BizTrends2025: Special Effects Media’s Kelly Kaimowitz - Creating a lasting impact though influencer marketing

With the South African influencer advertising market expected to grow by 10% between 2025 and 2029, reaching an estimated R820m by 2029, the future of influencer marketing holds the promise of creating lasting impacts for brands and communities alike, fostering growth and meaningful connections.

Special Effects Media South Africa (Pty) Ltd’s influencer specialist, Kelly Kaimowitz says influencer marketing holds the promise of creating lasting impacts for brands and communities alike (Image supplied)

Social media platforms are constantly changing, and brands are adapting to meet the demands of increasingly perceptive consumers.

As such, influencer marketing continues to evolve at a rapid pace, cementing itself as a vital pillar of modern marketing strategies.

Looking ahead in 2025, influencer marketing is set to become more personalised, data-driven, and community-focused than ever.

Brands must prioritise authenticity, inclusivity, and purpose to remain relevant in an evolving digital landscape.

Top trends

Here are some of the top trends set to redefine influencer marketing in 2025 and beyond.