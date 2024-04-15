Chef Wandile Mabaso joins Mercedes-Benz Friends of the Brand programme

Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) has announced chef Wandile Mabaso as a new participant in its Friends of the Brand programme. The long-running Friends of the Brand programme connects Mercedes-Benz South Africa with brand ambassadors who are motivating pioneers, explorers and go-getters.

“Chef Wandile exemplifies many aspects which align with the Mercedes-Benz brand. Chef is a master in his craft, his attention to the finer details is somewhat unmatched. He also displays a refined level of unorthodox thinking in his approach to the culinary arts. Chef brings new ideas to the proverbial table while retaining the skills mastered over his career,” said MBSA.

“It is for this reason that Mercedes-Benz South Africa has paired Chef Wandile with the EQE SUV. The EQE SUV compliments Chef Wandile’s personal aspirations of being sustainable within his craft. Chef prides himself on using local ingredients to create bespoke flavours which takes his patrons on an unforgettable culinary journey,” MBSA continued.

“Mercedes is a global brand that always inspired us as kids in Soweto. Today I am proud and honoured to be part of this aspirational brand. We hope to push boundaries, inspire and elevate what the future of the automotive luxury industry has to offer,” said chef Mabaso.

“We are thrilled to have a culinary master such as Chef Wandile as part of our Friends of The Brand family. Chef Wandile is a born storyteller and he encapsulates his audience through his food experience. The EQE SUV is the perfect fit for such a progressive mover and shaker within the culinary space,” noted Mark Raine, co-CEO of MBSA.