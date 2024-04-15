Industries

    TikTok Ad Awards: Calling South African creatives to shine on the global stage

    15 Apr 2024
    The TikTok Ad Awards invites submissions from brands and agencies in the METAP region, spanning Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, South Africa, and Pakistan. The programme comprises six main categories representing different facets of successful TikTok campaigns.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    It’s the Creative for me: Focuses on the idea and its strategy, and celebrates the brands and agencies that dared to push the boundaries of creativity with campaigns that were built TikTok-first, and showcased impactful results.

    Community Core: Celebrates the best use of creators and the community. Shows how creators can use their unique voices and content styles seamlessly within your campaign idea.

    Bougie on a Budget: This category is for campaigns with the most creative use of modest production budgets and resources through both paid and organic content with community management to create maximum impact.

    Source:
    Kenya tells TikTok to show it is complying with privacy laws

      22 Mar 2024

    Sound On Please!: Celebrates campaigns that use sound as an entry-point to their creative idea. There are so many different types of sound, different uses of sound, and likewise different creative approaches to the use of sound on TikTok.

    The Trendsetter: Reimagine advertising through TikTok, showcasing your innovation and ability to captivate audiences and drive bold, effective ideas through the unique utilisation of ad products with a measurable impact on the platform.

    The People's Choice: Chosen through a vote by the guests of the ceremony. The highest accolade - The Greatest Of All Time (The G.O.A.T) - will be presented to the best overall campaign that excels in creativity, achieves its media objectives and demonstrates effectiveness. This award aims to recognise campaigns that really tapped into TikTok's community, creativity and trends to inspire joy and create cultural moments. All applications submitted under any of the six main categories will be automatically considered for the G.O.A.T.

    advertising, Brands, South Africa, agencies, TikTok
    Let's do Biz