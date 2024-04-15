Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Irvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Dealers News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Magatte Wade , Economics, Africa and its Future...

Magatte Wade , Economics, Africa and its Future...

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Chef Wandile Mabaso joins Mercedes-Benz Friends of the Brand programme

    15 Apr 2024
    15 Apr 2024
    Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) has announced chef Wandile Mabaso as a new participant in its Friends of the Brand programme. The long-running Friends of the Brand programme connects Mercedes-Benz South Africa with brand ambassadors who are motivating pioneers, explorers and go-getters.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “Chef Wandile exemplifies many aspects which align with the Mercedes-Benz brand. Chef is a master in his craft, his attention to the finer details is somewhat unmatched. He also displays a refined level of unorthodox thinking in his approach to the culinary arts. Chef brings new ideas to the proverbial table while retaining the skills mastered over his career,” said MBSA.

    “It is for this reason that Mercedes-Benz South Africa has paired Chef Wandile with the EQE SUV. The EQE SUV compliments Chef Wandile’s personal aspirations of being sustainable within his craft. Chef prides himself on using local ingredients to create bespoke flavours which takes his patrons on an unforgettable culinary journey,” MBSA continued.

    “Mercedes is a global brand that always inspired us as kids in Soweto. Today I am proud and honoured to be part of this aspirational brand. We hope to push boundaries, inspire and elevate what the future of the automotive luxury industry has to offer,” said chef Mabaso.

    “We are thrilled to have a culinary master such as Chef Wandile as part of our Friends of The Brand family. Chef Wandile is a born storyteller and he encapsulates his audience through his food experience. The EQE SUV is the perfect fit for such a progressive mover and shaker within the culinary space,” noted Mark Raine, co-CEO of MBSA.

    Read more: Mercedes-Benz South Africa, Wandile Mabaso
    NextOptions

    Related

    Mercedes-Benz SA plant receives renewable energy boost with R100m investment
    Mercedes-Benz SA plant receives renewable energy boost with R100m investment
    22 Nov 2023
    South Africa&#x2019;s award-winning podcast &#x2018;Don&#x2019;t Hold back: say it loud&#x2019; is back for a second season
    Jacaranda FMSouth Africa’s award-winning podcast ‘Don’t Hold back: say it loud’ is back for a second season
    Mercedes-Benz accelerates SA's EV landscape with over 100 new charging hubs
    Mercedes-Benz accelerates SA's EV landscape with over 100 new charging hubs
     13 Nov 2023
    Mercedes-Benz local boss urges South Africa to speed up EV shift
    Mercedes-Benz local boss urges South Africa to speed up EV shift
     19 Oct 2023
    Mercedes-Benz SA voted coolest car brand at Sunday Times GenNext Awards
    Mercedes-Benz SA voted coolest car brand at Sunday Times GenNext Awards
    21 Sep 2023
    On test: Mercedes-Benz GLC. Source: Supplied
    Review: Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d 4Matic
     31 Jul 2023
    Mecedes-Benz SL43 AMG. Source: Supplied
    AMG Performance Tour pushes the track limits
     29 Jul 2023
    Mercedes-Benz SA appoints Justin Jacobs as its new media specialist
    Mercedes-Benz SA appoints Justin Jacobs as its new media specialist
    17 Jul 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz