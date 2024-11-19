Marketing is Business. Nedbank IMC 2025 talks bottom line

Dale Hefer Khensani Nobanda

Digital advertising has grown exponentially, and regardless of sector, is stealing the limelight. Digital advertising revenue is expected to increase from R26.3bn in 2023 to a resounding R38.1bn in 2028 (PwC's Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2024-2028).

Why then does marketing still often get relegated to the wings instead of taking centre stage as a key driver of profit? As Dale Hefer, IMC CEO says “It is marketers that have the power to really drive GDP growth through the effective marketing of the brands that control this spend. Yet marketing is still often perceived as a soft skill unworthy of the C-suite.”

“Marketing is Business®” has always been the mantra of the Nedbank IMC and on the 18th of September this will be the central theme of its biggest conference to date. By focusing on the business case for marketing, the conference aims to showcase and share just how integral marketing is to business growth. And how marketers can best drive the profits of their brands.

“We are not afraid to ask the difficult questions and promote dialogue to ensure marketing has its rightful place in the C-suite. The conference will drive an agenda that is business-focused while being as creative, interactive and relevant as always” says Nedbank Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Khensani Nobanda. Nedbank is the conference naming sponsor.

Known for its one-day, hard-hitting agenda with over 20 global and local industry leaders representing the latest in marketing thought leadership, the Nedbank IMC is confirmed as the biggest marketing conference on the continent. Last year saw over 2200 delegates (in-person and on-line) with in-person tickets being sold out four months in advance.

Attend in-person or online.

Venue – Mosaiek Teatro. 1 Danielle Street, Fairland, 2030

In-person tickets priced at R3000 (excl. VAT) until 31st March 2025. Limited seats available.

Virtual tickets priced at R950 (excl. VAT).

For more information visit: https://imcconference.com/

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. Launched in 2019 it has become Africa’s biggest marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business® and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2025 theme is 'Marketing is Business®' and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.




