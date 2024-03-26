Industries

    Zando and 1Voucher announce partnership

    26 Mar 2024
    26 Mar 2024
    Zando.co.za has partnered with 1Voucher, a digital voucher provider. This strategic collaboration aims to offer more inclusive and seamless payment options for customers, regardless of their location in South Africa and their preferred payment method.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The focus of the collaboration is on empowering cash customers with the freedom to explore the latest fashion and home trends with ease, ensuring that everyone can participate in online shopping.

    “The success of 1Voucher is dependent on the network of brands that partner with us to offer more accessible ways to pay to all of their customers. Our partnership with Zando is an exciting move forward as it opens the world of online fashion retail to cash customers across the country,” says Ruan Geyser, 1Voucher general manager.

    This alliance reflects a strategic move by 1Voucher and Zando to eliminate barriers to entry for customers and provide a smooth shopping experience. With the introduction of 1Voucher's digital voucher system, customers can enjoy the flexibility of payment options, transforming their Zando shopping journey into a convenient and hassle-free endeavor.

    Zando and Mobicred partner to further shape online shopping in SA
    Zando and Mobicred partner to further shape online shopping in SA

    20 Feb 2024

    “This partnership marks a significant step forward in our journey to make online shopping accessible to all, and we're excited to see the positive impact it brings to our customers' lives. By offering the option to pay via 1Voucher, we're not just simplifying the shopping experience; we're opening doors for every South African shopper, regardless of their location.” says CEO of Zando, Morgane Imbert.

    Both 1Voucher and Zando are optimistic about the opportunities this partnership unlocks, ensuring that South African shoppers have access to the latest fashion trends with enhanced convenience, making it more inclusive and accessible to everyone in the vibrant South African market.

