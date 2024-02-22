Industries

    SA's first Cultural and Creative Industry Awards announced

    22 Feb 2024
    The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has announced the launch of the inaugural Cultural and Creative Industry Awards.
    Image by from
    Image by Albrecht Fietz from Pixabay

    The South African Cultural and Creative Industry Awards (CCIA) is an initiative that affords an opportunity for creatives and South Africans to honour the best amongst creative, to acknowledge the wisdom, voice and experience of the creative community and its positive influence on the country’s nation building projects and its ability to inspire the world.

    “Amongst several reasons, these awards are intended to intentionally lift up, support the creative and cultural riches that join people together, nourish the spirit, liven up communities, inspire and create a vibrant nation, to also benchmark ourselves against the best in the world as we do them, to create a truly special moment” says Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa.

    The Cultural and Creative Industry Awards are to be the most desired recognition and cultural phenomenon in the South African creative industry, bestowed on SA’s top and leading creatives in the various creative sector categories and subdomains, creatives that exhibit outstanding artistic and technical achievement.

    These are creatives from across cultural domains that push the boundaries of their creative ability and show devotion to excellence with uncompromising quality, groundbreaking creativity, and relentless innovation that defines those that are outstanding from the best.

    These awards also act as a catalyst for economic development and social cohesion, building bridges between culture, media, and corporate sectors.

    The Cultural and Creative Industry Awards comprise eight categories and 30 awards.

    Here's the breakdown:

    The Heritage Site Category (x3 Awards)

    • Outstanding Museum Award
    • Outstanding Archaeological & Historical Site Award
    • Outstanding Cultural Landscape Award

    The Visual Arts & Craft Category (x3 Awards)

    • Outstanding Visual Artist Award
    • Outstanding Curator Award
    • Outstanding Crafter Award

    The Literary Works Category (x4 Awards)

    • Outstanding Children Fiction Book Award
    • Outstanding Book, Fiction Award
    • Outstanding Book, Non-Fiction Award
    • Outstanding Publisher Award

    The Audio Visual & Interactive Media Category (x6 Awards)

    • Outstanding Film Fiction Award
    • Outstanding Documentary Film or TV Series Award
    • Outstanding TV Drama Award
    • Outstanding Actor TV and Film Award
    • Outstanding Animation Award
    • Outstanding Gaming Award

    The Design & Creative Services (x4 Awards)

    • Outstanding Fashion and Textile Designer Award
    • Outstanding Graphic & Multimedia Designer Award
    • Outstanding Product Award
    • Outstanding Architecture and Interior Designer Award

    The Performing Arts Category (x5 Awards)

    • Outstanding Theatre Production Award
    • Outstanding Dance Production Award
    • Outstanding Musician Award
    • Outstanding Actor in Theatre Award
    • Outstanding Performance Award (Poet, Comedian)

    The Ministry (Discretionary Category) (x3 Awards)

    These awards are decided, announced, and presented by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture.

  • Lifetime Achievement Award

    Bestowed to someone with 20 years or more of documented achievement and outstanding contribution over the individual’s whole career to the South African creative industry and internationally.

  • Internationally Recognised Artist or Group Award

    This award is presented to an artist or group that has received international recognition, exhibited, and performed on international platforms for five years and more.

  • Artist with Disability Award

    This award is awarded to a person with a disability who has achieved excellence in their craft within the creative and cultural industries.

    The People’s Choice category (x2 Award)

  • Breakthrough Artist Award

    This award is awarded to a ‘Newcomer’ in the industry who is creating or producing brilliant work.

  • Online Creator of the Year

    The award is voted for by the public and intended to honour and recognise the most influential online voices and content producers across the widest range of categories including lifestyle, finance, travel, comedy, fashion, technology and more.

    Submissions for nominations close on 29 February 2024

    For more, go to https://cciawards.co.za/.

    Department of Sport, creative awards, Arts and Culture
    NextOptions

