Liberty Promenade to support 8 Cape charities this Mandela Day

In the lead up to Mandela Day 2024, Liberty Promenade is taking an unconventional, ingenious approach to ensuring that support lands in the hands of those who need it most. The mall in Mitchell’s Plain, Cape Town is putting its weight behind eight local charities doing much-needed work in its surrounding community.

Image supplied

Introducing the Promenade Post with Purpose campaign. This project entails a month-long drive to raise awareness of the tremendous work being done by numerous organisations, all of which contribute to the local communities around the mall, in remarkable ways.

Supporting the organisations is simple. In order to vote for a particular charity, shoppers are invited to drop their till slips, (with a R100 value and above), in the box allocated to that organisation at the Post with Purpose installation in the Food District from 12 June to 15 July.

At the end of the project, the charity that has received the till slips with the highest value will be awarded a R30,000 donation from the mall. Additionally, two lucky shoppers that participate will each win a R1,000 Liberty Promenade gift card.

Image supplied

Following a call to action, that saw hundreds of charities apply to participate, eight organisations were selected, which are:

Bhabhisana Baby Project advocates for early intervention and provides interdisciplinary therapy to babies within the first 1 000 days of their life.

advocates for early intervention and provides interdisciplinary therapy to babies within the first 1 000 days of their life. Empilweni Place of healing is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of children, adolescents, and families in underprivileged communities through mental health support.

of healing is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of children, adolescents, and families in underprivileged communities through mental health support. Jap Aesthetics community outreach works tirelessly to help feed disadvantaged communities and deliver support for youth development, road safety education, and tailored assistance to those in need.

community outreach works tirelessly to help feed disadvantaged communities and deliver support for youth development, road safety education, and tailored assistance to those in need. National Rescue for Poverty and Drugs (NRPD) addresses poverty and substance abuse in underserved communities, particularly in Mitchells Plain.

addresses poverty and substance abuse in underserved communities, particularly in Mitchells Plain. Read to Rise is dedicated to promoting youth literacy and fosters a love for reading among young children by providing them with their very first book.

is dedicated to promoting youth literacy and fosters a love for reading among young children by providing them with their very first book. The Shumeez Scott Foundation focuses on empowering individuals with Down Syndrome and other special needs.

focuses on empowering individuals with Down Syndrome and other special needs. Ubuntu Dance and Theatre Arts is a beacon of creativity and empowerment, providing accessible arts education, while nurturing creativity and fostering cultural understanding.

is a beacon of creativity and empowerment, providing accessible arts education, while nurturing creativity and fostering cultural understanding. Winners Park Football Club uplifts youth with a positive focus, keeping them off the streets and encouraging team building and participation.

Through participation, each featured charity will also gain exposure across the mall's digital platforms and within the premises at the branded installation in the mall’s Food District.

This exposure will enable the hundreds of thousands of shoppers that pass through its passageways monthly, to learn more about these organisations and explore opportunities to support their tireless endeavours.