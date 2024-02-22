SA's first Cultural and Creative Industry Awards announced

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has announced the launch of the inaugural Cultural and Creative Industry Awards.

The South African Cultural and Creative Industry Awards (CCIA) is an initiative that affords an opportunity for creatives and South Africans to honour the best amongst creative, to acknowledge the wisdom, voice and experience of the creative community and its positive influence on the country’s nation building projects and its ability to inspire the world.

“Amongst several reasons, these awards are intended to intentionally lift up, support the creative and cultural riches that join people together, nourish the spirit, liven up communities, inspire and create a vibrant nation, to also benchmark ourselves against the best in the world as we do them, to create a truly special moment” says Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa.

The Cultural and Creative Industry Awards are to be the most desired recognition and cultural phenomenon in the South African creative industry, bestowed on SA’s top and leading creatives in the various creative sector categories and subdomains, creatives that exhibit outstanding artistic and technical achievement.

These are creatives from across cultural domains that push the boundaries of their creative ability and show devotion to excellence with uncompromising quality, groundbreaking creativity, and relentless innovation that defines those that are outstanding from the best.

These awards also act as a catalyst for economic development and social cohesion, building bridges between culture, media, and corporate sectors.

The Cultural and Creative Industry Awards comprise eight categories and 30 awards.

Here's the breakdown:

The Heritage Site Category (x3 Awards)

Outstanding Museum Award



Outstanding Archaeological & Historical Site Award



Outstanding Cultural Landscape Award

The Visual Arts & Craft Category (x3 Awards)

Outstanding Visual Artist Award



Outstanding Curator Award



Outstanding Crafter Award

The Literary Works Category (x4 Awards)

Outstanding Children Fiction Book Award



Outstanding Book, Fiction Award



Outstanding Book, Non-Fiction Award



Outstanding Publisher Award

The Audio Visual & Interactive Media Category (x6 Awards)

Outstanding Film Fiction Award



Outstanding Documentary Film or TV Series Award



Outstanding TV Drama Award



Outstanding Actor TV and Film Award



Outstanding Animation Award



Outstanding Gaming Award

The Design & Creative Services (x4 Awards)

Outstanding Fashion and Textile Designer Award



Outstanding Graphic & Multimedia Designer Award



Outstanding Product Award



Outstanding Architecture and Interior Designer Award

The Performing Arts Category (x5 Awards)

Outstanding Theatre Production Award



Outstanding Dance Production Award



Outstanding Musician Award



Outstanding Actor in Theatre Award



Outstanding Performance Award (Poet, Comedian)

The Ministry (Discretionary Category) (x3 Awards)

These awards are decided, announced, and presented by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Lifetime Achievement Award Bestowed to someone with 20 years or more of documented achievement and outstanding contribution over the individual’s whole career to the South African creative industry and internationally.

Internationally Recognised Artist or Group Award This award is presented to an artist or group that has received international recognition, exhibited, and performed on international platforms for five years and more.

Artist with Disability Award This award is awarded to a person with a disability who has achieved excellence in their craft within the creative and cultural industries. The People’s Choice category (x2 Award)

Breakthrough Artist Award This award is awarded to a ‘Newcomer’ in the industry who is creating or producing brilliant work.