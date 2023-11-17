Spot the Rand Show bus or taxi and win

Industries

    Issued by Rand Show
    6 Feb 2024
    6 Feb 2024
    The Rand Show, South Africa's premier consumer lifestyle event is set to return with a vibrant celebration of family and unity at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, from 18 March to 1 April, 2024. This year's theme, 'Bringing families together and bringing together South Africans from all walks of life,' promises one of the best Easter weekends to date.
    To kick off the excitement leading up to the event, The Rand Show has announced two engaging competitions: the Spot the Bus competition, and the Spot the Taxi competition. Both competitions will run until March 22, offering participants a chance to win tickets to The Rand Show 2024.

    Spot the Bus competition:

    Spot on of the iconic Rand Show buses as they travel through the city, and you could win tickets to The Rand Show 2024.

    Entering is simple:

    1. Spot one of the branded Rand Show Buses.
    2. Snap a photo.
    3. Post it on your Facebook, including the location where you spotted the bus.
    4. Tag the Rand Show to qualify!

    Keep your eyes peeled for The Rand Show buses cruising through town! Winners will be contacted via messenger, so be ready to claim your prize.

    Spot the Taxi competition:

    Embark on a citywide adventure as you hunt for branded Rand Show taxis and stand a chance to win tickets to The Rand Show 2024.

    Here's how to enter:

    1. Spot the Rand Show taxi.
    2. Capture the moment with a photo.
    3. Post it on your Facebook, along with the location where you saw the taxi.
    4. Tag the Rand Show to ensure your entry is valid!

    Stay alert for The Rand Show taxis making their way around town! Winners will receive a message via messenger, so keep an eye on your inbox.

    Both competitions promise an exciting lead-up to The Rand Show 2024, which aims to improve upon last year's successes, where more than 80,000 people attended over the weekend. For more information on The Rand Show, please visit the links below.

    Purchase tickets here: https://rb.gy/2cwcv0

    Follow The Rand Show on social media for exciting news, updates, event announcements, competition announcements, and a lot more!
    Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn

    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.

