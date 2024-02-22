Industries

    Mhlobo Wenene FM mourns the passing of Nomampondo Noluthando Simayi

    22 Feb 2024
    22 Feb 2024
    On Tuesday the SABC stated that one of its actors, Nomampondo Noluthando Simayi, had passed away.
    Source: @SABC Nomampondo Noluthando Simayi, known for her portrayal of the character Nosiseko in the weekday soapy Ithini Na Lento on the station, Umhlobo Wenene FM has passed away
    Source: @SABC SABC Nomampondo Noluthando Simayi, known for her portrayal of the character Nosiseko in the weekday soapy Ithini Na Lento on the station, Umhlobo Wenene FM has passed away

    She was known for her portrayal of the character Nosiseko in the weekday soapy Ithini Na Lento. on the station, Umhlobo Wenene FM.

    Her untimely passing occurred in a car tragic accident as she was returning from the funeral of the main story writer, Sonwabo Yawa this past Saturday.

    The sombre news compounds further as two other drama actors, Nokukhanya Kula, famously known as Thandi, and Mzwandile Nzenze, recognised as Gibson, along with senior producer Toffee Zitshu, were critically injured in the same accident.

    The devastating news came in the wake of two funerals of Rev Rweqana and Sonwabo Yawa last week.

    Invaluable contribution

    SABC Eastern Cape business manager, Loyiso Bala, extends his heartfelt condolences to the Simayi family and wishes the injured colleagues a speedy recovery.

    “The latest news of the passing of our colleague has left a further void in our hearts as we were still mourning our two colleagues who we buried last week.

    "Amid this sad news, we are left distraught, and we appeal to the listeners and fans to remain steadfast and offer support to the station by keeping the affected families in their thoughts and prayers during this trying time,” says Bala.

    Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi has died. Source: SABC.
    Phalaphala FM sports presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi has passed away

      9 Jan 2024

    Bala further expressed gratitude for the invaluable contribution, Simayi made to the Umhlobo Wenene FM station.

    “She devoted her time to showcasing the SABC’s public service mandate in a meaningful way by keeping the fans of the soapie, Ithini Na Lento informed, educated and entertained through tackling various issues that affect society.

    “Through her remarkable portrayal of Nosiseko for ten years she managed to tell an impeccable story authentically and her legacy will endure through the cherished memories she leaves behind.

    “Umhlobo Wenene FM and the entire production team of “Ithini Na Lento” extend their deepest sympathies to Noluthando Simayi’s family, friends, colleagues, and fans during this difficult period.”

