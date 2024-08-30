Marketing & Media Digital
    All the New Generation Awards 2024 finalists

    30 Aug 2024
    30 Aug 2024
    The finalists for the 2024 New Generation Awards have been announced.
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    This is the 12th edition of the awards that recognise social and digital media in South Africa.

    Stephen Paxton, founder of the awards, remarks on the exceptional quality of this year's submissions.

    He highlights the innovative and engaging work displayed by many new agencies and corporates, that represent some of South Africa’s best-loved brands.

    The analysis of numerous submissions indicates an increasing prevalence of influencer marketing, technical innovation, and strategic employment of content marketing.

    The pivotal role of virality in numerous campaigns is notable, particularly in the success of low-budget executions.

    Additionally, a growing number of brands are venturing into the realm of podcasting.

    The 2024 awards gala ceremony will be hosted at NH Sandton, (Previously the Hilton Hotel) on Thursday, 26 September.

    For more info about this year's awards ceremony visit here.

    Finalists 2024

    Corporate Awards

    Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
    Company Agency Campaign Name
    BeiersdorfRainmaker MediaNew Product Launch Nivea Radiant & Beauty
    Bidvest McCarthyCBR Marketing SolutionsGet your New Car from Bidvest McCarthy
    CarspaFlow CommunicationsCarspa AI CRM
    Castle LagerRetroviralThe GranBoks
    DromexThe 13th Floor & Meta MediaDromex Work Footwear
    DStv SAHelmDStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
    EucerinDENTSU CREATIVE South AfricaEucerin Face - Thiamidol
    Glenryck Six Gun GrillThe 13th FloorGlenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards
    Heineken BeveragesFuturetech and Dentsu Red StarHeineken Truecommerce Always-On
    Prima InteractivePenquinXbox - Unwrap Adventures
    Reach for a DreamSauce Advertising Step into my Slippers
    Sanofi Futuretech and PHDTelfast Suspension Geo-Locate & Footfall
    ShowmaxShowmax relaunch
    TelkomLevergyStand Tall
    VodacomVMLUnlock Your Summer
    WoolworthsFlume Digital Marketing & PRWoolworths Easter 2024

    Best Social Media Reach from an Event / Activation
    Jacaranda FMBIG Freeze
    McDonald’sIdeahiveGoliath Gaming x McDonald’s Best Player
    MPA AllianceFlow CommunicationsMPA Day 2023
    MultiChoice Group‘I Blew It’ skits
    Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
    ReebokThe BreadReebok Back Like We Never Left
    SpotifyVMLSpotify Greasy Tunes
    Unilever SAFreshAFAXE Fresh Neighbours - Road to Hey Neighbour
    Wimpy Sauce AdvertisingCoalition Cups
    Women Presidents OrganisationFlow CommunicationsWPO #2024EEF campaign

    Best Online Competition
    Gelata RomaThe MediaShopValentines Day Campaign
    HeinekenRookdigital & Dentsu RedstarHeineken 0.0 When you drink never drive
    Jacaranda FMBIG Freeze
    Jacaranda FM#WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch
    Mondelēz South AfricaSaatchi & Saatchi a Publicis Groupe CompanyOREO OUR WAY
    TinkiesHelloSquareFlavour Our Feed
    Unilever SAFreshAFRobertsons 100 Big Brother Mzansi Amplification
    Unilever SAFreshAFAromat – SKF (Head Kota) Campaign
    WimpyBoom GroupThe Most Welcoming Digital Banners

    Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate
    1st for Women1st for Women App
    NetstarEntelectMyNetstar 2.0

    Best Use of Technical Innovation
    CapitecHelmMoneyUp Chat by Capitec
    CarspaFlow CommunicationsCarspa AI CRM
    Chas Everitt LuxuryStratitudeWebsite
    JaecooClockworkHow we hijacked cars on YouTube
    KFC South AfricaVicinity MediaHack the streets with vicinity’s interactive map
    KFC South AfricaKFC Block Booked
    Nedbank The Brave GroupNedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
    Nedbank The Brave GroupNedbank Indalo Fund
    SanofiFuturetech and PHDTelfast Suspension Geo-Locate & Footfall
    South African BreweriesFuturetech and Dentsu SAB Beerdle
    WindhoekHeed with Denstu RedStara-heed-of-the-curve

    Best Low Budget
    Aware.orgClockworkDrunk Drivers Stay For Free
    CubbiCBR Marketing SolutionsCubbi - Sell my Car
    dss+Correlate DigitalHow dss+ mined the African Mining Indaba 2024
    HeinekenRAPT CreativeSOL-ffirmations
    Jacaranda FMBIG Freeze
    KFC South AfricaKFC CRM & Email Journeys
    MINI SAThe Digital Plug and WavemakerMini 21ST Birthday Celebration
    Nando’sVMLHail Yeah Insurance
    NedbankLevergyThe Art of Wine
    Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
    Reach for a DreamSauce AdvertisingStep into my Slippers
    Seiko South AfricaCorrelate Digital Seiko - Black Friday 2023
    SA RugbyDialogue#bokfriday
    SuperdryFlume Digital Marketing & PRBetter Choices, Better Future, Choose Superdry
    TinkiesHelloSquareFlavour Our Feed
    Unilever SAOliver MarketingDove Men+Care Rugby World Cup
    VodacomVML & R-SquaredCarbon Foodprint
    ZambukOfflimit CommunicationsZambuk Take Me Home Limited Tin Edition

    Mobile Marketing Excellence
    DStv SAHelmDStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
    HeinekenRookdigital & Dentsu RedstarHeineken 0.0 When you drink never drive
    KFC South AfricaVicinity MediaHack the streets with vicinity’s interactive map
    KFC South AfricaKFC CRM & Email Journeys
    Nedbank The MediaShopNedbank Money App
    NiveaFuturetech and CARATNivea Face PR Luminous
    South African BreweriesFuturetech and Dentsu SAB Beerdle
    TinkiesHelloSquareFlavour Our Feed
    VodacomVML30th Birthday
    VodacomVMLVodacom Summer
    WindhoekHeed with Denstu RedStara-heed-of-the-curve
    WindhoekRookdigital & Dentsu RedstarWindhoek 100% REAL

    Blogging Excellence
    Nancy GeenenFlow CommunicationsNancy Geenen: Inclusive Leadership
    Sanlam RealityMachine a Publicis Groupe CompanyContent at the speed of culture

    Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media
    Aware.orgClockworkDrunk Drivers Stay For Free
    CapitecHelmMoneyUp Chat by Capitec
    CapitecHelmSlam the Scam (On MoneyUp Chat by Capitec)
    GoSolrCorrelate DigitalGoSolr Digital Launch
    DStv SAHelmDStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
    Jacaranda FMBIG Freeze
    JAECOOClockworkHow we hijacked cars on YouTube
    Mondelēz South AfricaSaatchi & Saatchi a Publicis Groupe CompanyOREO OUR WAY
    MTNLucky HustleMTN Upgrade
    MTNLucky HustleMTN CBU Newlines
    Nando’sVMLHail Yeah Insurance
    NedbankThe MediaShopNedbank MiGoals
    Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
    SanofiFuturetech, PHD, OgilvyHealthy Happy Children
    South African BreweriesFuturetech and Dentsu SAB Beerdle

    Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
    BMW SARookdigital & WAVEMAKERBMW i7 & i8 Launch
    CapitecHelmMoneyUp Chat by Capitec
    HeinekenRookdigital & Dentsu RedstarHeineken 0.0 When you drink never drive
    HeinekenRookdigital & Dentsu RedstarHeineken Silver (Spotify API Integration)
    Heineken BeveragesLePub a Publicis Groupe CompanyKlipdrift. Go For Gold
    KFC South AfricaKFC Block Booked
    KFC South AfricaKFC CRM & Email Journeys
    Prima InteractivePenquinXbox Unwrap Adventures
    RCL FoodsHoorah GroupWild Space The First Outpost
    South African BreweriesFuturetech and DentsuSAB Beerdle
    SpotifyMettlestatePowered by Music – Spotify x Mettlestate
    Unilever SAOliver MarketingLifebuoy - H for Handwashing
    WimpyBoom GroupThe Most Welcoming Digital Banners
    WoolworthsW.CreativeThis Apple Can Save the World. Farming for the Future

    Best Community Engagement Award
    CapitecHelmMoneyUp Chat by Capitec
    East Coast RadioAfrican Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe
    HeinekenRAPT CreativeSOL-ffirmations
    Mondelēz South AfricaSaatchi & Saatchi a Publicis Groupe CompanyOREO OUR WAY
    Nando’sVMLVoice of The People
    Nexia SAB&TPragmatically Fearless
    RocomamasSpecial Effects Media South AfricaRocomamas Engagement
    Siqalo FoodsThe Hardy Boys#RamaRemix
    South African BreweriesFuturetech and DentsuSAB Beerdle
    SA RugbyDialogue#bokfriday
    SpotifyVMLSpotify Greasy Tunes

    Excellence In Content Marketing
    COTY RIMMELZenith The ROI Agency and Machine_LASTING FINISH 35HR FOUNDATION LAUNCH
    Good Work FoundationFlow CommunicationsRural Education Revolution campaign
    Hill’s Pet NutritionKilmer & Cruise and Techsys DigitalHill’s Pawpedia
    Nando’sVMLHow Nando’s tacticals are the benchmark of digital writing
    NedbankLevergy#Run4Avos
    NIVEADENTSU CREATIVE South AfricaNIVEA Clear Up
    OPPOPR Powerhouse, Black Powder & Good Vibes LifestyleOPPO Find N2 Launch
    SanofiHoorah GroupEssentiale #NoFilter
    ShowmaxShowmax relaunch
    SA RugbyDialogue#bokfriday
    TelkomLevergyStand Tall
    TinkiesHelloSquareTinkies – Made With You
    TinkiesHelloSquareFlavour Our Feed
    VodacomVML & R-SquaredCarbon Foodprint
    VodacomNew MediaVodacom now! blog
    WimpyBoomThe Most Welcoming Digital Banners
    Women Presidents OrganizationFlow CommunicationsWPO Good to Great campaign
    Woolworths W.CreativeThis Apple Can Save the World. Farming for the Future

    Best Online PR Campaign
    Aware.orgClockworkDrunk Drivers Stay For Free
    Castle LagerRetroviralThe GranBoks
    Coca-Cola SAEssenceMediacomCoca-Cola Creations - Wozzaah
    Jacaranda FM#WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch
    MPA AllianceFlow Communications and Olivia Jones CommunicationsMPA Day 2023
    NedbankLevergy#Run4Avos
    NedbankLevergyThe Art of Wine
    NedbankThe Brave GroupNedbank Indalo Fund
    Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
    OPPOPR Powerhouse, Black Powder & Good Vibes LifestyleOPPO Find N2 Launch
    ShowmaxShowmax relaunch
    SA RugbyDialogue#bokfriday
    TelkomLevergyStand Tall
    Women Presidents OrganizationFlow CommunicationsWPO Good to Great campaign

    Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
    1st for WomenCan't take my fearless
    BeiersdorfRainmaker MediaNew product Launch Nivea Radiant & Beauty
    Coca-Cola SAEssenceMediacomCoca-Cola Creations - Wozzaah
    DromexThe 13th Floor & Meta MediaDromex Work Footwear
    Heineken BeveragesLePub a Publicis Groupe CompanyExtreme. Move Mzansi
    Jacaranda FM#WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch
    Mr PriceThe Oakridge Edit- Ladies
    OPPOPR Powerhouse, Black Powder & Good Vibes LifestyleOPPO Find N2 Launch
    Prima InteractivePenquinXbox Unwrap Adventures
    ReebokThe BreadReebok Back Like We Never Left
    SanofiFuturetech, PHD, OgilvyHealthy Happy Children
    Suzuki Auto South AfricaPenquin and Spitfire InboundSuzuki Jimny - #BornForMore
    TelkomLevergyStand Tall
    Unilever SAOliver MarketingDove Men+Care Care Conversations
    VodacomVMLVodacom Summer
    WoolworthsW.CreativeWRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’
    WoolworthsW.CreativeThis Apple Can Save the World. Farming for the Future

