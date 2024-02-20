Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Invibes AdvertisingTekkie TownBMi ResearchHeineken BeveragesPyrotecQuickEasy SoftwareDentsuScan DisplayRT7 DigitalNorth-West University (NWU)M24 LogisticsOppoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

E-commerce News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Full episode available on our YouTube channel.

Full episode available on our YouTube channel.

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Zando and Mobicred partner to further shape online shopping in SA

    20 Feb 2024
    20 Feb 2024
    Zando, the South African online fashion e-commerce platform, has announced its partnership with Mobicred, a digital credit provider within the industry. This collaboration aims to enhance the online shopping experience by introducing a seamless digital credit checkout option for customers.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Gareth Burge, head of sales and marketing at Mobicred, shared his perspective on the collaboration, stating, "This partnership between Mobicred and Zando opens the door to a world of fashion for Mobicred customers, offering seamless digital credit checkout and unparalleled convenience.

    Over the last few years, we've seen the online fashion industry grow to meet the e-commerce needs of customers, and we're shaping a better online shopping experience for South African shoppers."

    The alliance between Mobicred and Zando signifies a significant step forward in providing customers with a hassle-free and efficient payment solution. With digital credit checkout, customers can enjoy a more flexible and convenient shopping experience on Zando's platform.

    Zando, known for its extensive range of fashion products and commitment to customer satisfaction, sees this partnership as an opportunity to further cater to the evolving needs of its customers. The collaboration is set to elevate the standards of online fashion retail, aligning with the growing trend of digital innovation in the South African market.

    Zando&#x2019;s CEO on navigating the future of online shopping in SA
    Zando’s CEO on navigating the future of online shopping in SA

    3 days

    “As Zando is always looking at improving the customer experience, we are very excited about this collaboration with Mobicred. We believe that offering our customers to pay via Mobicred will make their shopping experience even more simple and convenient and will lead to fewer abandoned carts, higher sales while ensuring that our customers are willing to return to our platform,” says CEO of Zando, Morgane Imbert

    Both Mobicred and Zando are optimistic about the possibilities this partnership presents, anticipating a positive impact on the e-commerce landscape and ensuring that South African shoppers have access to the latest trends with enhanced convenience.

    Read more: online shopping, credit provider, Zando, payment solutions, e-commerce platforms, Mobicred
    NextOptions

    Related

    Zando&#x2019;s CEO on navigating the future of online shopping in SA
    Zando’s CEO on navigating the future of online shopping in SA
    3 days
    Embracing the social commerce wave
    Embracing the social commerce wave
    17 Jan 2024
    African businesses must ensure they benefit from evolving online payments
    African businesses must ensure they benefit from evolving online payments
    7 Dec 2023
    Tech trio offers new opportunities to SA retailers
    Tech trio offers new opportunities to SA retailers
    1 Dec 2023
    Unwrapping retail success this festive season
    Unwrapping retail success this festive season
     15 Nov 2023
    Retail media networks bring brands closer to consumers; driving ROI
    Retail media networks bring brands closer to consumers; driving ROI
     8 Nov 2023
    16th Annual Global Shopper Study released
    16th Annual Global Shopper Study released
    31 Oct 2023
    Source: © 123rf Greg Bailie, sales lead, global business solutions, TikTok - sub-Saharan Africa, gives 5 ways brands can seize the advantage of digital communities this festive season
    5 ways brands can seize the advantage of digital communities this festive season
     26 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz