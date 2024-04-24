5 African creatives join LIA mentoring programme

The London International Awards (LIA) has announced five African creatives will be mentors in the Creative LIAisons educational programme.

Ana Rocha is a mentor for the LIA's. Source: LinkedIN.

LIA added this virtual mentoring/coaching program in 2021, to augment the onsite Creative LIAisons programme held in Las Vegas later this year. This is part of LIA’s on-going efforts to give back to the industry by supporting and nurturing the younger generation of creatives.

Beginning in May and continuing through November, approximately 200 mentees will begin their Creative LIAisons Virtual Coaching journey. As part of the programme, each mentee will have three one-to-one bespoke coaching sessions with three different well-known, well-awarded and well-established industry leaders from around the world.

“Challenger, cheerleader, coach, confidant. Our coaches are all of these and more to the mentees. To the 200 mentees joining this program, we urge you to make the most of your sessions. Grasp your personal sessions with both hands. It’s a rare opportunity to be mentored by not just one, but three industry greats. Push yourself (and your mentors) out of your comfort zone. Let it be your purpose to get the best out of yourself, and in time you’ll be able to pass on the lessons you’ve learnt to coming generations,” said Laurissa Levy, Creative LIAisons Director/Events Director.

This year, there are five coaches from Africa.

Among the list of mentors are:

Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative, Johannesburg

Brian Njagi, creative director at Digitribe - Ogilvy Africa, Nairobi

Artwell Nwaila, head of creative and Ecosystems Sub Saharan Africa at Google

Ana Rocha, executive creative director at VML South Africa, Cape Town

Neo Segola, executive creative director at Le Pub, Johannesburg

Njagi commented, “As a former mentee in 2019, I can only give back the LIAisons by sharing what I have learnt and showing the path to more young creatives. This year, I am proud to be back to the Creative LIAisons program as a Coach, sharing from my pot generously and putting Africa on the map”

These mentoring/coaching sessions aim to cover all disciplines with emphasis on skill development, elevating ideas and boosting creative confidence to fast track careers. Creativity is fluid, so there are no set rules or a prescribed formula for the sessions. Each mentee and their mentors are at full liberty to design how they want to conduct each session. The end game? To hone the skills of young creatives, so they can reach their full potential and rise to greater heights.

How are mentees matched with their respective mentors?

While mentees are able to submit their wish list from the list of 200 mentors, there are a few criteria we abide by. The rule of thumb is: no mentee will be mentored/coached by someone in their own company, either locally or globally.

The focus is on the mentees – to give them greater length, breadth, height and depth with these sessions. So careful consideration is given to the mentees’ requests.

“I am thrilled to be part of Creative LIAisons this year, joining an incredible team of mentors. As a Creative LIAisons Coach, I am so energised to learn and grow alongside some of the most talented young minds out there. The programme has top in class mentors and mentees, making it such a great opportunity for all involved. I can’t wait to get started and see what amazing things we can achieve together!”, commented Ana Rocha, executive creative director at VML South Africa.

Creative LIAisons endeavors to make matches based on interests, goals and their fields within the industry. We begin by making sure they have among their coaches at least one who is in their field of expertise. The other two can be from different backgrounds, regions and different disciplines to broaden mentees’ perspectives. Each coach has a different mentoring style based on their strengths and experience, so by being assigned three different coaches this leads to the mentees gaining valuable insight that ultimately benefits their career goals and growth.

Selection process

To be eligible for the programme, mentees have to be currently working in the industry or a related business and be between the ages of 21 - 30 years old.

LIA does not directly select mentees. Companies and Agency Networks that support LIA put forward candidates. LIA collaborates with different Ad Clubs and Associations, and Trade Press by allocating spaces to winners of creative competitions organised by them. Winners from these regional competitions, selected by local creative leaders based on their creativity, will then become part of the Virtual programme cohort.

To cast the net even wider, the Creative LIAisons Virtual Programme does accept a certain quota of self-nominations.

View all 2024 coaches here.