All the New Generation Awards 2024 finalists

The finalists for the 2024 New Generation Awards have been announced.
This is the 12th edition of the awards that recognise social and digital media in South Africa.
Stephen Paxton, founder of the awards, remarks on the exceptional quality of this year's submissions.
He highlights the innovative and engaging work displayed by many new agencies and corporates, that represent some of South Africa’s best-loved brands.
The analysis of numerous submissions indicates an increasing prevalence of influencer marketing, technical innovation, and strategic employment of content marketing.
The pivotal role of virality in numerous campaigns is notable, particularly in the success of low-budget executions.
Additionally, a growing number of brands are venturing into the realm of podcasting.
The 2024 awards gala ceremony will be hosted at NH Sandton, (Previously the Hilton Hotel) on Thursday, 26 September.
Finalists 2024
Corporate Awards
|Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
|Company
|Agency
|Campaign Name
|Beiersdorf
|Rainmaker Media
|New Product Launch Nivea Radiant & Beauty
|Bidvest McCarthy
|CBR Marketing Solutions
|Get your New Car from Bidvest McCarthy
|Carspa
|Flow Communications
|Carspa AI CRM
|Castle Lager
|Retroviral
|The GranBoks
|Dromex
|The 13th Floor & Meta Media
|Dromex Work Footwear
|DStv SA
|Helm
|DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
|Eucerin
|DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa
|Eucerin Face - Thiamidol
|Glenryck Six Gun Grill
|The 13th Floor
|Glenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards
|Heineken Beverages
|Futuretech and Dentsu Red Star
|Heineken Truecommerce Always-On
|Prima Interactive
|Penquin
|Xbox - Unwrap Adventures
|Reach for a Dream
|Sauce Advertising
| Step into my Slippers
|Sanofi
|Futuretech and PHD
|Telfast Suspension Geo-Locate & Footfall
|Showmax
|Showmax relaunch
|Telkom
|Levergy
|Stand Tall
|Vodacom
|VML
|Unlock Your Summer
|Woolworths
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Woolworths Easter 2024
|Best Social Media Reach from an Event / Activation
|Jacaranda FM
|BIG Freeze
|McDonald’s
|Ideahive
|Goliath Gaming x McDonald’s Best Player
|MPA Alliance
|Flow Communications
|MPA Day 2023
|MultiChoice Group
|‘I Blew It’ skits
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
|Reebok
|The Bread
|Reebok Back Like We Never Left
|Spotify
|VML
|Spotify Greasy Tunes
|Unilever SA
|FreshAF
|AXE Fresh Neighbours - Road to Hey Neighbour
|Wimpy
|Sauce Advertising
|Coalition Cups
|Women Presidents Organisation
|Flow Communications
|WPO #2024EEF campaign
|Best Online Competition
|Gelata Roma
|The MediaShop
|Valentines Day Campaign
|Heineken
|Rookdigital & Dentsu Redstar
|Heineken 0.0 When you drink never drive
|Jacaranda FM
|BIG Freeze
|Jacaranda FM
|#WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch
|Mondelēz South Africa
|Saatchi & Saatchi a Publicis Groupe Company
|OREO OUR WAY
|Tinkies
|HelloSquare
|Flavour Our Feed
|Unilever SA
|FreshAF
|Robertsons 100 Big Brother Mzansi Amplification
|Unilever SA
|FreshAF
|Aromat – SKF (Head Kota) Campaign
|Wimpy
|Boom Group
|The Most Welcoming Digital Banners
|Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate
|1st for Women
|1st for Women App
|Netstar
|Entelect
|MyNetstar 2.0
|Best Use of Technical Innovation
|Capitec
|Helm
|MoneyUp Chat by Capitec
|Carspa
|Flow Communications
|Carspa AI CRM
|Chas Everitt Luxury
|Stratitude
|Website
|Jaecoo
|Clockwork
|How we hijacked cars on YouTube
|KFC South Africa
|Vicinity Media
|Hack the streets with vicinity’s interactive map
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Block Booked
|Nedbank
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
|Nedbank
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank Indalo Fund
|Sanofi
|Futuretech and PHD
|Telfast Suspension Geo-Locate & Footfall
|South African Breweries
|Futuretech and Dentsu
|SAB Beerdle
|Windhoek
|Heed with Denstu RedStar
|a-heed-of-the-curve
|Best Low Budget
|Aware.org
|Clockwork
|Drunk Drivers Stay For Free
|Cubbi
|CBR Marketing Solutions
|Cubbi - Sell my Car
|dss+
|Correlate Digital
|How dss+ mined the African Mining Indaba 2024
|Heineken
|RAPT Creative
|SOL-ffirmations
|Jacaranda FM
|BIG Freeze
|KFC South Africa
|KFC CRM & Email Journeys
|MINI SA
|The Digital Plug and Wavemaker
|Mini 21ST Birthday Celebration
|Nando’s
|VML
|Hail Yeah Insurance
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|The Art of Wine
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
|Reach for a Dream
|Sauce Advertising
|Step into my Slippers
|Seiko South Africa
|Correlate Digital
|Seiko - Black Friday 2023
|SA Rugby
|Dialogue
|#bokfriday
|Superdry
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Better Choices, Better Future, Choose Superdry
|Tinkies
|HelloSquare
|Flavour Our Feed
|Unilever SA
|Oliver Marketing
|Dove Men+Care Rugby World Cup
|Vodacom
|VML & R-Squared
|Carbon Foodprint
|Zambuk
|Offlimit Communications
|Zambuk Take Me Home Limited Tin Edition
|Mobile Marketing Excellence
|DStv SA
|Helm
|DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
|Heineken
|Rookdigital & Dentsu Redstar
|Heineken 0.0 When you drink never drive
|KFC South Africa
|Vicinity Media
|Hack the streets with vicinity’s interactive map
|KFC South Africa
|KFC CRM & Email Journeys
|Nedbank
|The MediaShop
|Nedbank Money App
|Nivea
|Futuretech and CARAT
|Nivea Face PR Luminous
|South African Breweries
|Futuretech and Dentsu
|SAB Beerdle
|Tinkies
|HelloSquare
|Flavour Our Feed
|Vodacom
|VML
|30th Birthday
|Vodacom
|VML
|Vodacom Summer
|Windhoek
|Heed with Denstu RedStar
|a-heed-of-the-curve
|Windhoek
|Rookdigital & Dentsu Redstar
|Windhoek 100% REAL
|Blogging Excellence
|Nancy Geenen
|Flow Communications
|Nancy Geenen: Inclusive Leadership
|Sanlam Reality
|Machine a Publicis Groupe Company
|Content at the speed of culture
|Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media
|Aware.org
|Clockwork
|Drunk Drivers Stay For Free
|Capitec
|Helm
|MoneyUp Chat by Capitec
|Capitec
|Helm
|Slam the Scam (On MoneyUp Chat by Capitec)
|GoSolr
|Correlate Digital
|GoSolr Digital Launch
|DStv SA
|Helm
|DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
|Jacaranda FM
|BIG Freeze
|JAECOO
|Clockwork
|How we hijacked cars on YouTube
|Mondelēz South Africa
|Saatchi & Saatchi a Publicis Groupe Company
|OREO OUR WAY
|MTN
|Lucky Hustle
|MTN Upgrade
|MTN
|Lucky Hustle
|MTN CBU Newlines
|Nando’s
|VML
|Hail Yeah Insurance
|Nedbank
|The MediaShop
|Nedbank MiGoals
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
|Sanofi
|Futuretech, PHD, Ogilvy
|Healthy Happy Children
|South African Breweries
|Futuretech and Dentsu
|SAB Beerdle
|Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
|BMW SA
|Rookdigital & WAVEMAKER
|BMW i7 & i8 Launch
|Capitec
|Helm
|MoneyUp Chat by Capitec
|Heineken
|Rookdigital & Dentsu Redstar
|Heineken 0.0 When you drink never drive
|Heineken
|Rookdigital & Dentsu Redstar
|Heineken Silver (Spotify API Integration)
|Heineken Beverages
|LePub a Publicis Groupe Company
|Klipdrift. Go For Gold
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Block Booked
|KFC South Africa
|KFC CRM & Email Journeys
|Prima Interactive
|Penquin
|Xbox Unwrap Adventures
|RCL Foods
|Hoorah Group
|Wild Space The First Outpost
|South African Breweries
|Futuretech and Dentsu
|SAB Beerdle
|Spotify
|Mettlestate
|Powered by Music – Spotify x Mettlestate
|Unilever SA
|Oliver Marketing
|Lifebuoy - H for Handwashing
|Wimpy
|Boom Group
|The Most Welcoming Digital Banners
|Woolworths
|W.Creative
|This Apple Can Save the World. Farming for the Future
|Best Community Engagement Award
|Capitec
|Helm
|MoneyUp Chat by Capitec
|East Coast Radio
|African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe
|Heineken
|RAPT Creative
|SOL-ffirmations
|Mondelēz South Africa
|Saatchi & Saatchi a Publicis Groupe Company
|OREO OUR WAY
|Nando’s
|VML
|Voice of The People
|Nexia SAB&T
|Pragmatically Fearless
|Rocomamas
|Special Effects Media South Africa
|Rocomamas Engagement
|Siqalo Foods
|The Hardy Boys
|#RamaRemix
|South African Breweries
|Futuretech and Dentsu
|SAB Beerdle
|SA Rugby
|Dialogue
|#bokfriday
|Spotify
|VML
|Spotify Greasy Tunes
|Excellence In Content Marketing
|COTY RIMMEL
|Zenith The ROI Agency and Machine_
|LASTING FINISH 35HR FOUNDATION LAUNCH
|Good Work Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Rural Education Revolution campaign
|Hill’s Pet Nutrition
|Kilmer & Cruise and Techsys Digital
|Hill’s Pawpedia
|Nando’s
|VML
|How Nando’s tacticals are the benchmark of digital writing
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|#Run4Avos
|NIVEA
|DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa
|NIVEA Clear Up
|OPPO
|PR Powerhouse, Black Powder & Good Vibes Lifestyle
|OPPO Find N2 Launch
|Sanofi
|Hoorah Group
|Essentiale #NoFilter
|Showmax
|Showmax relaunch
|SA Rugby
|Dialogue
|#bokfriday
|Telkom
|Levergy
|Stand Tall
|Tinkies
|HelloSquare
|Tinkies – Made With You
|Tinkies
|HelloSquare
|Flavour Our Feed
|Vodacom
|VML & R-Squared
|Carbon Foodprint
|Vodacom
|New Media
|Vodacom now! blog
|Wimpy
|Boom
|The Most Welcoming Digital Banners
|Women Presidents Organization
|Flow Communications
|WPO Good to Great campaign
|Woolworths
|W.Creative
|This Apple Can Save the World. Farming for the Future
|Best Online PR Campaign
|Aware.org
|Clockwork
|Drunk Drivers Stay For Free
|Castle Lager
|Retroviral
|The GranBoks
|Coca-Cola SA
|EssenceMediacom
|Coca-Cola Creations - Wozzaah
|Jacaranda FM
|#WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch
|MPA Alliance
|Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications
|MPA Day 2023
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|#Run4Avos
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|The Art of Wine
|Nedbank
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank Indalo Fund
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
|OPPO
|PR Powerhouse, Black Powder & Good Vibes Lifestyle
|OPPO Find N2 Launch
|Showmax
|Showmax relaunch
|SA Rugby
|Dialogue
|#bokfriday
|Telkom
|Levergy
|Stand Tall
|Women Presidents Organization
|Flow Communications
|WPO Good to Great campaign
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
|1st for Women
|Can't take my fearless
|Beiersdorf
|Rainmaker Media
|New product Launch Nivea Radiant & Beauty
|Coca-Cola SA
|EssenceMediacom
|Coca-Cola Creations - Wozzaah
|Dromex
|The 13th Floor & Meta Media
|Dromex Work Footwear
|Heineken Beverages
|LePub a Publicis Groupe Company
|Extreme. Move Mzansi
|Jacaranda FM
|#WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch
|Mr Price
|The Oakridge Edit- Ladies
|OPPO
|PR Powerhouse, Black Powder & Good Vibes Lifestyle
|OPPO Find N2 Launch
|Prima Interactive
|Penquin
|Xbox Unwrap Adventures
|Reebok
|The Bread
|Reebok Back Like We Never Left
|Sanofi
|Futuretech, PHD, Ogilvy
|Healthy Happy Children
|Suzuki Auto South Africa
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Suzuki Jimny - #BornForMore
|Telkom
|Levergy
|Stand Tall
|Unilever SA
|Oliver Marketing
|Dove Men+Care Care Conversations
|Vodacom
|VML
|Vodacom Summer
|Woolworths
|W.Creative
|WRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’
|Woolworths
|W.Creative
|This Apple Can Save the World. Farming for the Future
|Most Viral Campaign
|Aware.org
|Clockwork
|Drunk Drivers Stay For Free
|Glenryck Six Gun Grill
|The 13th Floor
|Glenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards
|MPA Alliance
|Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications
|MPA Day 2023
|MultiChoice Group
|‘I Blew It’ skits
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|#Run4Avos
|Nedbank
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank Indalo Fund
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
|P&G
|EssenceMediacom
|#AlwaysGotYouNoMatterWhat
|Spotify
|Mettlestate
|Powered by Music – Spotify x Mettlestate
|Telkom
|Levergy
|Stand Tall
|Unilever SA
|FreshAF
|AXE Fresh Neighbours - Road to Hey Neighbour
|Wimpy
|Sauce Advertising
|Coalition Cups
|Woolworths
|W.Creative
|WRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’
|Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
|dss+
|Correlate Digital
|Digitally Demystifying the Middle East
|MultiChoice Group
|DStv presents ‘What’s Next?’
|P&G
|EssenceMediacom
|Oral B – Power Up your Smile
|Showmax
|Showmax Premier League Research
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
|MultiChoice Group
|‘I Blew It’ skits
|MultiChoice Group
|DStv Stream – R19.95 with Love (RWC)
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|#Run4Avos
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
|Telkom
|Levergy
|Stand Tall
|Tinkies
|HelloSquare
|Tinkies – Made With You
|Tinkies
|HelloSquare
|Flavour Our Feed
|Unilever SA
|Oliver Marketing
|Dove Men+Care Care Conversations
|Unilever SA
|Oliver Marketing
|Dove Men+Care Rugby World Cup
|Vodacom
|VML & R-Squared
|Carbon Foodprint
|Woolworths
|W.Creative
|WRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’
|Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award – Sponsored by Helm
|Colgate
|Futuretech and Wavemaker
|Colgate Optic White
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|The Art of Wine
|Nedbank
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
|Nedbank
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank Indalo Fund
|Woolworths
|W. Creative
|This Is How We Do It
|Best Email Marketing Campaign by a Corporate
|American Tower Corporation (Africa)
|Flow Communications
|IMPACT Campaign
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Block Booked
|KFC South Africa
|KFC CRM & Email Journeys
|Nelson Mandela University
|Stratitude
|Study at MandelaUni
|Telesure Investment Holdings
|Arc SA a Publicis Groupe Company
|1st for Women Spreading Safety
|Best CRM Strategy Campaign by a Corporate
|Carspa
|Flow Communications
|Carspa AI CRM
|Henley Business School South Africa
|Spitfire Inbound
|Making an impact with CRM
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Block Booked
|KFC South Africa
|KFC CRM & Email Journeys
Agency Awards
|Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Agency
|Company
|Campaign Name
|Hyphen Creatives
|Rainbow Simply Chicken Chickees
|Chickees Augmented Reality Shopper Experience
|Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
|Carbon1 and Publicis Media
|Stimorol
|Flavour the Moment
|Hearts & Science FZ LLC
|KFC South Africa
|Uncle Waffles Burger
|Helm
|Capitec
|MoneyUp Chat by Capitec
|iProspect
|Castle Lager
|Rugby World Cup Match Builder
|Machine a Publicis Groupe Company
|Rimmel
|Beauty in Real Time
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever SA
|Lifebuoy H for Handwashing
|RAPT Creative
|The Real Network
|The Real Network Launch
|Rookdigital & Dentsu Redstar
|Heineken
|Heineken Silver (Spotify API Integration)
|Rookdigital & Mindshare
|Ford South Africa
|Ford Football Campaigns
|Rookdigital & VML
|Nando's
|Nando’s Winter & Summer Meals
|Rookdigital & WAVEMAKER
|BMW SA
|BMW i7 & i8 Launch
|Rookdigital and Dentsu Redstar
|Cruz
|Cruz Vodka Gifting
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank
|Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Indalo Fund
|The MediaShop
|Wimpy
|Wimpy Burger and Milkshake Promo 1
|Sauce Advertising
|Yext
|The Yext Level
|Zenith The ROI Agency and Machine_
|Coty Rimmel
|Lasting Finish 35hr foundation launch
|Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
|Hoorah Group
|RCL Foods
|Wild Space The First Outpost
|Publicis Commerce & Digitas Liquorice
|Retail Cloud
|Retail Cloud
|SME South Africa
|SME Advice
|Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
|Clockwork
|Aware.org
|Drunk Drivers Stay For Free
|Clockwork
|Xbox
|Sea of Thieves – (re)discover a forgotten treasure
|DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa
|Eucerin
|Eucerin Face - Thiamidol
|DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa
|Nivea
|For Your Shade of Beautiful
|DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa
|Nivea
|Nivea Clear Up
|Dialogue
|SA Rugby
|#bokfriday
|EssenceMediacom
|P&G
|#AlwaysGotYouNoMatterWhat
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
|Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications
|MPA Alliance
|MPA Day 2023
|FreshAF
|Unilever SA
|Aromat SKF (Head Kota) Campaign
|Hoorah Group
|Nestlé Revolve
|#NeedEnergy
|Ideahive
|McDonald's
|ExtraLovin
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|#Run4Avos
|Levergy
|Telkom
|Stand Tall
|Mood Creative Agency
|Cotton On
|#SummerWithUs
|Retroviral
|Castle Lager
|The GranBoks
|Sauce Advertising
|Wimpy
|Coalition Cups
|Special Effects Media
|Primedia
|The Masked Singer
|The 13th Floor
|Glenryck Six Gun Grill
|Glenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Indalo Fund
|W.Creative
|Woolworths
|WRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Small Agency
|Correlate Digital
|JAECOO
|Driving New Brand Engagement
|HelloSquare
|Tinkies
|Tinkies – Made With You
|Helm
|DStv SA
|DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
|Helm
|Capitec
|Slam the Scam (On MoneyUp Chat by Capitec)
|Mood Creative Agency
|Cotton On
|#SummerWithUs
|Retroviral
|Castle Lager
|The GranBoks
|The Digital Plug and Brand Leadership Group
|BrandSA
|BrandSA 2023 Rugby World Cup Amplification Campaign
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Med-Large Agency
|Clockwork
|JAECOO
|How we hijacked cars on YouTube
|Clockwork
|Xbox
|Sea of Thieves – (re)discover a forgotten treasure
|Clockwork
|Aware.org
|Drunk Drivers Stay For Free
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
|Hoorah Group
|Nestlé Revolve
|#NeedEnergy
|Instinctif Partners Africa
|atingi
|Breaking Barriers, Building Futures
|iProspect
|Castle Lager
|Rugby World Cup Match Builder
|Special Effects Media
|YouTube
|YouTube Made For You
|Special Effects Media
|Primedia
|Deal or No Deal Season 1
|The 13th Floor
|Glenryck Six Gun Grill
|Glenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards
|The 13th Floor & Meta Media
|Dromex
|Dromex Work Footwear
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Clockwork
|Xbox
|Sea of Thieves – (re)discover a forgotten treasure
|Clockwork
|Standard Bank
|Standard Bank Achieva
|Clockwork
|Xbox
|#FastAsForza
|DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa
|NIVEA
|NIVEA Clear Up
|Dialogue
|SA Rugby
|#bokfriday
|EssenceMediacom
|Coca-Cola SA
|Coca-Cola Creations - Wozzaah
|EssenceMediacom
|P&G
|Oral B – Power Up your Smile
|EssenceMediacom
|P&G
|#AlwaysGotYouNoMatterWhat
|Flow Communications
|MPA Alliance
|MPA Day 2023
|FreshAF
|Unilever SA
|Robertsons 100 Big Brother Mzansi Amplification
|HelloSquare
|Tinkies
|Flavour Our Feed
|HelloSquare
|Tinkies
|Tinkies – Made With You
|Levergy
|Telkom
|Stand Tall
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|#Run4Avos
|Machine a Publicis Groupe Company
|SASKO
|The Taste of Freedom
|Mood Creative Agency
|Cotton On
|#SummerWithUs
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever SA
|Dove Men+Care Care Conversations
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever SA
|Dove Men+Care Rugby World Cup
|The Digital Plug and Brand Leadership Group
|BrandSA
|BrandSA 2023 Rugby World Cup Amplification Campaign
|VML
|Nando’s
|We Are The Voice Of The People
|W.Creative
|Woolworths
|WRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Clockwork
|Aware.org
|Drunk Drivers Stay For Free
|Dialogue
|SA Rugby
|#bokfriday
|EssenceMediacom
|Coca-Cola SA
|Coca-Cola Creations - Wozzaah
|FreshAF
|Unilever SA
|Robertsons 100 Big Brother Mzansi Amplification
|FreshAF
|Unilever SA
|Aromat – SKF (Head Kota) Campaign
|Hearts & Science FZ LLC
|KFC South Africa
|Uncle Waffles Burger
|Hoorah Group
|Enterogermina
|Enterogermina "5th Child"
|Hoorah Group
|Sanofi
|Essentiale #NoFilter
|Hoorah Group
|Nestlé Revolve
|#NeedEnergy
|Levergy
|Telkom
|Stand Tall
|Lumico, Starcom, Flume, On Point
|Absa
|Absa Sunshine Ladies Golf Tour 2024
|Mindshare South Africa
|Ford South Africa
|Ford Puma – Launch Campaign
|Mindshare South Africa
|Ford South Africa
|Ford Centenary - The Celebration of the Century
|Offlimit Communications
|Sparletta
|Sparletta Eyakho! It’s Yours - A Taste of Home
|Offlimit Communications
|NESCAFÉ
|Make Your World Launch
|Offlimit Communications
|Milo
|Milo Future Champs
|Offlimit Communications
|Coca-Cola SA
|Coke Studio
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever SA
|Dove Men+Care Care Conversations
|Penquin
|Prima Interactive
|Xbox Unwrap Adventures
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Suzuki Auto South Africa
|Suzuki Fronx – Shape Your New
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Suzuki Auto South Africa
|Suzuki Jimny - #BornForMore
|PR Powerhouse, Black Powder & Good Vibes Lifestyle
|OPPO
|OPPO Find N2 Launch
|Retroviral
|Castle Lager
|The GranBoks
|Rookdigital & Dentsu Redstar
|Amstel
|Friends of Amstel
|Special Effects Media
|Primedia
|The Masked Singer
|The 13th Floor
|Glenryck Six Gun Grill
|Glenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards
|The 13th Floor & Meta Media
|Dromex
|Dromex Work Footwear
|The Bread
|Reebok
|Reebok Back Like We Never Left
|The Digital Plug
|Zee TV’s
|Zee Zonke Channel Launch Campaign
|The Digital Plug
|BET
|BET Queendom Show Launch
|The MediaShop
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Youth X
|W.Creative
|Woolworths
|WRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’
|Zenith The ROI Agency and Machine_
|Coty Rimmel
|Lasting Finish 35hr Foundation Launch
|Blogging Excellence by an Agency
|New Media
|Vodacom
|Vodacom now! blog
|SME South Africa
|MTN
|MTN SME Hub
|Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award by an Agency
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|The Art of Wine
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank
|Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Indalo Fund
|Best Email Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Flow Communications
|American Tower Corporation (Africa)
|IMPACT Campaign
|Best CRM Strategy Campaign by an Agency
|Flow Communications
|Carspa
|Carspa AI CRM
|Hoorah Group
|RCL Foods
|Wild Space
|Ideahive
|McDonald’s
|CRM Strategy
|Offlimit Communications
|Restonic
|Restonic Power Up Your Life
|Spitfire Inbound
|Henley Business School South Africa
|Making an impact with CRM
Online media and tools
|Best Intranet
|Company
|Agency
|Campaign Name
|Wimpy
|Sauce Advertising
|Local Store Marketing System
|Best Corporate Website
|BANHOEK CHILLI OIL
|Stratitude
|WEBSITE
|CHAS EVERITT LUXURY
|Stratitude
|WEBSITE
|Heineken Beverages
|Hoorah Group
|Dash & Dram Whisky Club
|South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
|Flow Communications
|SAICA website
|Xbox
|Clockwork
|The Everyday Tactician
|Best Marketing Automation Campaign
|DStv SA
|Helm
|DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
|Sanlam Money Saver
|Machine a Publicis Groupe Company
|Pivoting on real-time consumer feedback to double conversion targets
|Suzuki Auto South Africa
|Spitfire Inbound & Penquin
|Steering Suzuki to success with marketing automation
|Best Online Newsletter
|AMIN Worldwide
|Stratitude
|Global Member Newsletter
|Chas Everitt International Prperty Group
|Stratitude
|The Property Signpost
|Good Work Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Rural Education Revolution Newsletter
|Sanlam
|Machine a Publicis Groupe Company
|Earth Hour - a small switch, a big difference
|SME South Africa
|SME Brief
|Best Use of Podcast / Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event
|MultiChoice Group
|kykNET - Hier met Janey & Waney
|MultiChoice Group
|DStv presents ‘What’s Next?’
|MultiChoice Group
|What’s Hot Mzansi
|Outdoor Warehouse
|Hyphen Creatives
|For Every Adventure by Outdoor Warehouse
|Podcast Party
|One on One Productions
|Podcast Party#Elections2024
|Tourvest
|The Real Network
|First Time Traveller Competition
|Tourvest Travel Services
|One on One Productions
|The Window Seat
|Vodacom
|New Media
|Tech Talk with Vodacom
|East Coast Radio
|African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe
|Jacaranda FM
|Mevrou Mevrou
|Best Online Magazine Newspaper
|Cape Town Tourism
|Visitors’ Guide 2024_25
|Nutun Ngage
|Machine a Publicis Groupe Company
|Making AI meaningful
|Sanlam Connect
|Machine a Publicis Groupe Company
|Accelerate Special Edition
|SME South Africa
|SME Brief
Overall main awards
|The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award
|Hayley Tooze
|Rookdigital
|Shannon Spolander
|Penquin
|Tanya de Jongh
|Rapt Creative
|The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
|DStv SA
|Multichoice Group
|Nestle BarOne
|Hoorah Group
|SA Rugby
|Dialogue
|Suzuki SA
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Wimpy
|Boom Group
|The New Generation Social Wiz of the Year Award
|Hazel Sebola
|Rapt Creative
|The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award
|Boity Ramatlhape
|Special Effects Media
|Dipuo Tshoagong
|VML
|Hazel Sebola
|Rapt Creative
|Shaheed Rajab
|Special Effects Media
|Sinawo Bukani
|Penquin
|The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award - Sponsored by Helm
|Essentiale
|Hoorah Group
|#NoFilter
|Glenryck Six Gun Grill
|The 13th Floor
|Glenryck Six Gun Pilchards
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Foundation Round-the-Clock Campaign”
|OPPO
|PR Powerhouse
|OPPO Find N2 Launch
|Reach for a Dream
|Sauce Advertising
|Slipper Day
|SA Rugby
|Dialogue
|#BokFriday
|Suzuki SA
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award - Sponsored by Helm
|Arora Online
|Correlate Digital
|Dialogue
|HelloSquare
|Lucky Hustle
|Mood Creative Agency
|Stratitude
|The Bread
|The Digital Plug
|The New Generation Medium-Large Agency of the Year Award
|Clockwork
|Flow Communications
|Hoorah Group
|Penquin
|The 13th Floor
|The MediaShop
|The New Generation Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Award
|DStv SA
|Multichoice Group
|Nestle BarOne
|Hoorah Group
|SA Rugby
|Dialogue
|Suzuki SA
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Vodacom
|VML
|Wimpy
|Boom Group
|The New Generation Digital Marketer of the Year Award
|Casey Mantle
|Special Effects Media
|Dr Mikaela de Villiers
|KFC South Africa
|Renaldo Schwarp
|MultiChoice Group
|The New Generation Top Animator of the Year Award
|Beatrix du Plessis
|Rapt Creative
Student Awards
|The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award
|Mehna Gokal
|AAA School of Advertising (Bryanston Campus)
|Raise your Voice
|Patrick Mentzel
|AAA School of Advertising (Cape Town Campus)
|Be the Green Thread
|Sophia Dekker
|AAA School of Advertising (Cape Town Campus)
|Labels of Love
|The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award
|AAA School of Advertising (Cape Town Campus)
|Uluntu Market
|AAA School of Advertising (Cape Town Campus)
|Vuna Market
|IIE-Vega
|Save 7
|IIE-Vega
|Love Your Nuts
|IIE-Vega
|Johannesburg Queer Chorus
|University of Johannesburg
|Reimagined Narrative