Transforming facility management with Propelair’s innovative asset tracking system

‘Next level’ after sales service through QR code asset tracking

Gone are the days of manual tracking and guesswork. With the new QR code asset tracking software, facility managers can now remotely monitor the status and condition of each toilet in real-time and promptly schedule a maintenance call out the minute they are made aware of a breakdown or maintenance issue, using the Propelair Connect mobile app. This innovation maximises operational efficiency and convenience and allows savings to be measured with precision, on an ongoing basis.

Resource management and tracking at its best

Efficient resource management is crucial! By simply downloading and logging on to the Propelair Connect App, facility managers can log faults and schedule a maintenance call out instantly, utilising a user-friendly interface. Alert notifications keep managers on top of maintenance needs, cleanliness concerns or unit warrantee expiry dates whilst a full asset history log keeps all data in one shared platform, accessible to all relevant parties. A comprehensive, customised report ensures that that valuable information is just a click away. This invaluable data enables timely interventions, minimising downtime and maximising customer satisfaction.

A Propelair technician is a ‘push of a button away’

Propelair has further enhanced customer convenience by bringing its maintenance process in-house. Our expertly trained team can respond to a facility manager’s app notifications instantly whilst the facility manager can view the maintenance log, call out frequency, response times, repair details and cost, all within one platform. The automated system also handles instant invoicing, eliminating the need for manual invoice processing. Additionally, in-app vendor and client registrations contribute to a paperless system, helping us and our customers optimise environmental efforts.

This system not only streamlines operations but also offers competitive plumbing rates and wholesale prices for repair parts, providing a cost-effective solution compared to traditional plumbing services. With a national presence in each operating territory, our quick call out response times ensure minimal disruption to your facility, allowing it to resume normal operations without significant inconvenience.

ESG impact

This innovative solution comes at a time when efficient resource management and ESG reporting is crucial for both public and private sectors. Offering an accurate water savings measurement, this technology conveniently aligns resource management with ESG goal tracking, ensuring that the impact of sustainability efforts is effectively documented and reported for transparency and continuous improvement. Propelair is committed to driving positive change through technology, and the asset tracking software is a prime example of this dedication.

CTA: It Pays to Save! Visit our webpage now to calculate your savings and learn how to purchase a Propelair toilet.

Start your asset tracking process today!

Unlock the full potential of effective facility management by taking the first step toward tracking your washroom assets today! Contact us to get your QR journey started to experience seamless access to your washroom assets, automated maintenance schedules and personalised reports, all on one convenient platform. Stay updated with real-time notifications and enjoy enhanced features on a user-friendly interface. Managing washrooms has never been simpler.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Propelair's asset tracking software, integrated with QR codes and the Propelair Connect app, represents a significant leap forward in efficient facility management. By combining cutting-edge technology with real-time monitoring and data reporting, Propelair empowers facility managers to optimise operations and enhance after-sales service. This innovation not only supports sustainability efforts by providing precise water savings measurements but also contributes to seamless resource management and ESG goal tracking. Propelair's commitment to positive change through technology is evident in this solution, which benefits both public and private sectors.

About Propelair

Propelair is an international cleantech company that utilises technology to produce and install one of the worlds’ lowest water-flush toilets. Our innovation replaces up to 7.65lt of water with 70lt of air to achieve an 84% water saving, per flush. We positively contribute and enable our global customers across the healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, transport, commercial and industrial markets to change the way the world consumes water. moc.rialeporp@ofni | www.propelair.com | +44 1268 548322 (EU) | +27 83 273 5711 (SSA) | +971 52 108 4092 (UAE) | +66 90 983 2384 (APEC)