Radisson opens new hotel in Tunis

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce its debut in Tunis with the opening of Radisson Hotel Tunis City Center.

Source: Supplied.

Nestled in the heart of Tunisia’s bustling capital city, Radisson Hotel Tunis City Center offers easy access to some of the city’s top attractions such as Al-Zaytuna Mosque, the city’s oldest mosque covering 5,000 square meters with nine entrances, and the ancient site of Carthage, a Unesco World Heritage Site, and once a thriving trading empire.

Radisson Hotel Tunis City Center is conveniently located a mere 14-minute drive from Tunis Carthage International Airport and a few steps from the central Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the central throughfare of the city.

Radisson Hotel Tunis City Center is the perfect base for guests looking to exploring all that Tunis has to offer, whether it's strolling along the charming streets of the historical Medina or learning about the city's rich culture and heritage at Al-Zaytouna Mosque, Dar Lasram Palace, or the Tourbet el Bey Mausoleum.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in northern Africa and establish a foothold in Tunisia’s capital city, Tunis with our Radisson brand. The rapid expansion of our Radisson brand is a clear indication of the growing demand for a brand that prioritises guests' comfort and enables them to find more harmony in their travel experience.

"Our Radisson brand aims to strike a balance between business and leisure, which is becoming increasingly important to travellers today,” said Tim Cordon, chief operating officer, Middle East, Africa, and Seap, Radisson Hotel Group.

Luxurious stay assured

With a range of 97 modern rooms and suites, from standard rooms to junior suites, each with cozy interiors, Radisson Hotel Tunis City Center provides guests with everything to ensure a balanced and comfortable stay.

The hotel's culinary offering includes international delicacies for lunch and dinner at the all-day-dining restaurant, The Wave, and a drinks and snacks at The Sand Rooftop Bar & Restaurant with stunning panoramic views of Tunis. Guests can also easily maintain their fitness routine in the on-site state-of-the-art fitness centre.

“We are proud to offer guests everything they may need to have an enjoyable stay in Tunis, from the convenience of having key attractions within walking distance, to the availability of relaxing natural spaces, thoughtful details, and unexpected delights. Our team is committed to providing genuine hospitality and honest service, to ensure that every moment matters,” concluded Cordon.

Radisson Hotel Tunis City Center boasts three elegant conference rooms that can be combined into one large venue, as well as three smaller meeting rooms, providing a total of 246 square meters of meeting space to accommodate up to 180 attendees.

With plenty of natural daylight, the hotel's meeting facilities are ideal for hosting both large celebrations and small business meetings. The latest audiovisual equipment, free Wi-Fi, and delightful catering solutions ensure every gathering is a success.