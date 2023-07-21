Take up the #BucketsofNutrition Challenge this Mandela Month

SA Harvest's #BucketsofNutrition Challenge - designed to provide essential nutrition to families in need - has kicked off in celebration of Mandela Month. South African's are being encouraged to participate in this initiative, which aims to provide sustenance that lasts beyond Mandela Day.

SA Harvest #BucketsofNutrition - image supplied

Hunger remains a critical issue in South Africa. According to Statistics South Africa, nearly 20% of South African households have inadequate access to food. The #BucketsofNutrition Challenge seeks to tackle this issue by mobilising communities to pack buckets filled with essential, non-perishable food items.

"Mandela Month is a time to reflect on the values that Madiba stood for, including unity, compassion, and the fight against poverty and hunger," said Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest. "Our #BucketsofNutrition Challenge is not just about a single day of giving but about making a lasting impact. Every bucket packed will provide a family with several nutritious meals, extending the spirit of Mandela Day well beyond the 18th of July."

3 ways to get involved

Participants can get involved in three primary ways: by packing buckets, donating their time, or contributing financially. Corporates, families, and community groups are encouraged to pack buckets filled with essential food items, which will help feed a family of four for an extended period. Volunteers can also donate their time to help pack buckets or assist with logistics. Financial donations are welcomed and will be used to purchase ingredients for the buckets, with every R500 donated funding one bucket.

To join the #BucketsofNutrition Challenge, participants should register on the SA Harvest website, set a target for the number of buckets they aim to pack, and use the downloadable bucket list to purchase the necessary items. Packed buckets can be delivered to participating partner malls and Makro stores – in Johannesburg at Melrose Arch and Makro Woodmead, in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront and Makro Ottery/Montague Gardens, and in Durban at The Pavilion and Makro Springfield. For donations of 50 buckets or more, SA Harvest will collect within a 30km radius of their warehouses.

Says Browde, “SA Harvest's mission is to end hunger by rescuing good food that would otherwise go to waste and delivering it to over 200 beneficiary organisations. The #BucketsofNutrition Challenge amplifies this mission, empowering communities to make a tangible difference. By participating, South Africans can help provide nutritious meals to those in need and raise awareness about the importance of nutrition in combating food vulnerability.”

SA Harvest invites corporate South Africa and all those wanting to take action against hunger and uplift our communities to be part of this initiative.