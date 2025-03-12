ICT Telecoms & Networks
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Domains.co.zaTishala CommunicationsBluegrass DigitalPerfect WordRichfieldEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

ICT Telecoms & Networks

MTN Cameroon wins court appeal to release seized assets

A Cameroon appeals court has ordered the release of South African mobile operator MTN's bank accounts in the country, which were seized in 2022 over a loan dispute with a Cameroonian businessman, MTN said.
3 Apr 2025
3 Apr 2025
Delegates walk past the MTN logo at the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2024 conference in Cape Town, South Africa, on 7 February 2024. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo
Delegates walk past the MTN logo at the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2024 conference in Cape Town, South Africa, on 7 February 2024. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo

A court order froze MTN Group's Cameroon accounts containing 14 billion CFA francs ($23.20m) in September 2022.

The seizure threatened the operations of the Cameroon subsidiary of Africa's largest mobile carrier, which has one of the biggest networks in the Central African country with around 15 million users.

The dispute over a real estate loan involves Cameroonian business mogul Ahmadou Baba Danpullo, the owner of Bestinver Group companies, and South Africa's First National Bank (FNB).

After FNB liquidated a number of properties belonging to Danpullo in South Africa, the businessman retaliated by having a Cameroonian court freeze the accounts of South African companies including MTN.

In 2023 MTN Cameroon said its funds were to be transferred into an escrow account managed by the court registrar as part of a third party debt, or "garnishee", order related to the dispute.

MTN appealed and a court ruled on 24 February that the Bestinver Group companies were not entitled to impose these seizures, the operator said in a statement dated 31 March.

"MTN Cameroon welcomes this decision, affirming the legitimacy of its defence and restoring its rights," the company said in the statement, seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

One of Danpullo's lawyers, Mbanzehe Aggee, said he would make a new attempt to seize the assets.

"We are following legal procedures to obtain an enforcement order," he said.

MTN Cameroon has faced legal and regulatory challenges in recent years, reflecting broader tensions between multinational firms and local political and business interests.

Read more: MTN, MTN group
Share this article
NextOptions

Source: Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Related
OptionsNext
Let's do Biz