Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

IMC ConferenceTrend GroupOnPoint PRHoward AudioMediamarkSunshinegunHavas JohannesburgBroad MediaIgnition GroupMachine_AAA School of AdvertisingDentsuQuickEasy SoftwareLulaRAPT Creative AgencyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing is Business. Nedbank IMC 2025 talks bottom line

    Issued by IMC Conference
    20 Jan 2025
    20 Jan 2025
    With over R40bn spent in media and advertising in South Africa in 2024 (statista.com) there is no doubt that marketers are driving business growth.
    Dale Hefer
    Dale Hefer
    Khensani Nobanda
    Khensani Nobanda

    Digital advertising has grown exponentially, and regardless of sector, is stealing the limelight. Digital advertising revenue is expected to increase from R26.3bn in 2023 to a resounding R38.1bn in 2028 (PwC's Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2024-2028).

    Marketing is Business. Nedbank IMC 2025 talks bottom line

    Why then does marketing still often get relegated to the wings instead of taking centre stage as a key driver of profit? As Dale Hefer, IMC CEO says “It is marketers that have the power to really drive GDP growth through the effective marketing of the brands that control this spend. Yet marketing is still often perceived as a soft skill unworthy of the C-suite.”

    “Marketing is Business®” has always been the mantra of the Nedbank IMC and on the 18th of September this will be the central theme of its biggest conference to date. By focusing on the business case for marketing, the conference aims to showcase and share just how integral marketing is to business growth. And how marketers can best drive the profits of their brands.

    Marketing is Business. Nedbank IMC 2025 talks bottom line

    “We are not afraid to ask the difficult questions and promote dialogue to ensure marketing has its rightful place in the C-suite. The conference will drive an agenda that is business-focused while being as creative, interactive and relevant as always” says Nedbank Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Khensani Nobanda. Nedbank is the conference naming sponsor.

    Known for its one-day, hard-hitting agenda with over 20 global and local industry leaders representing the latest in marketing thought leadership, the Nedbank IMC is confirmed as the biggest marketing conference on the continent. Last year saw over 2200 delegates (in-person and on-line) with in-person tickets being sold out four months in advance.

    Marketing is Business. Nedbank IMC 2025 talks bottom line

    Attend in-person or online.

    Venue – Mosaiek Teatro. 1 Danielle Street, Fairland, 2030

    In-person tickets priced at R3000 (excl. VAT) until 31st March 2025. Limited seats available.

    Virtual tickets priced at R950 (excl. VAT).

    Book now.

    For more information visit: https://imcconference.com/

    The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. Launched in 2019 it has become Africa’s biggest marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business® and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

    One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

    The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2025 theme is ‘Marketing is Business®’ and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    IMC Conference
    The Nedbank IMC has become Africa's premier integrated marketing conference. Any marketing person irrespective of role, level or discipline needs to attend this conference.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz