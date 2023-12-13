Phalaphala FM sports presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi has passed away

The SABC has confirmed that Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi, a presenter at Limpopo based radio station Phalaphala FM has died after a short illness.

Rampfumedzi joined Phalaphala FM as a music compiler and then presented Zwa Mitambo, a sport show that broadcasts on Mondays to Fridays in the evening.

“We all are hurt by Rofhiwa’s passing and wish to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and all the Phalaphala FM listeners. To our sports lovers Rofhiwa delivered with passion sports show. Lastly, we wish to thank all our listeners for sending us their messages of support during this challenging time," said Limpopo combo business manager Madikana Matjila.

Tributes

Condolences �� to the family & friends of @Phalaphala Sports Presenter Rofhiwa Rampsie Rampfumedzi. Just had an interview with him on Wednesday, and today got the terrible news. Condolences �� to all Phalaphala FM sports dept and @SABC_Sport.

May his soul RIP.

— Mathews Mpete (@MathewsMpete) January 8, 2024