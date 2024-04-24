Ogilvy strengthens its digital services offering and rebrands as Ogilvy One

Ogilvy South Africa has announced the rebranding and repositioning of its specialist digital services offering under a new name, Ogilvy One. The move is part of a global initiative solidifying Ogilvy's position as a leader in the digital marketing space.

The transformation to Ogilvy One underscores Ogilvy's rich history in the digital domain while grouping the collective digital knowledge of the network and setting the stage for future innovation.

Claire Lawson, Ogilvy EMEA CEO, says the launch of Ogilvy One marks a pivotal moment in the agency's journey, "This rebranding is more than a change of name; it's a reaffirmation of our commitment to leading the digital narrative, ensuring Ogilvy remains at the forefront of innovation and excellence worldwide."

Ogilvy One will continue to offer an array of services, including digital customer acquisition; service design; continuous commerce; CRM and loyalty. These offerings are designed to help clients build relevant, distinctive, and profitable relationships and experiences with today’s digitally enabled consumers.

Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman of Ogilvy South Africa, highlights the significant local impact of the rebrand, saying, "Ogilvy South Africa has a long-standing heritage in digital. We launched some of the earliest digital services in our industry and followed this over 10 years ago with the merger of our industry’s leading digital agency at the time, Gloo. Today’s announcement underscores our continued vision to deliver world-class digital services and digital innovation to our clients."

Ogilvy has been a regular winner at the industry’s annual digital awards show and boasts a deep portfolio of specialised digital client-based relationships.

“Our digital expertise is built on a deep commitment to creating distinctive connections with our clients’ customers. Our recent AI-driven campaign for Audi South Africa, the immersive digital platforms we just built for Cadbury, and the launch late last year of the City of Cape Towns’ mobile app, are shining examples of the capability we already bring to the market,” says Melissa Carney, managing director of Ogilvy One in South Africa.

“With this rebranding and the realignment of our global digital resources, we're set for an even brighter future, bringing the collective knowledge of our network to our local clients.”

