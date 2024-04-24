Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Motsepe AdvertisingDarkMatterEverlyticAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingRed Ribbon CommunicationsGEOTERRA ImageNorth-West University (NWU)Stellenbosch University Language CentreThe CitizenDentsuMann MadeTBWANinety9centsHoorah DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    VML's Parusha Partab: Challenging the commonplace notion of strategy

    24 Apr 2024
    24 Apr 2024
    Parusha Partab has been appointed the first chief strategy officer of the newly formed VML South Africa.
    Parusha Partab, VML SA's first chief strategy officer, is challenging the commonplace notion of strategy (Image supplied)
    Parusha Partab, VML SA's first chief strategy officer, is challenging the commonplace notion of strategy (Image supplied)

    Last year WPP announced the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R (globally) to form VML, operational from 1 January 2024.

    Previous group strategy director at Wunderman Thompson Partab’s work will lay the foundation for the South African business’s approach to strategy in the future.

    Expressing her enthusiasm as well as excitement and gratitude for this new challenge, she says, “Our new business represents a huge depth and vast range of capabilities, making it a powerful offering in the industry.

    L to R: VML has named Diane Wilson chief operations officer, Jarred Cinman its CEO and the WPP country manager for South Africa, Tebogo Skwambane as executive chairperson. Images supplied. Image by @Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity.
    Jarred Cinman and Diane Wilson take up VML top leadership positions

    10 Jan 2024

    Strategists focused on AI

    VML South Africa has approximately 40+ strategists across the group with a specialised B2B task force focusing on B2B and ABM marketing and deep expertise in brand and communication strategy, social and content media strategy as well as digital and tech.

    “Strategy sits at the intersection of insight and foresight. Consequently, we have dedicated strategists focused on developing and integrating our AI tools to enable efficiencies for our clients through AI,” she explains.

    Image supplied. Fran Luckin is the CCO of VML
    #WomensDay: Opening the glass door, embracing the sisterhood

      8 Mar 2024

    Diverse representation not enough

    On building a powerful team, she says she is looking forward to using her position of influence to open the way for others to follow.

    “It's not enough to just have diverse representation; we must constantly cultivate inclusivity in conjunction.”

    She says she approaches every aspect of her role through this lens.

    “Through this, I strive to re-evaluate how I am framing diversity to include diversity of age, gender, skills, expertise, appetite, and background.

    “My intention is to cultivate a culture of collaboration and sharing, where everyone feels valued and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives,” she states.

    Challenging the commonplace notion of strategy

    She adds that she wants to challenge the commonplace notion of strategy as mere output or requiring a singular, entrenched strategist.

    “Instead, we aim to bring the best expertise together to create brave spaces for our creativity and clients to thrive in.”

    Ana Rocha is a mentor for the LIA's. Source: LinkedIN.
    5 African creatives join LIA mentoring programme

    2 hours

    Advertising: The fusion of creativity and commerce

    Partab describes advertising as, “the fusion of creativity and commerce, where artistic expression serves economic progress”.

    She says she was drawn to strategy as soon as she entered the industry.

    "From day one, I was attracted to the strategy side of the business because it offers a unique opportunity to work with clients from various industries and tackle their unique business challenges.”

    Named Strategic Planner of the Year at the Global Women in Marketing Awards in 2023 and one of Mail & Guardian’s Top 200 Young South Africans in 2023. Partab is currently the head of IAB SA’s (DEI) Council.

    “Partab is one of the most imaginative and skilled strategy leaders I have had the opportunity to work with,” says Jarred Cinman, CEO of VML South Africa.

    "She brings a refreshing and quite revolutionary mindset to the business and will now be leading the best strategy team in the industry. We are thrilled to have her take on this new role.”

    Read more: strategy, B2B, diversity, creative agency, inclusion, creative strategy, Parusha Partab, AI, VML SA, Wunderman Thompson
    NextOptions

    Related

    Image supplied. The great German philosopher, Immanuel Kant and his ideas on democracy, freedom, peace and justice have been brought back to life using AI that has created a modern-day persona designed to appeal to a Gen Z audience
    AI brings Immanuel Kant back to life to appeal to Gen Z audience
    2 days
    Meta's latest LLM Llama 3 is taking aim at Gemini Advanced and OpenAI's GPT-4
    Meta enters the advanced cloud LLM fight with Llama 3
     18 Apr 2024
    Dove launches The Code campaign, vowing to reject AI distortion of women's images
    Dove launches The Code campaign, vowing to reject AI distortion of women's images
     17 Apr 2024
    Source:
    Africa Health 2024 relocates to Cape Town, spotlighting healthcare financing
    15 Apr 2024
    Source: © Local agency M&C Saatchi Abel has acquired all the shares in the local agency from the Plc. Mike Abel will remain on the global executive leadership team with his core worldwide responsibilities including the marketing portfolio and other key priority projects
    M&C Saatchi Abel returns home with £5.6m share buy-out by local leadership
    11 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. Formula-E's latest all-electric GEN-3 model generated in WPP Open using Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro
    WPP and Google Cloud collaboration a step-change in marketing efficiency and effectiveness
    9 Apr 2024
    Source:
    The role of AI in PR: A cautionary tale from Sports Illustrated
     5 Apr 2024
    Source: © Bizcommunity Joe Public has achieved the top position, the position it achieved in the last edition, as the most attractive agency to work for among creative agency professionals in Scopen's Best Agency to work for Study on creative and media agencies in South Africa
    Scopen study: Joe Public and Mindshare the top choices for South African agency professionals
    5 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz