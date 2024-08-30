All the New Generation Awards 2024 finalists

The finalists for the 2024 New Generation Awards have been announced.

This is the 12th edition of the awards that recognise social and digital media in South Africa.

Stephen Paxton, founder of the awards, remarks on the exceptional quality of this year's submissions.

He highlights the innovative and engaging work displayed by many new agencies and corporates, that represent some of South Africa’s best-loved brands.

The analysis of numerous submissions indicates an increasing prevalence of influencer marketing, technical innovation, and strategic employment of content marketing.

The pivotal role of virality in numerous campaigns is notable, particularly in the success of low-budget executions.

Additionally, a growing number of brands are venturing into the realm of podcasting.

The 2024 awards gala ceremony will be hosted at NH Sandton, (Previously the Hilton Hotel) on Thursday, 26 September.

Finalists 2024

Corporate Awards

Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event Company Agency Campaign Name Beiersdorf Rainmaker Media New Product Launch Nivea Radiant & Beauty Bidvest McCarthy CBR Marketing Solutions Get your New Car from Bidvest McCarthy Carspa Flow Communications Carspa AI CRM Castle Lager Retroviral The GranBoks Dromex The 13th Floor & Meta Media Dromex Work Footwear DStv SA Helm DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant Eucerin DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa Eucerin Face - Thiamidol Glenryck Six Gun Grill The 13th Floor Glenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards Heineken Beverages Futuretech and Dentsu Red Star Heineken Truecommerce Always-On Prima Interactive Penquin Xbox - Unwrap Adventures Reach for a Dream Sauce Advertising Step into my Slippers Sanofi Futuretech and PHD Telfast Suspension Geo-Locate & Footfall Showmax Showmax relaunch Telkom Levergy Stand Tall Vodacom VML Unlock Your Summer Woolworths Flume Digital Marketing & PR Woolworths Easter 2024

Best Social Media Reach from an Event / Activation Jacaranda FM BIG Freeze McDonald’s Ideahive Goliath Gaming x McDonald’s Best Player MPA Alliance Flow Communications MPA Day 2023 MultiChoice Group ‘I Blew It’ skits Nelson Mandela Foundation Flow Communications 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023) Reebok The Bread Reebok Back Like We Never Left Spotify VML Spotify Greasy Tunes Unilever SA FreshAF AXE Fresh Neighbours - Road to Hey Neighbour Wimpy Sauce Advertising Coalition Cups Women Presidents Organisation Flow Communications WPO #2024EEF campaign

Best Online Competition Gelata Roma The MediaShop Valentines Day Campaign Heineken Rookdigital & Dentsu Redstar Heineken 0.0 When you drink never drive Jacaranda FM BIG Freeze Jacaranda FM #WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch Mondelēz South Africa Saatchi & Saatchi a Publicis Groupe Company OREO OUR WAY Tinkies HelloSquare Flavour Our Feed Unilever SA FreshAF Robertsons 100 Big Brother Mzansi Amplification Unilever SA FreshAF Aromat – SKF (Head Kota) Campaign Wimpy Boom Group The Most Welcoming Digital Banners

Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate 1st for Women 1st for Women App Netstar Entelect MyNetstar 2.0

Best Use of Technical Innovation Capitec Helm MoneyUp Chat by Capitec Carspa Flow Communications Carspa AI CRM Chas Everitt Luxury Stratitude Website Jaecoo Clockwork How we hijacked cars on YouTube KFC South Africa Vicinity Media Hack the streets with vicinity’s interactive map KFC South Africa KFC Block Booked Nedbank The Brave Group Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign Nedbank The Brave Group Nedbank Indalo Fund Sanofi Futuretech and PHD Telfast Suspension Geo-Locate & Footfall South African Breweries Futuretech and Dentsu SAB Beerdle Windhoek Heed with Denstu RedStar a-heed-of-the-curve

Best Low Budget Aware.org Clockwork Drunk Drivers Stay For Free Cubbi CBR Marketing Solutions Cubbi - Sell my Car dss+ Correlate Digital How dss+ mined the African Mining Indaba 2024 Heineken RAPT Creative SOL-ffirmations Jacaranda FM BIG Freeze KFC South Africa KFC CRM & Email Journeys MINI SA The Digital Plug and Wavemaker Mini 21ST Birthday Celebration Nando’s VML Hail Yeah Insurance Nedbank Levergy The Art of Wine Nelson Mandela Foundation Flow Communications 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023) Reach for a Dream Sauce Advertising Step into my Slippers Seiko South Africa Correlate Digital Seiko - Black Friday 2023 SA Rugby Dialogue #bokfriday Superdry Flume Digital Marketing & PR Better Choices, Better Future, Choose Superdry Tinkies HelloSquare Flavour Our Feed Unilever SA Oliver Marketing Dove Men+Care Rugby World Cup Vodacom VML & R-Squared Carbon Foodprint Zambuk Offlimit Communications Zambuk Take Me Home Limited Tin Edition

Mobile Marketing Excellence DStv SA Helm DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant Heineken Rookdigital & Dentsu Redstar Heineken 0.0 When you drink never drive KFC South Africa Vicinity Media Hack the streets with vicinity’s interactive map KFC South Africa KFC CRM & Email Journeys Nedbank The MediaShop Nedbank Money App Nivea Futuretech and CARAT Nivea Face PR Luminous South African Breweries Futuretech and Dentsu SAB Beerdle Tinkies HelloSquare Flavour Our Feed Vodacom VML 30th Birthday Vodacom VML Vodacom Summer Windhoek Heed with Denstu RedStar a-heed-of-the-curve Windhoek Rookdigital & Dentsu Redstar Windhoek 100% REAL

Blogging Excellence Nancy Geenen Flow Communications Nancy Geenen: Inclusive Leadership Sanlam Reality Machine a Publicis Groupe Company Content at the speed of culture

Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media Aware.org Clockwork Drunk Drivers Stay For Free Capitec Helm MoneyUp Chat by Capitec Capitec Helm Slam the Scam (On MoneyUp Chat by Capitec) GoSolr Correlate Digital GoSolr Digital Launch DStv SA Helm DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant Jacaranda FM BIG Freeze JAECOO Clockwork How we hijacked cars on YouTube Mondelēz South Africa Saatchi & Saatchi a Publicis Groupe Company OREO OUR WAY MTN Lucky Hustle MTN Upgrade MTN Lucky Hustle MTN CBU Newlines Nando’s VML Hail Yeah Insurance Nedbank The MediaShop Nedbank MiGoals Nelson Mandela Foundation Flow Communications 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023) Sanofi Futuretech, PHD, Ogilvy Healthy Happy Children South African Breweries Futuretech and Dentsu SAB Beerdle

Most Innovative Gamification Campaign BMW SA Rookdigital & WAVEMAKER BMW i7 & i8 Launch Capitec Helm MoneyUp Chat by Capitec Heineken Rookdigital & Dentsu Redstar Heineken 0.0 When you drink never drive Heineken Rookdigital & Dentsu Redstar Heineken Silver (Spotify API Integration) Heineken Beverages LePub a Publicis Groupe Company Klipdrift. Go For Gold KFC South Africa KFC Block Booked KFC South Africa KFC CRM & Email Journeys Prima Interactive Penquin Xbox Unwrap Adventures RCL Foods Hoorah Group Wild Space The First Outpost South African Breweries Futuretech and Dentsu SAB Beerdle Spotify Mettlestate Powered by Music – Spotify x Mettlestate Unilever SA Oliver Marketing Lifebuoy - H for Handwashing Wimpy Boom Group The Most Welcoming Digital Banners Woolworths W.Creative This Apple Can Save the World. Farming for the Future

Best Community Engagement Award Capitec Helm MoneyUp Chat by Capitec East Coast Radio African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe Heineken RAPT Creative SOL-ffirmations Mondelēz South Africa Saatchi & Saatchi a Publicis Groupe Company OREO OUR WAY Nando’s VML Voice of The People Nexia SAB&T Pragmatically Fearless Rocomamas Special Effects Media South Africa Rocomamas Engagement Siqalo Foods The Hardy Boys #RamaRemix South African Breweries Futuretech and Dentsu SAB Beerdle SA Rugby Dialogue #bokfriday Spotify VML Spotify Greasy Tunes

Excellence In Content Marketing COTY RIMMEL Zenith The ROI Agency and Machine_ LASTING FINISH 35HR FOUNDATION LAUNCH Good Work Foundation Flow Communications Rural Education Revolution campaign Hill’s Pet Nutrition Kilmer & Cruise and Techsys Digital Hill’s Pawpedia Nando’s VML How Nando’s tacticals are the benchmark of digital writing Nedbank Levergy #Run4Avos NIVEA DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa NIVEA Clear Up OPPO PR Powerhouse, Black Powder & Good Vibes Lifestyle OPPO Find N2 Launch Sanofi Hoorah Group Essentiale #NoFilter Showmax Showmax relaunch SA Rugby Dialogue #bokfriday Telkom Levergy Stand Tall Tinkies HelloSquare Tinkies – Made With You Tinkies HelloSquare Flavour Our Feed Vodacom VML & R-Squared Carbon Foodprint Vodacom New Media Vodacom now! blog Wimpy Boom The Most Welcoming Digital Banners Women Presidents Organization Flow Communications WPO Good to Great campaign Woolworths W.Creative This Apple Can Save the World. Farming for the Future

Best Online PR Campaign Aware.org Clockwork Drunk Drivers Stay For Free Castle Lager Retroviral The GranBoks Coca-Cola SA EssenceMediacom Coca-Cola Creations - Wozzaah Jacaranda FM #WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch MPA Alliance Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications MPA Day 2023 Nedbank Levergy #Run4Avos Nedbank Levergy The Art of Wine Nedbank The Brave Group Nedbank Indalo Fund Nelson Mandela Foundation Flow Communications 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023) OPPO PR Powerhouse, Black Powder & Good Vibes Lifestyle OPPO Find N2 Launch Showmax Showmax relaunch SA Rugby Dialogue #bokfriday Telkom Levergy Stand Tall Women Presidents Organization Flow Communications WPO Good to Great campaign

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign 1st for Women Can't take my fearless Beiersdorf Rainmaker Media New product Launch Nivea Radiant & Beauty Coca-Cola SA EssenceMediacom Coca-Cola Creations - Wozzaah Dromex The 13th Floor & Meta Media Dromex Work Footwear Heineken Beverages LePub a Publicis Groupe Company Extreme. Move Mzansi Jacaranda FM #WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch Mr Price The Oakridge Edit- Ladies OPPO PR Powerhouse, Black Powder & Good Vibes Lifestyle OPPO Find N2 Launch Prima Interactive Penquin Xbox Unwrap Adventures Reebok The Bread Reebok Back Like We Never Left Sanofi Futuretech, PHD, Ogilvy Healthy Happy Children Suzuki Auto South Africa Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Suzuki Jimny - #BornForMore Telkom Levergy Stand Tall Unilever SA Oliver Marketing Dove Men+Care Care Conversations Vodacom VML Vodacom Summer Woolworths W.Creative WRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’ Woolworths W.Creative This Apple Can Save the World. Farming for the Future

Most Viral Campaign Aware.org Clockwork Drunk Drivers Stay For Free Glenryck Six Gun Grill The 13th Floor Glenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards MPA Alliance Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications MPA Day 2023 MultiChoice Group ‘I Blew It’ skits Nedbank Levergy #Run4Avos Nedbank The Brave Group Nedbank Indalo Fund Nelson Mandela Foundation Flow Communications 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023) P&G EssenceMediacom #AlwaysGotYouNoMatterWhat Spotify Mettlestate Powered by Music – Spotify x Mettlestate Telkom Levergy Stand Tall Unilever SA FreshAF AXE Fresh Neighbours - Road to Hey Neighbour Wimpy Sauce Advertising Coalition Cups Woolworths W.Creative WRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’

Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate dss+ Correlate Digital Digitally Demystifying the Middle East MultiChoice Group DStv presents ‘What’s Next?’ P&G EssenceMediacom Oral B – Power Up your Smile Showmax Showmax Premier League Research

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign MultiChoice Group ‘I Blew It’ skits MultiChoice Group DStv Stream – R19.95 with Love (RWC) Nedbank Levergy #Run4Avos Nelson Mandela Foundation Flow Communications 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023) Telkom Levergy Stand Tall Tinkies HelloSquare Tinkies – Made With You Tinkies HelloSquare Flavour Our Feed Unilever SA Oliver Marketing Dove Men+Care Care Conversations Unilever SA Oliver Marketing Dove Men+Care Rugby World Cup Vodacom VML & R-Squared Carbon Foodprint Woolworths W.Creative WRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’

Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award – Sponsored by Helm Colgate Futuretech and Wavemaker Colgate Optic White Nedbank Levergy The Art of Wine Nedbank The Brave Group Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign Nedbank The Brave Group Nedbank Indalo Fund Woolworths W. Creative This Is How We Do It

Best Email Marketing Campaign by a Corporate American Tower Corporation (Africa) Flow Communications IMPACT Campaign KFC South Africa KFC Block Booked KFC South Africa KFC CRM & Email Journeys Nelson Mandela University Stratitude Study at MandelaUni Telesure Investment Holdings Arc SA a Publicis Groupe Company 1st for Women Spreading Safety

Best CRM Strategy Campaign by a Corporate Carspa Flow Communications Carspa AI CRM Henley Business School South Africa Spitfire Inbound Making an impact with CRM KFC South Africa KFC Block Booked KFC South Africa KFC CRM & Email Journeys

Agency Awards

Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency Agency Company Campaign Name Hyphen Creatives Rainbow Simply Chicken Chickees Chickees Augmented Reality Shopper Experience

Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency Carbon1 and Publicis Media Stimorol Flavour the Moment Hearts & Science FZ LLC KFC South Africa Uncle Waffles Burger Helm Capitec MoneyUp Chat by Capitec iProspect Castle Lager Rugby World Cup Match Builder Machine a Publicis Groupe Company Rimmel Beauty in Real Time Oliver Marketing Unilever SA Lifebuoy H for Handwashing RAPT Creative The Real Network The Real Network Launch Rookdigital & Dentsu Redstar Heineken Heineken Silver (Spotify API Integration) Rookdigital & Mindshare Ford South Africa Ford Football Campaigns Rookdigital & VML Nando's Nando’s Winter & Summer Meals Rookdigital & WAVEMAKER BMW SA BMW i7 & i8 Launch Rookdigital and Dentsu Redstar Cruz Cruz Vodka Gifting The Brave Group Nedbank Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign The Brave Group Nedbank Nedbank Indalo Fund The MediaShop Wimpy Wimpy Burger and Milkshake Promo 1 Sauce Advertising Yext The Yext Level Zenith The ROI Agency and Machine_ Coty Rimmel Lasting Finish 35hr foundation launch

Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency Hoorah Group RCL Foods Wild Space The First Outpost Publicis Commerce & Digitas Liquorice Retail Cloud Retail Cloud SME South Africa SME Advice

Most Viral Campaign by an Agency Clockwork Aware.org Drunk Drivers Stay For Free Clockwork Xbox Sea of Thieves – (re)discover a forgotten treasure DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa Eucerin Eucerin Face - Thiamidol DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa Nivea For Your Shade of Beautiful DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa Nivea Nivea Clear Up Dialogue SA Rugby #bokfriday EssenceMediacom P&G #AlwaysGotYouNoMatterWhat Flow Communications Nelson Mandela Foundation 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023) Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications MPA Alliance MPA Day 2023 FreshAF Unilever SA Aromat SKF (Head Kota) Campaign Hoorah Group Nestlé Revolve #NeedEnergy Ideahive McDonald's ExtraLovin Levergy Nedbank #Run4Avos Levergy Telkom Stand Tall Mood Creative Agency Cotton On #SummerWithUs Retroviral Castle Lager The GranBoks Sauce Advertising Wimpy Coalition Cups Special Effects Media Primedia The Masked Singer The 13th Floor Glenryck Six Gun Grill Glenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards The Brave Group Nedbank Nedbank Indalo Fund W.Creative Woolworths WRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’

Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Small Agency Correlate Digital JAECOO Driving New Brand Engagement HelloSquare Tinkies Tinkies – Made With You Helm DStv SA DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant Helm Capitec Slam the Scam (On MoneyUp Chat by Capitec) Mood Creative Agency Cotton On #SummerWithUs Retroviral Castle Lager The GranBoks The Digital Plug and Brand Leadership Group BrandSA BrandSA 2023 Rugby World Cup Amplification Campaign

Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Med-Large Agency Clockwork JAECOO How we hijacked cars on YouTube Clockwork Xbox Sea of Thieves – (re)discover a forgotten treasure Clockwork Aware.org Drunk Drivers Stay For Free Flow Communications Nelson Mandela Foundation 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023) Hoorah Group Nestlé Revolve #NeedEnergy Instinctif Partners Africa atingi Breaking Barriers, Building Futures iProspect Castle Lager Rugby World Cup Match Builder Special Effects Media YouTube YouTube Made For You Special Effects Media Primedia Deal or No Deal Season 1 The 13th Floor Glenryck Six Gun Grill Glenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards The 13th Floor & Meta Media Dromex Dromex Work Footwear

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency Clockwork Xbox Sea of Thieves – (re)discover a forgotten treasure Clockwork Standard Bank Standard Bank Achieva Clockwork Xbox #FastAsForza DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa NIVEA NIVEA Clear Up Dialogue SA Rugby #bokfriday EssenceMediacom Coca-Cola SA Coca-Cola Creations - Wozzaah EssenceMediacom P&G Oral B – Power Up your Smile EssenceMediacom P&G #AlwaysGotYouNoMatterWhat Flow Communications MPA Alliance MPA Day 2023 FreshAF Unilever SA Robertsons 100 Big Brother Mzansi Amplification HelloSquare Tinkies Flavour Our Feed HelloSquare Tinkies Tinkies – Made With You Levergy Telkom Stand Tall Levergy Nedbank #Run4Avos Machine a Publicis Groupe Company SASKO The Taste of Freedom Mood Creative Agency Cotton On #SummerWithUs Oliver Marketing Unilever SA Dove Men+Care Care Conversations Oliver Marketing Unilever SA Dove Men+Care Rugby World Cup The Digital Plug and Brand Leadership Group BrandSA BrandSA 2023 Rugby World Cup Amplification Campaign VML Nando’s We Are The Voice Of The People W.Creative Woolworths WRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency Clockwork Aware.org Drunk Drivers Stay For Free Dialogue SA Rugby #bokfriday EssenceMediacom Coca-Cola SA Coca-Cola Creations - Wozzaah FreshAF Unilever SA Robertsons 100 Big Brother Mzansi Amplification FreshAF Unilever SA Aromat – SKF (Head Kota) Campaign Hearts & Science FZ LLC KFC South Africa Uncle Waffles Burger Hoorah Group Enterogermina Enterogermina "5th Child" Hoorah Group Sanofi Essentiale #NoFilter Hoorah Group Nestlé Revolve #NeedEnergy Levergy Telkom Stand Tall Lumico, Starcom, Flume, On Point Absa Absa Sunshine Ladies Golf Tour 2024 Mindshare South Africa Ford South Africa Ford Puma – Launch Campaign Mindshare South Africa Ford South Africa Ford Centenary - The Celebration of the Century Offlimit Communications Sparletta Sparletta Eyakho! It’s Yours - A Taste of Home Offlimit Communications NESCAFÉ Make Your World Launch Offlimit Communications Milo Milo Future Champs Offlimit Communications Coca-Cola SA Coke Studio Oliver Marketing Unilever SA Dove Men+Care Care Conversations Penquin Prima Interactive Xbox Unwrap Adventures Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Suzuki Auto South Africa Suzuki Fronx – Shape Your New Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Suzuki Auto South Africa Suzuki Jimny - #BornForMore PR Powerhouse, Black Powder & Good Vibes Lifestyle OPPO OPPO Find N2 Launch Retroviral Castle Lager The GranBoks Rookdigital & Dentsu Redstar Amstel Friends of Amstel Special Effects Media Primedia The Masked Singer The 13th Floor Glenryck Six Gun Grill Glenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards The 13th Floor & Meta Media Dromex Dromex Work Footwear The Bread Reebok Reebok Back Like We Never Left The Digital Plug Zee TV’s Zee Zonke Channel Launch Campaign The Digital Plug BET BET Queendom Show Launch The MediaShop Nedbank Nedbank Youth X W.Creative Woolworths WRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’ Zenith The ROI Agency and Machine_ Coty Rimmel Lasting Finish 35hr Foundation Launch

Blogging Excellence by an Agency New Media Vodacom Vodacom now! blog SME South Africa MTN MTN SME Hub

Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award by an Agency Levergy Nedbank The Art of Wine The Brave Group Nedbank Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign The Brave Group Nedbank Nedbank Indalo Fund

Best Email Marketing Campaign by an Agency Flow Communications American Tower Corporation (Africa) IMPACT Campaign

Best CRM Strategy Campaign by an Agency Flow Communications Carspa Carspa AI CRM Hoorah Group RCL Foods Wild Space Ideahive McDonald’s CRM Strategy Offlimit Communications Restonic Restonic Power Up Your Life Spitfire Inbound Henley Business School South Africa Making an impact with CRM

Online media and tools

Best Intranet Company Agency Campaign Name Wimpy Sauce Advertising Local Store Marketing System

Best Corporate Website BANHOEK CHILLI OIL Stratitude WEBSITE CHAS EVERITT LUXURY Stratitude WEBSITE Heineken Beverages Hoorah Group Dash & Dram Whisky Club South African Institute of Chartered Accountants Flow Communications SAICA website Xbox Clockwork The Everyday Tactician

Best Marketing Automation Campaign DStv SA Helm DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant Sanlam Money Saver Machine a Publicis Groupe Company Pivoting on real-time consumer feedback to double conversion targets Suzuki Auto South Africa Spitfire Inbound & Penquin Steering Suzuki to success with marketing automation

Best Online Newsletter AMIN Worldwide Stratitude Global Member Newsletter Chas Everitt International Prperty Group Stratitude The Property Signpost Good Work Foundation Flow Communications Rural Education Revolution Newsletter Sanlam Machine a Publicis Groupe Company Earth Hour - a small switch, a big difference SME South Africa SME Brief

Best Use of Podcast / Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event MultiChoice Group kykNET - Hier met Janey & Waney MultiChoice Group DStv presents ‘What’s Next?’ MultiChoice Group What’s Hot Mzansi Outdoor Warehouse Hyphen Creatives For Every Adventure by Outdoor Warehouse Podcast Party One on One Productions Podcast Party#Elections2024 Tourvest The Real Network First Time Traveller Competition Tourvest Travel Services One on One Productions The Window Seat Vodacom New Media Tech Talk with Vodacom East Coast Radio African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe Jacaranda FM Mevrou Mevrou

Best Online Magazine Newspaper Cape Town Tourism Visitors’ Guide 2024_25 Nutun Ngage Machine a Publicis Groupe Company Making AI meaningful Sanlam Connect Machine a Publicis Groupe Company Accelerate Special Edition SME South Africa SME Brief

Overall main awards

The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award Hayley Tooze Rookdigital Shannon Spolander Penquin Tanya de Jongh Rapt Creative

The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award DStv SA Multichoice Group Nestle BarOne Hoorah Group SA Rugby Dialogue Suzuki SA Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Wimpy Boom Group

The New Generation Social Wiz of the Year Award Hazel Sebola Rapt Creative

The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award Boity Ramatlhape Special Effects Media Dipuo Tshoagong VML Hazel Sebola Rapt Creative Shaheed Rajab Special Effects Media Sinawo Bukani Penquin

The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award - Sponsored by Helm Essentiale Hoorah Group #NoFilter Glenryck Six Gun Grill The 13th Floor Glenryck Six Gun Pilchards Nelson Mandela Foundation Flow Communications Nelson Mandela Foundation Round-the-Clock Campaign” OPPO PR Powerhouse OPPO Find N2 Launch Reach for a Dream Sauce Advertising Slipper Day SA Rugby Dialogue #BokFriday Suzuki SA Penquin and Spitfire Inbound

The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award - Sponsored by Helm Arora Online Correlate Digital Dialogue HelloSquare Lucky Hustle Mood Creative Agency Stratitude The Bread The Digital Plug

The New Generation Medium-Large Agency of the Year Award Clockwork Flow Communications Hoorah Group Penquin The 13th Floor The MediaShop

The New Generation Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Award DStv SA Multichoice Group Nestle BarOne Hoorah Group SA Rugby Dialogue Suzuki SA Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Vodacom VML Wimpy Boom Group

The New Generation Digital Marketer of the Year Award Casey Mantle Special Effects Media Dr Mikaela de Villiers KFC South Africa Renaldo Schwarp MultiChoice Group

The New Generation Top Animator of the Year Award Beatrix du Plessis Rapt Creative

Student Awards

The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award Mehna Gokal AAA School of Advertising (Bryanston Campus) Raise your Voice Patrick Mentzel AAA School of Advertising (Cape Town Campus) Be the Green Thread Sophia Dekker AAA School of Advertising (Cape Town Campus) Labels of Love