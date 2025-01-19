Marketing & Media Social Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinionMy Biz
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRHoward AudioMediamarkSunshinegunHavas JohannesburgBroad MediaIgnition GroupMachine_AAA School of AdvertisingDentsuQuickEasy SoftwareLulaRAPT Creative AgencySo InteractiveTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Social Media

    "Sorry Tiktok is not available right now"

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    19 Jan 2025
    19 Jan 2025
    Late on Saturday night, 18 January, TikTok went offline in the United States.
    Source: © News Nine Sorry Tiktok is not available right now.
    Source: © News Nine News Nine Sorry Tiktok is not available right now.

    Less than two hours before its ban was scheduled to go into place, visitors to the app were greeted with the message:

    “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now.”

    But the app told its 170 million US users that it might not be gone for long and could even be back as early as Monday.

    The company posted this in a pop-up message to users late Saturday night:

    “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

    This follows President-elect Trump said he will “most likely” delay a ban on TikTok for 90 days after he takes office on Monday.

    However in an interview with NBC News on Saturday he said he has not made a final decision.

    The app was due to be banned on Sunday, 19 January following a court upholding a ban previously passed by Congress and signed into law in April by President Joe Biden.

    The law prevents American companies from hosting or serving content for the Chinese-owned social media platform unless it sells itself to a buyer from the United States or one of its allies.

    Read more: social media, Danette Breitenbach, TikTok
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

    NextOptions
    Related
    Let's do Biz