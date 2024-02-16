Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BMi ResearchHeineken BeveragesPyrotecQuickEasy SoftwareDentsuScan DisplayRT7 DigitalNorth-West University (NWU)M24 LogisticsOppoNinety9centsKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

E-commerce News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Zando’s CEO on navigating the future of online shopping in SA

    16 Feb 2024
    16 Feb 2024
    Zando.co.za announces its focus for 2024 under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Morgane Imbert.
    Zando.co.za's newly appointed CEO Morgane Imbert. Image supplied
    Zando.co.za's newly appointed CEO Morgane Imbert. Image supplied

    Zando was established in 2012 and has grown to become one of South Africa’s biggest online fashion and lifestyle platforms. It forms part of the Jumia Group, Africa’s front-running e-commerce platform.

    CEO Morgane Imbert’s background originated from France, within a range of industries, specialising in advising e-commerce companies, from startups to corporations, on how to optimise company organisation and processes while improving systems and developing business intelligence tools. After much time spent exploring the European market, mastering the art of business within the e-commerce space, she decided to move to South Africa, where she came across Zando.

    Why did you decide to move to South Africa?

    I was instantly drawn to South Africa, to discover new business markets, which presented me new challenges to master. I joined Zando in 2019, as the marketplace manager and shortly thereafter was appointed as head of marketplace before moving on to become group head of commercial efficiency where I use my expertise in optimising company organisation and processes while improving systems and developing business intelligence tools within the.e-commerce sectors. After several years of working within a variety of divisions in Jumia, I was appointed as Zando’s CEO in May 2023.

    What inspired you to take on the role of CEO at Zando?

    I was honoured to assume the position of CEO at Zando. This was not only a great opportunity but also a great challenge. Taking on the responsibility of leading such an established brand, 12 years of age, and steering its growth amidst the dynamic landscape of South African e-commerce was what motivated me to accept this role.

    What are your thoughts about new competitors entering the South African market like Amazon or Shein?

    We welcome our competitors, we are very confident in our deeply rooted history here in South Africa and our established presence. Having Jumia as our parent company, operating across 11 countries on the African continent, we possess a great understanding of our customers' diverse needs. Our ongoing team collaboration with Jumia allows us to develop and implement effective strategies to consistently meet and exceed those needs.

    In a rapidly changing business landscape, how do you plan to navigate the future of online shopping in South Africa?

    Our approach to the future of online shopping in South Africa includes optimising digital systems, diverse payment solutions, efficient logistics, an excellent customer experience, staying informed on market trends and ensuring trustworthy delivery of international products.

    How does Zando intend to address the challenges anticipated in the year 2024?

    At Zando, we are committed to building strong relationships with our suppliers and investing in innovative tech, enhancing our digital infrastructure. By staying agile and customer-focused, we aim to deliver an exceptional online shopping experience, ensuring our position as a leader in the South African e-commerce landscape.

    What is your vision for Zando in 2024?

    My vision for Zando is to foster growth, broadening our market influence and ensuring that we continue to connect people, all over South Africa, to the best products and at the best prices. I also look forward to nurturing growth within Zando’s operations in South Africa, forging strong collaborations with all stakeholders and their Jumia neighbours, to drive partner development and enhance consumer satisfaction as the company advances towards profitability.

    Read more: online shopping, Zando, e-commerce platform, Jumia Group
    NextOptions

    Related

    Embracing the social commerce wave
    Embracing the social commerce wave
    17 Jan 2024
    Tech trio offers new opportunities to SA retailers
    Tech trio offers new opportunities to SA retailers
    1 Dec 2023
    Unwrapping retail success this festive season
    Unwrapping retail success this festive season
     15 Nov 2023
    16th Annual Global Shopper Study released
    16th Annual Global Shopper Study released
    31 Oct 2023
    Source: © 123rf Greg Bailie, sales lead, global business solutions, TikTok - sub-Saharan Africa, gives 5 ways brands can seize the advantage of digital communities this festive season
    5 ways brands can seize the advantage of digital communities this festive season
     26 Oct 2023
    Amazon's less than prime time for SA launch will be significant challenge for e-commerce king
    Amazon's less than prime time for SA launch will be significant challenge for e-commerce king
     19 Oct 2023
    Amazon launching in SA next year, sellers can register now
    Amazon launching in SA next year, sellers can register now
    17 Oct 2023
    Source: © 123rf WPP and Shopify have formed a strategic, global partnership
    WPP and Shopify form a strategic, global partnership
    4 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz