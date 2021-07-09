Delta Airlines is planning a return to South Africa in August, but the SA government has foiled their plans to extend its route to fly from Johannesburg to Cape Town. US travellers can still fly with Delta's partners or enjoy cheap flights to Cape Town with local SA Airlines.Issued bySA Airlines
Kantar's Best Liked Ads celebrates South Africa's favourite TV commercials. These are the ads that have been rated as the best liked by the South African audience, whom we believe to be the most important critic - the person who, ultimately, chooses to buy your brand or not.Issued byKantar
Ivermectin has been touted as the wonder drug solution to the Covid-19 crisis. Several trials have suggested it may have some benefit. But the largest trial yet comparing ivermectin to placebo was published on Friday. It found no statistically significant benefit from ivermectin but possible harm from the drug.ByNathan Geffen & Elsabé Brits
The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and MTN Group launched a joint campaign - "One More Push" - to encourage people across the continent to not give up in the fight against Covid-19, and to continue to wear their masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing.
“With third and fourth waves of Covid-19 sweeping across parts of Africa, we cannot overstate the importance of everyone doing their best right now to keep the virus at bay,” says Africa CDC Director, Dr John Nkengasong. “This campaign aims to encourage people to keep practising the preventative measures we know can limit the spread of Covid-19.”
The awareness campaign is an extension of the African Union’s ‘Adapted Africa Joint Continental Strategy for Covid-19 Pandemic’ endorsed by Africa’s Health Ministers and aligned to the ‘Prevent, Monitor and Treat’ approach. It is also an extension of the partnership between the Africa CDC and MTN, which includes the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines to health workers across the continent through the Group’s $25m donation.
"One More Push” is a renewed drive to encourage the public not to give up now. It asks that all of us keep our masks on, wash or sanitise our hands, and maintain a physical distance from each other until it is safe to no longer do so. In this way, we will be able to get back to the ‘old normal’ (or the best possible version of it) sooner rather than later.
The “One More Push” campaign is about encouraging the people of Africa to remain vigilant in fighting Covid-19, at a time when we are experiencing new waves of infections, and vaccination progress towards herd immunity is still some time away for our people.” says MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita, noting that MTN’s fortunes were closely tied to the health and prosperity of the continent.
A key part of the campaign is onemorepushafrica.com, a digital content hub of credible and authoritative third-party content covering all things related to Covid-19. This includes facts around getting vaccinated, advice from leading healthcare bodies and medical experts, and important information from the Africa CDC.
