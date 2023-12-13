Industries

    Phalaphala FM sports presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi has passed away

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    9 Jan 2024
    9 Jan 2024
    The SABC has confirmed that Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi, a presenter at Limpopo based radio station Phalaphala FM has died after a short illness.
    Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi has died. Source: SABC.
    Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi has died. Source: SABC.

    Rampfumedzi joined Phalaphala FM as a music compiler and then presented Zwa Mitambo, a sport show that broadcasts on Mondays to Fridays in the evening.

    “We all are hurt by Rofhiwa’s passing and wish to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and all the Phalaphala FM listeners. To our sports lovers Rofhiwa delivered with passion sports show. Lastly, we wish to thank all our listeners for sending us their messages of support during this challenging time," said Limpopo combo business manager Madikana Matjila.

    Iconic South African photojournalist Dr Peter Magubane passes away

    Tributes

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com