    Most Viral Campaign
    Aware.orgClockworkDrunk Drivers Stay For Free
    Glenryck Six Gun Grill The 13th FloorGlenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards
    MPA AllianceFlow Communications and Olivia Jones CommunicationsMPA Day 2023
    MultiChoice Group‘I Blew It’ skits
    NedbankLevergy#Run4Avos
    NedbankThe Brave GroupNedbank Indalo Fund
    Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
    P&GEssenceMediacom#AlwaysGotYouNoMatterWhat
    SpotifyMettlestatePowered by Music – Spotify x Mettlestate
    TelkomLevergyStand Tall
    Unilever SAFreshAFAXE Fresh Neighbours - Road to Hey Neighbour
    WimpySauce AdvertisingCoalition Cups
    WoolworthsW.CreativeWRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’

    Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
    dss+Correlate DigitalDigitally Demystifying the Middle East
    MultiChoice GroupDStv presents ‘What’s Next?’
    P&GEssenceMediacomOral B – Power Up your Smile
    ShowmaxShowmax Premier League Research

    Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
    MultiChoice Group‘I Blew It’ skits
    MultiChoice GroupDStv Stream – R19.95 with Love (RWC)
    NedbankLevergy#Run4Avos
    Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
    TelkomLevergyStand Tall
    TinkiesHelloSquareTinkies – Made With You
    TinkiesHelloSquareFlavour Our Feed
    Unilever SAOliver MarketingDove Men+Care Care Conversations
    Unilever SAOliver MarketingDove Men+Care Rugby World Cup
    VodacomVML & R-SquaredCarbon Foodprint
    WoolworthsW.CreativeWRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’

    Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award – Sponsored by Helm
    ColgateFuturetech and WavemakerColgate Optic White
    NedbankLevergyThe Art of Wine
    NedbankThe Brave GroupNedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
    Nedbank The Brave GroupNedbank Indalo Fund
    WoolworthsW. CreativeThis Is How We Do It

    Best Email Marketing Campaign by a Corporate
    American Tower Corporation (Africa)Flow CommunicationsIMPACT Campaign
    KFC South AfricaKFC Block Booked
    KFC South AfricaKFC CRM & Email Journeys
    Nelson Mandela UniversityStratitudeStudy at MandelaUni
    Telesure Investment HoldingsArc SA a Publicis Groupe Company1st for Women Spreading Safety

    Best CRM Strategy Campaign by a Corporate
    CarspaFlow CommunicationsCarspa AI CRM
    Henley Business School South AfricaSpitfire InboundMaking an impact with CRM
    KFC South AfricaKFC Block Booked
    KFC South AfricaKFC CRM & Email Journeys

    Agency Awards

    Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    Agency Company Campaign Name
    Hyphen CreativesRainbow Simply Chicken ChickeesChickees Augmented Reality Shopper Experience

    Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
    Carbon1 and Publicis MediaStimorolFlavour the Moment
    Hearts & Science FZ LLCKFC South AfricaUncle Waffles Burger
    HelmCapitecMoneyUp Chat by Capitec
    iProspectCastle LagerRugby World Cup Match Builder
    Machine a Publicis Groupe CompanyRimmelBeauty in Real Time
    Oliver MarketingUnilever SALifebuoy H for Handwashing
    RAPT CreativeThe Real NetworkThe Real Network Launch
    Rookdigital & Dentsu RedstarHeinekenHeineken Silver (Spotify API Integration)
    Rookdigital & MindshareFord South AfricaFord Football Campaigns
    Rookdigital & VMLNando'sNando’s Winter & Summer Meals
    Rookdigital & WAVEMAKERBMW SABMW i7 & i8 Launch
    Rookdigital and Dentsu RedstarCruzCruz Vodka Gifting
    The Brave GroupNedbank Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
    The Brave GroupNedbank Nedbank Indalo Fund
    The MediaShopWimpyWimpy Burger and Milkshake Promo 1
    Sauce AdvertisingYextThe Yext Level
    Zenith The ROI Agency and Machine_Coty RimmelLasting Finish 35hr foundation launch

    Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
    Hoorah GroupRCL FoodsWild Space The First Outpost
    Publicis Commerce & Digitas LiquoriceRetail CloudRetail Cloud
    SME South AfricaSME Advice

    Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
    ClockworkAware.orgDrunk Drivers Stay For Free
    ClockworkXboxSea of Thieves – (re)discover a forgotten treasure
    DENTSU CREATIVE South AfricaEucerinEucerin Face - Thiamidol
    DENTSU CREATIVE South AfricaNiveaFor Your Shade of Beautiful
    DENTSU CREATIVE South AfricaNiveaNivea Clear Up
    DialogueSA Rugby#bokfriday
    EssenceMediacomP&G#AlwaysGotYouNoMatterWhat
    Flow CommunicationsNelson Mandela Foundation21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
    Flow Communications and Olivia Jones CommunicationsMPA AllianceMPA Day 2023
    FreshAFUnilever SAAromat SKF (Head Kota) Campaign
    Hoorah GroupNestlé Revolve#NeedEnergy
    IdeahiveMcDonald'sExtraLovin
    LevergyNedbank#Run4Avos
    LevergyTelkomStand Tall
    Mood Creative AgencyCotton On#SummerWithUs
    RetroviralCastle LagerThe GranBoks
    Sauce AdvertisingWimpyCoalition Cups
    Special Effects MediaPrimediaThe Masked Singer
    The 13th FloorGlenryck Six Gun GrillGlenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards
    The Brave GroupNedbank Nedbank Indalo Fund
    W.CreativeWoolworthsWRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’

    Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Small Agency
    Correlate DigitalJAECOODriving New Brand Engagement
    HelloSquareTinkiesTinkies – Made With You
    HelmDStv SADStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
    HelmCapitecSlam the Scam (On MoneyUp Chat by Capitec)
    Mood Creative AgencyCotton On#SummerWithUs
    RetroviralCastle LagerThe GranBoks
    The Digital Plug and Brand Leadership GroupBrandSABrandSA 2023 Rugby World Cup Amplification Campaign

    Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Med-Large Agency
    ClockworkJAECOOHow we hijacked cars on YouTube
    ClockworkXboxSea of Thieves – (re)discover a forgotten treasure
    ClockworkAware.orgDrunk Drivers Stay For Free
    Flow CommunicationsNelson Mandela Foundation21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
    Hoorah GroupNestlé Revolve#NeedEnergy
    Instinctif Partners AfricaatingiBreaking Barriers, Building Futures
    iProspectCastle LagerRugby World Cup Match Builder
    Special Effects MediaYouTubeYouTube Made For You
    Special Effects MediaPrimediaDeal or No Deal Season 1
    The 13th FloorGlenryck Six Gun GrillGlenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards
    The 13th Floor & Meta MediaDromexDromex Work Footwear

    Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    ClockworkXboxSea of Thieves – (re)discover a forgotten treasure
    ClockworkStandard BankStandard Bank Achieva
    ClockworkXbox#FastAsForza
    DENTSU CREATIVE South AfricaNIVEANIVEA Clear Up
    DialogueSA Rugby#bokfriday
    EssenceMediacomCoca-Cola SACoca-Cola Creations - Wozzaah
    EssenceMediacomP&GOral B – Power Up your Smile
    EssenceMediacomP&G#AlwaysGotYouNoMatterWhat
    Flow CommunicationsMPA AllianceMPA Day 2023
    FreshAFUnilever SARobertsons 100 Big Brother Mzansi Amplification
    HelloSquareTinkiesFlavour Our Feed
    HelloSquareTinkiesTinkies – Made With You
    LevergyTelkomStand Tall
    LevergyNedbank#Run4Avos
    Machine a Publicis Groupe CompanySASKOThe Taste of Freedom
    Mood Creative AgencyCotton On#SummerWithUs
    Oliver MarketingUnilever SADove Men+Care Care Conversations
    Oliver MarketingUnilever SADove Men+Care Rugby World Cup
    The Digital Plug and Brand Leadership GroupBrandSABrandSA 2023 Rugby World Cup Amplification Campaign
    VMLNando’sWe Are The Voice Of The People
    W.CreativeWoolworthsWRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’

    Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    ClockworkAware.orgDrunk Drivers Stay For Free
    DialogueSA Rugby#bokfriday
    EssenceMediacomCoca-Cola SACoca-Cola Creations - Wozzaah
    FreshAFUnilever SARobertsons 100 Big Brother Mzansi Amplification
    FreshAFUnilever SAAromat – SKF (Head Kota) Campaign
    Hearts & Science FZ LLCKFC South AfricaUncle Waffles Burger
    Hoorah GroupEnterogerminaEnterogermina "5th Child"
    Hoorah GroupSanofiEssentiale #NoFilter
    Hoorah GroupNestlé Revolve#NeedEnergy
    LevergyTelkomStand Tall
    Lumico, Starcom, Flume, On PointAbsaAbsa Sunshine Ladies Golf Tour 2024
    Mindshare South AfricaFord South AfricaFord Puma – Launch Campaign
    Mindshare South AfricaFord South AfricaFord Centenary - The Celebration of the Century
    Offlimit CommunicationsSparlettaSparletta Eyakho! It’s Yours - A Taste of Home
    Offlimit CommunicationsNESCAFÉMake Your World Launch
    Offlimit CommunicationsMiloMilo Future Champs
    Offlimit CommunicationsCoca-Cola SACoke Studio
    Oliver MarketingUnilever SADove Men+Care Care Conversations
    PenquinPrima InteractiveXbox Unwrap Adventures
    Penquin and Spitfire InboundSuzuki Auto South AfricaSuzuki Fronx – Shape Your New
    Penquin and Spitfire InboundSuzuki Auto South AfricaSuzuki Jimny - #BornForMore
    PR Powerhouse, Black Powder & Good Vibes LifestyleOPPOOPPO Find N2 Launch
    RetroviralCastle LagerThe GranBoks
    Rookdigital & Dentsu RedstarAmstelFriends of Amstel
    Special Effects MediaPrimediaThe Masked Singer
    The 13th FloorGlenryck Six Gun GrillGlenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards
    The 13th Floor & Meta MediaDromexDromex Work Footwear
    The BreadReebokReebok Back Like We Never Left
    The Digital PlugZee TV’sZee Zonke Channel Launch Campaign
    The Digital PlugBETBET Queendom Show Launch
    The MediaShopNedbank Nedbank Youth X
    W.CreativeWoolworthsWRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’
    Zenith The ROI Agency and Machine_Coty RimmelLasting Finish 35hr Foundation Launch

    Blogging Excellence by an Agency
    New MediaVodacomVodacom now! blog
    SME South AfricaMTNMTN SME Hub

    Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award by an Agency
    LevergyNedbankThe Art of Wine
    The Brave GroupNedbank Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
    The Brave GroupNedbank Nedbank Indalo Fund

    Best Email Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    Flow CommunicationsAmerican Tower Corporation (Africa)IMPACT Campaign

    Best CRM Strategy Campaign by an Agency
    Flow CommunicationsCarspaCarspa AI CRM
    Hoorah GroupRCL FoodsWild Space
    IdeahiveMcDonald’sCRM Strategy
    Offlimit CommunicationsRestonicRestonic Power Up Your Life
    Spitfire InboundHenley Business School South AfricaMaking an impact with CRM

    Online media and tools

    Best Intranet
    CompanyAgency Campaign Name
    WimpySauce AdvertisingLocal Store Marketing System

    Best Corporate Website
    BANHOEK CHILLI OILStratitudeWEBSITE
    CHAS EVERITT LUXURYStratitudeWEBSITE
    Heineken BeveragesHoorah GroupDash & Dram Whisky Club
    South African Institute of Chartered AccountantsFlow CommunicationsSAICA website
    XboxClockworkThe Everyday Tactician

    Best Marketing Automation Campaign
    DStv SAHelmDStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
    Sanlam Money SaverMachine a Publicis Groupe CompanyPivoting on real-time consumer feedback to double conversion targets
    Suzuki Auto South AfricaSpitfire Inbound & PenquinSteering Suzuki to success with marketing automation

    Best Online Newsletter
    AMIN WorldwideStratitudeGlobal Member Newsletter
    Chas Everitt International Prperty GroupStratitudeThe Property Signpost
    Good Work FoundationFlow CommunicationsRural Education Revolution Newsletter
    SanlamMachine a Publicis Groupe CompanyEarth Hour - a small switch, a big difference
    SME South AfricaSME Brief

    Best Use of Podcast / Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event
    MultiChoice GroupkykNET - Hier met Janey & Waney
    MultiChoice GroupDStv presents ‘What’s Next?’
    MultiChoice GroupWhat’s Hot Mzansi
    Outdoor WarehouseHyphen CreativesFor Every Adventure by Outdoor Warehouse
    Podcast PartyOne on One Productions Podcast Party#Elections2024
    TourvestThe Real NetworkFirst Time Traveller Competition
    Tourvest Travel ServicesOne on One ProductionsThe Window Seat
    VodacomNew MediaTech Talk with Vodacom
    East Coast RadioAfrican Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe
    Jacaranda FMMevrou Mevrou

    Best Online Magazine Newspaper
    Cape Town TourismVisitors’ Guide 2024_25
    Nutun NgageMachine a Publicis Groupe CompanyMaking AI meaningful
    Sanlam ConnectMachine a Publicis Groupe CompanyAccelerate Special Edition
    SME South AfricaSME Brief

    Overall main awards

    The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award
    Hayley ToozeRookdigital
    Shannon SpolanderPenquin
    Tanya de JonghRapt Creative

    The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
    DStv SAMultichoice Group
    Nestle BarOneHoorah Group
    SA RugbyDialogue
    Suzuki SAPenquin and Spitfire Inbound
    WimpyBoom Group

    The New Generation Social Wiz of the Year Award
    Hazel SebolaRapt Creative

    The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award
    Boity RamatlhapeSpecial Effects Media
    Dipuo TshoagongVML
    Hazel SebolaRapt Creative
    Shaheed RajabSpecial Effects Media
    Sinawo BukaniPenquin

    The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award - Sponsored by Helm
    EssentialeHoorah Group#NoFilter
    Glenryck Six Gun GrillThe 13th FloorGlenryck Six Gun Pilchards
    Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow CommunicationsNelson Mandela Foundation Round-the-Clock Campaign”
    OPPOPR PowerhouseOPPO Find N2 Launch
    Reach for a DreamSauce AdvertisingSlipper Day
    SA RugbyDialogue#BokFriday
    Suzuki SAPenquin and Spitfire Inbound

    The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award - Sponsored by Helm
    Arora Online
    Correlate Digital
    Dialogue
    HelloSquare
    Lucky Hustle
    Mood Creative Agency
    Stratitude
    The Bread
    The Digital Plug

    The New Generation Medium-Large Agency of the Year Award
    Clockwork
    Flow Communications
    Hoorah Group
    Penquin
    The 13th Floor
    The MediaShop

    The New Generation Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Award
    DStv SAMultichoice Group
    Nestle BarOne Hoorah Group
    SA RugbyDialogue
    Suzuki SAPenquin and Spitfire Inbound
    VodacomVML
    WimpyBoom Group

    The New Generation Digital Marketer of the Year Award
    Casey MantleSpecial Effects Media
    Dr Mikaela de VilliersKFC South Africa
    Renaldo SchwarpMultiChoice Group

    The New Generation Top Animator of the Year Award
    Beatrix du PlessisRapt Creative

    Student Awards

    The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award
    Mehna GokalAAA School of Advertising (Bryanston Campus)Raise your Voice
    Patrick MentzelAAA School of Advertising (Cape Town Campus)Be the Green Thread
    Sophia DekkerAAA School of Advertising (Cape Town Campus)Labels of Love

    The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award
    AAA School of Advertising (Cape Town Campus)Uluntu Market
    AAA School of Advertising (Cape Town Campus)Vuna Market
    IIE-VegaSave 7
    IIE-VegaLove Your Nuts
    IIE-VegaJohannesburg Queer Chorus
    University of JohannesburgReimagined Narrative

