    The AAA School of Advertising unleashes tomorrow's creative forces at 2024 Showcase

    Issued by AAA School of Advertising
    14 Nov 2024
    14 Nov 2024
    With over 33 years of excellence behind it, the AAA School of Advertising continues to be a launchpad for the next generation of leaders in advertising and marketing. This November, one of Africa’s leading advertising schools is hosting its 2024 Student Showcase in Johannesburg and Cape Town to celebrate the talent, hard work, and creativity that has defined its students’ journeys throughout the year.
    The AAA School of Advertising unleashes tomorrow's creative forces at 2024 Showcase

    The event promises an inspiring evening filled with cutting-edge work, and welcomes prospective students, lecturers, agency recruiters, industry leaders, and potential employers (many of whom are proud AAA alumni themselves). The featured projects will reflect the dynamic nature of the advertising and marketing industries: these are worlds that demand quick thinking, creativity, adaptability, and staying ahead of trends – all skills that AAA fosters in its students.

    AAA’s curriculum is designed to bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world application, ensuring its students graduate with the knowledge, experience, and confidence they need as they launch their careers. From the very start of their education, students are immersed in a learning environment that prioritises hands-on projects and collaboration, mirroring the challenges they will face in their professional careers.

    Led by industry-experienced faculty, AAA’s programmes are underpinned by up-to-date insights that keep pace with evolving trends, while teaching students how to think critically, solve problems, and harness their creativity to develop head-turning – and often, award-winning campaigns.

    The event promises a blend of innovative design, strategic marketing campaigns, and boundary-pushing concepts that embody AAA’s reputation of producing bold thinkers and #ShapeShifters.

    The 2024 Student Showcase will take place on 28 November at 5pm at the Bryanston campus, and on 29 November at 6pm at the Cape Town campus.

    To attend, RSVP here.

    AAA School of Advertising
    Together with advertising agencies, design companies, media agencies and marketers as strong partners, the AAA's vision is to set and maintain globally recognised standards for world class education and training of students.
