff Summer 2020

Most Viral Campaign

ABSA Wunderman Thompson #ZeroFeeSwag

Bayer South Africa Berocca® Be On Dance Challenge

Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture Flow Communications Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture

Distell Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold

Durex Omnicom Media Group #DurexUnitesAfricans

Heartlines Flow Communications #Fathers_Matter

Jameson RAPT Creative JAMESON BEATHA

Kellogg’s South Africa TILT #IndulgeAllYourSenses with Kellogg’s Granola

Mondelez International Starcom Stimorol Retro

Mr Price Denim Connects

NIVEA The 13th Floor and Carat Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign

NIVEA The 13th Floor and Carat Nivea Men Workshop

Showmax DAM

The South African Presidency Flow Communications SONA

Vodacom Upstream MyMuze

Woolworths Woolworths Marketing Kitchen Craft with Clem Pedro

Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate

GSK Futuretech Media Voltaren Business Intelligence

South African Tourism The Media Shop Brand Re-Ignition

Tinkies Hellosquare Facebook Flavoured Tinkies

AGENCY AWARDS

Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency

Agency Brand Title

Carat ABSA Absa Snapchat Augmented Reality Innovation

Joe Public United POWA The Abused News

Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Unilever Aromat Comedy Club S2

Vizeum ABinBEV What the Flying Fish_One Brow on Fleek

Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency

Clockwork Microsoft Xbox Xbox Hall of Fame

FCB Durban Dunlop Tyres SA Grandtrek Uncharted

Flume Digital Marketing & PR Woolworths 3 Avenue SEO Approach

Joe Public United POWA The Abused News

Joe Public United SANBS A Few Minutes is Worth A Lifetime

Levergy Nedbank NEDBANK CUP FANMODE

MakeReign Pineapple Insurance with a snap

Mark1 and Tractor Outdoor ABinBev #YouBelongToCelebrate

New Media McCain Food24 and McCain Cookbook Creator

The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson Company JOKO Add Your Voice

Vizeum ABinBev Brutal Fruit_ You Belong to Celebrate DOOHshare

Wunderman Thompson Playstation PlayStation The Last of Us Part II

Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency

Joe Public United Chicken Licken Feed Their Craving

Polkadot Digital & Strang IT My pocket coach / IE Group My Pocket Coach App

So Interactive HOMii Lifestyle HOMii App – Mobile App

Most Viral Campaign by an Agency

Flow Communications Heartlines #FathersMatter

Flow Communications Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture

Flow Communications The South African Presidency SONA

Fresh AF ABinBev Smirnoff RTD’s On to the next

Grey Africa/WPP Team Liquid Distell Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold

Joe Public United Chicken Licken Soulful Nation

Joe Public United Chicken Licken Nyathi Rider

Joe Public United ABinBev ANCESTORS DAY

Joe Public United Solidarity Fund #DontBeASuperSpreader

Levergy Nedbank #NedbankCup2021

Machine Chivas Pernod Ricard_Regal x Business Unusual

Machine Heineken South Africa Heineken UCL Live

Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Unilever Shield-Move More At Home

Retroviral and Panther Punch Kreepy Krauly #MyKreepyTeacher

The 13th Floor and Carat NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign

The 13th Floor and Carat NIVEA Nivea Men Workshop

Wunderman Thompson ABSA #ZeroFeeSwag

Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency

FCB Durban Dunlop Tyres SA Grandtrek Uncharted

Hellosquare KOO Ungaz'Ncishi iDrama

JAW Design pudo Just pudo it

Retroviral and Panther Punch Kreepy Krauly #MyKreepyTeacher

Stratitude Nelson Mandela University Apply now for 2021

Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Large Agency

Carat ABSA Absa Snapchat Innovation

Carat & 13th Floor Beiersdorf - NIVEA NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Sho Madjozi

Digitas Liquorice Unilever Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – DE’LIGHT

Flow Communications Heartlines #FathersMatter

Joe Public United Arrive Alive Tequila Face

Joe Public United Chicken Licken Soulful Nation

Joe Public United Flying Fish One Brow On Fleek

The 13th Floor and Carat NIVEA Nivea Men Workshop

The Niche Guys Unilever Brut

Wunderman Thompson Vodacom Be The Light

Wunderman Thompson ABSA #ZeroFeeSwag

Wunderman Thompson Playstation PlayStation The Last of Us Part II

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency

Arora Online Garden Day TikTok 2020

Flume Digital Marketing & PR Canon South Africa Canon Collective

Fresh AF ABinBev Smirnoff RTD’s On to the next

Joe Public United Arrive Alive Tequila Face

Joe Public United Chicken Licken The Great Chicken Heist

Joe Public United Solidarity Fund #DontBeASuperSpreader

Levergy Nedbank NEDBANK GREEN TRUST

Machine Heineken South Africa Heineken UCL Live

New Media Woolworths TASTETube Made at home

Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Unilever Ola Choose Joy

Positive Dialogue Mark1 DUKE Group Marriott International Marriott Bonvoy Education Campaign

Positive Dialogue Mark1 DUKE Group Marriott International #InspiredByMzansi

RAPT Creative Jameson JAMESON BEATHA

The 13th Floor and Carat NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign

The 13th Floor and Carat NIVEA Nivea Men Workshop

The Hardy Boys, a Wunderman Thompson Company Unilever Vaseline 101 Uses

TILT Culture Kellogg’s South Africa #IndulgeAllYourSenses with Kellogg’s Granola

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency

Clockwork Microsoft Xbox Xbox Hall of Fame

Digitas Liquorice Unilever Hellmann’s Dinner in the Dark – DE’LIGHT

FCB Durban Dunlop Tyres SA Grandtrek Uncharted

Fresh AF ABinBev Smirnoff RTD’s On to the next

Havas Media The French Embassy of South Africa Learn French - French Embassy

Joe Public United Chicken Licken Nyathi Rider

Joe Public United Flying Fish One Brow On Fleek

Levergy Nedbank #PLAYYOURPART

Machine Heineken South Africa Heineken UCL Live

Machine Heineken South Africa Heineken 0.0 Dry January

Mark1 Media DUKE Positive Dialogue Jive 5 Seconds of Funny

Mark1 Media DUKE Positive Dialogue RisCura Upshot

Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Unilever Shield -Move More At Home

Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Unilever Ola Choose Joy

Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Suzuki South Africa #DoYou – SUZUKI S-PRESSO

Stratitude Nelson Mandela University Apply now for 2021

The 13th Floor and Carat NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Campaign

Blogging Excellence by an Agency

Arc Interactive Arc Blog

Flow Communications Blog Writing - Maropeng Maropeng Blog

New Media Vodacom Vodacom now! blog

ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS AWARDS

Best Virtual Reality Marketing Campaign

Woolworths Flume Digital Marketing & PR WW Easter Filter

Best Corporate Website

Heartlines Flow Communications Heartlines website

Investec Arc Interactive Investec Website

MakeReign Introducing MakeReign

Wetility Arc Interactive Wetility Website & We-X

Wolfpack Hellosquare Blood, Sweat and Beers

Best Marketing Automation Campaign

Merchant Capital Spitfire Managing lockdown with empathy and consistency

OneDayOnly.co.za Email me

Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Suzuki South Africa Growth Marketing

Best Online Newsletter

HIVSA Arc Interactive Choma Online Newsletter

Stodels John Brown Media South Africa Beginner’s Guide to Gardening series

Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to promote a Product or Brand/Event

Cliffcentral.com Taylor Blinds and Shutters Interpreted Content: Blind History

Cliffcentral.com Investec Preparing for a Post-Pandemic Future

Cliffcentral.com SA Gold Coin Exchange Collectomania

Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban Are We There Yet?

Reboost Energy Hellosquare We Move Radio

SANBS Joe Public United A Few Minutes is Worth A Lifetime

Wuhu Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Black Friday

Best Online Magazine/Newspaper

Sanlam Machine Sanlam Connect

Toyota South Africa Motors New Media Toyota CONNECT Lexus LIFE

Woolworths Woolworths Marketing Woolies Chicken - Behind The Scenes

Best E-commerce Website

Needleless Creative Bond Marketing E-commerce Solutions Needleless Website

OneDayOnly.co.za OneDayOnly. The best deals today, and every other day

Shelflife MakeReign The new Shelflife.co.za

Visi Collabs New Media VISI Collabs

SPECIAL AWARDS

The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award

Amy van der Walt CBR Marketing Solutions

Hayden Jennings Levergy

The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award

Chicken Licken Joe Public United

Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban

Playstation Wunderman Thompson PlayStation The Last of Us Part II

Showmax

Smirnoff Fresh AF OnToTheNext

Suzuki Auto South Africa Penquin and Spitfire Inbound

Vodacom Ogilvy SA ShakeOff Summer 2020

Woolworths Woolworths Marketing Kitchen Craft with Clem Pedro

The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award

Karabo Mashele Joe Public United

Priscilla Sekhonyana Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)

The New Generation UX/UI Designer of the Year Award

Cara Wares Flow Communications

Luiza Ivanova Arc Interactive

The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award

Dunlop Tyres SA FCB Durban GRANDTREK UNCHARTED

Eat Out Restaurant Relief Fund New Media Eat Out Restaurant Relief Fund

Showmax

Suzuki SA Penquin and Spitfire Inbound

Woolworths Woolworths Marketing Living through Lockdown

The New Generation Overall Small Agency of the Year Award

Adclick Africa

Digital Doorway

FCB Durban

Fresh AF

Hellosquare

Laika

Modutech Digital

Social Path

The New Generation Overall Medium to Large Agency of the Year Award

CBR Marketing Solutions

Digitas Liquorice

Joe Public United

Machine

Mark1 Media

Penquin

The New Generation Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year Award

Bayer South Africa Berocca® Be On Dance Challenge

Mobile in Africa Digital Doorway November Sales Campaigns 2020

Beiersdorf - Nivea 13th Floor and Carat

Playstation Wunderman Thompson PlayStation The Last of Us Part II

Smirnoff Fresh AF OnToTheNext

Vodacom Ogilvy SA ShakeOff Summer 2020

STUDENT AWARDS

The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award

Magugu Dlamini University of Johannesburg Just Treats

Nina Roodbol Stellenbosch Academy Insight

The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award

Team A AAA School of Advertising WCBS (Western Cape Blood Service)

Team All for you AAA School of Advertising Community Keepers

Team HH AAA School of Advertising WCBS (Western Cape Blood Service)

Team Power of four AAA School of Advertising Community Keepers

Soilution University of Johannesburg Silver Lining Agency