Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

LGSmart MediaMachine Tools Africa 2024SappiDomains.co.zaOnPoint PRBizcommunity.comThe Publicity WorkshopMpactGfK – An NIQ CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Banking & Finance News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Spar gets secondary listing on A2X Markets

    8 May 2024
    8 May 2024
    According to a statement issued on Wednesday, 8 May 2024, retailer Spar Group has been approved for a secondary listing on A2X Markets (A2X). Its shares will become available for trade effective Wednesday, 15 May 2024.
    Group CEO of Spar, Angelo Swartz. Image supplied
    Group CEO of Spar, Angelo Swartz. Image supplied

    The Spar model is predominantly driven by the strength of entrepreneurial independent retailers at the heart of their communities.

    It offers investors exposure to groceries, liquor, pharmaceuticals and building materials in Southern Africa. In Europe, the Group also has exposure to corporate grocery retail stores, cash-and-carry businesses and food services.

    “This secondary listing will allow investors to have easy access to our stock at very low transaction costs. The listing through the A2X secondary-listing platform will also come with improved liquidity and narrower spreads”, says group CEO of Spar, Angelo Swartz.

    A2X CEO Kevin Brady said, “Spar is a trusted brand in South Africa and in many places across the world. We are delighted to be listing Spar on our market next week. We look forward to extending the many benefits that a listing on A2X will bring to Spar's investors.”

    Source: © SAB South African Breweries (SAB) has reported double-digit top-and bottom-line growth with EBITDA margin expansion for its first quarter (Q1) results
    Double-digit top-and bottom-line growth in Q1 2024 for SAB

    19 minutes

    The listing will bring the number of instruments listed on A2X to 184 with a combined market capitalisation of around R9.4tn

    Spar retains its listing on the JSE and its issued share capital will be unaffected by its secondary listing on A2X.

    A2X is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Prudential Authority (SARB) in terms of the Financial Markets Act.

    Spar has wholesale warehousing and distribution operations in Southern Africa and parts of Europe that support over 4,500 stores through 14 distribution centres. It operates in 11 countries and reported revenue of R149bn in 2023.

    In Southern Africa, Spar has over 1,000 grocery stores, almost 900 Tops at Spar liquor stores, 400 Build it stores and 125 pharmacies. Tops at Spar and Build it are South Africa’s largest liquor and building supplies retailers, respectively.

    Read more: stock exchange, Spar Group, A2X Markets, Angelo Swartz
    NextOptions

    Related

    Spar shows strength in SA with retail sales growth of 7.1%
    Spar shows strength in SA with retail sales growth of 7.1%
    27 Mar 2024
    Spar steps up battle for affluent and discount shoppers
    Spar steps up battle for affluent and discount shoppers
     18 Mar 2024
    Spar makes progress in sustainable packaging
    Spar makes progress in sustainable packaging
    29 Feb 2024
    Topco Media sets the stage for robust dialogue at the Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco MediaTopco Media sets the stage for robust dialogue at the Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    7 Feb 2024
    Tough decisions sets the tone for a more positive 2024 for Spar
    Tough decisions sets the tone for a more positive 2024 for Spar
    1 Dec 2023
    Image source: Pixabay from
    Spar helps gig drivers beat the heat with free water
    24 Nov 2023
    Spar explores egg imports as bird flu hits supplies
    Spar explores egg imports as bird flu hits supplies
    6 Oct 2023
    Source: Angelo Giordano/Pixabay
    AngloGold Ashanti moves to Wall Street, but keeps secondary JSE listing
    27 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz