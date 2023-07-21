Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Overall Events & CommunicationMoonsportRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyCoronationTechnicreteTrialogueStoneAWIEFFoodForward SAIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Food, Water & Energy Security News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Take up the #BucketsofNutrition Challenge this Mandela Month

    5 Jul 2024
    5 Jul 2024
    SA Harvest's #BucketsofNutrition Challenge - designed to provide essential nutrition to families in need - has kicked off in celebration of Mandela Month. South African's are being encouraged to participate in this initiative, which aims to provide sustenance that lasts beyond Mandela Day.
    SA Harvest #BucketsofNutrition - image supplied
    SA Harvest #BucketsofNutrition - image supplied

    Hunger remains a critical issue in South Africa. According to Statistics South Africa, nearly 20% of South African households have inadequate access to food. The #BucketsofNutrition Challenge seeks to tackle this issue by mobilising communities to pack buckets filled with essential, non-perishable food items.

    "Mandela Month is a time to reflect on the values that Madiba stood for, including unity, compassion, and the fight against poverty and hunger," said Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest. "Our #BucketsofNutrition Challenge is not just about a single day of giving but about making a lasting impact. Every bucket packed will provide a family with several nutritious meals, extending the spirit of Mandela Day well beyond the 18th of July."

    3 ways to get involved

    Participants can get involved in three primary ways: by packing buckets, donating their time, or contributing financially. Corporates, families, and community groups are encouraged to pack buckets filled with essential food items, which will help feed a family of four for an extended period. Volunteers can also donate their time to help pack buckets or assist with logistics. Financial donations are welcomed and will be used to purchase ingredients for the buckets, with every R500 donated funding one bucket.

    Liberty Promenade to support 8 Cape charities this Mandela Day
    Liberty Promenade to support 8 Cape charities this Mandela Day

    27 Jun 2024

    To join the #BucketsofNutrition Challenge, participants should register on the SA Harvest website, set a target for the number of buckets they aim to pack, and use the downloadable bucket list to purchase the necessary items. Packed buckets can be delivered to participating partner malls and Makro stores – in Johannesburg at Melrose Arch and Makro Woodmead, in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront and Makro Ottery/Montague Gardens, and in Durban at The Pavilion and Makro Springfield. For donations of 50 buckets or more, SA Harvest will collect within a 30km radius of their warehouses.

    Says Browde, “SA Harvest's mission is to end hunger by rescuing good food that would otherwise go to waste and delivering it to over 200 beneficiary organisations. The #BucketsofNutrition Challenge amplifies this mission, empowering communities to make a tangible difference. By participating, South Africans can help provide nutritious meals to those in need and raise awareness about the importance of nutrition in combating food vulnerability.”

    SA Harvest invites corporate South Africa and all those wanting to take action against hunger and uplift our communities to be part of this initiative.

    Read more: Mandela Day, Mandela month, SA Harvest
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Liberty Promenade to support 8 Cape charities this Mandela Day
    Liberty Promenade to support 8 Cape charities this Mandela Day
    27 Jun 2024
    SA Harvest receives R1m from H&M for fight against hunger
    SA Harvest receives R1m from H&M for fight against hunger
    17 May 2024
    Naspers Labs boosts agriculture skills with SA Harvest
    Naspers Labs boosts agriculture skills with SA Harvest
    10 Jan 2024
    bpSA celebrates anniversary of making a difference with SA Harvest
    bpSA celebrates anniversary of making a difference with SA Harvest
    31 Oct 2023
    Bata South Africa wraps up Mandela Day 2023
    BataBata South Africa wraps up Mandela Day 2023
    1 Aug 2023
    Public sector leaders celebrates Mandela Month
    Topco MediaPublic sector leaders celebrates Mandela Month
    27 Jul 2023
    Source: Supplied.
    Mandela Day transforms lives with medical collaboration
    24 Jul 2023
    Food ubuntu for Madiba
    CoronationFood ubuntu for Madiba
    21 Jul 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz