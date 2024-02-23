The Mzansi Food & Drink Show debuts in Jozi in June

What is set to become South Africa’s biggest culinary extravaganza, the Mzansi Food & Drink Show takes place at the Kyalami Convention Centre from 15-17 June 2024.

Hanli Goncalves, portfolio director of the Mzansi Food & Drink Show. Image by Johan Spies.

The show is the brainchild of RX Africa, the company behind some of the country’s premiere events, including Decorex JHB, Comic Con Africa, Africa Travel Week and FAME Week Africa.

The mega food and drink festival will incorporate previously hosted shows, including the hugely successful and popular Coffee & Chocolate Expo and Fire & Feast Meat Festival with new additions the Fine Food & Wine Show, the Bar & Good Spirits Showcase and the Mzansi Food Market.

Says Hanli Goncalves, portfolio director of the Mzansi Food & Drink Show, “We believe South Africans are ready for a food and drink show of this stature and we are determined to make it the biggest and the best culinary show on the African continent. It will be the stage on which local culinary personalities will strut their stuff and all the latest food and drink trends and innovations will be on offer, with something for the whole family and for all tastes.”

Visitors to the show will be able to enjoy food and drink tastings, cooking demos, masterclasses, special offers and a marketplace filled with gastronomic delights. It promises to be a fun-filled event, catering for the whole family, and taking place over a long weekend that includes Father’s Day on 16 June and Youth Day on 17 June; with the perfect occasion for the Fire & Feast Meat Festival in particular to entertain dads and lads with all things outdoor, meat and braai.

Carol Weaving, managing director of RX Africa says: “We are in the business of building businesses so everyone can thrive whoever and wherever they are. As Africa’s leading exhibition and event organiser, RX Africa works with relevant government entities, stakeholders and industry movers and shakers to connect trade, consumers, investors and business to bring about the best events on the African continent. The Mzansi Food & Drink Show will definitely be one of them.”

For more, go to www.mzansifoodanddrink.com