SA's first Cultural and Creative Industry Awards announced

The South African Cultural and Creative Industry Awards (CCIA) is an initiative that affords an opportunity for creatives and South Africans to honour the best amongst creative, to acknowledge the wisdom, voice and experience of the creative community and its positive influence on the country’s nation building projects and its ability to inspire the world.
“Amongst several reasons, these awards are intended to intentionally lift up, support the creative and cultural riches that join people together, nourish the spirit, liven up communities, inspire and create a vibrant nation, to also benchmark ourselves against the best in the world as we do them, to create a truly special moment” says Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa.
The Cultural and Creative Industry Awards are to be the most desired recognition and cultural phenomenon in the South African creative industry, bestowed on SA’s top and leading creatives in the various creative sector categories and subdomains, creatives that exhibit outstanding artistic and technical achievement.
These are creatives from across cultural domains that push the boundaries of their creative ability and show devotion to excellence with uncompromising quality, groundbreaking creativity, and relentless innovation that defines those that are outstanding from the best.
These awards also act as a catalyst for economic development and social cohesion, building bridges between culture, media, and corporate sectors.
The Cultural and Creative Industry Awards comprise eight categories and 30 awards.
Here's the breakdown:
These awards are decided, announced, and presented by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture.
Bestowed to someone with 20 years or more of documented achievement and outstanding contribution over the individual’s whole career to the South African creative industry and internationally.
This award is presented to an artist or group that has received international recognition, exhibited, and performed on international platforms for five years and more.
This award is awarded to a person with a disability who has achieved excellence in their craft within the creative and cultural industries.
This award is awarded to a ‘Newcomer’ in the industry who is creating or producing brilliant work.
The award is voted for by the public and intended to honour and recognise the most influential online voices and content producers across the widest range of categories including lifestyle, finance, travel, comedy, fashion, technology and more.
Submissions for nominations close on 29 February 2024
For more, go to https://cciawards.co.za/.