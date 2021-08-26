Digital Company news South Africa

The New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards announces Supersonic as its 2021 Headline Naming Sponsor

26 Aug 2021
Issued by: Lavello Marketing Solutions
"It gives me enormous pleasure to welcome Supersonic on-board this year's New Gen Awards as our official Headline Naming Sponsor. Having the brand association with Supersonic helps us to elevate these awards to the next level, ensuring a superb hybrid event in 2021. The partnership highlights the importance of what these awards stand for, celebrating creative excellence in the communications, media and digital technologies sectors. Just like Supersonics internet service, this partnership is elegantly simple and just works," says Stephen Paxton, founder of the New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.
For the next 12 months, the awards will be known as ‘The Supersonic New Generation Awards’.

With the higher demand for faster internet speed, greater connectivity and more advanced security, Supersonics’ high-speed internet solution in elegantly simple options that just works. Supersonic is brightened by MTN, which means you get all the security and backing of South Africa’s most loved brand.

Supersonics solutions are easy to understand and simple to use. They send a technician to your premises to install everything you need to get you online. No fussing with cords or fighting with modems - They do the setup for you and they even do a full WiFi sweep of your property to ensure you are fully covered at all times.

“At its core, Supersonic is all about connecting South Africans from all walks of life to the best internet. Our aim is to encourage our customers to elevate their lives through the power of great connectivity. We are proud to associate with the New Gen Awards as we celebrate the best of creativity within the digital eco-system. While we love the internet, we also want people to connect for real in fostering great relationships around them,” says managing director of Supersonic, Calvin Collett

For more details on Supersonic, you can visit https://supersonic.co.za/

Renowned singer/songwriter, actress - Relebogile Mabotja, will host this year’s awards show and announce the 2021 winners from across all categories. The hybrid event will be held on 23 September at The Dome, Hybrid Studios – Johannesburg and starts at 7pm. Entertainment comes to you from music prodigy - James Deacon.

To watch the full hybrid show virtually: visit www.newgenawards.co.za

We look forward to hosting you and revealing the 2021 winners at the forefront of South Africa’s future communications, media and digital technologies.

