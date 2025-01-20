BizTrends2025: Five trends that will transform the forensics and compliance sector in 2025 and beyond

The legal and professional services landscape in South Africa is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by technological advancements, evolving client expectations, and regulatory developments. As we look to 2025, these changes present both opportunities and challenges for firms aiming to remain competitive. Below, we explore five key trends set to define the industry in the coming year.

Zaakir Mohamed, Director of Corporate Investigations & Forensics and Mawande Ntontela, Senior Associate at CMS South Africa

1. AI as a catalyst for efficiency and innovation

Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to be the most significant trend influencing professional services in 2025.

While AI has been integrated into various industries for years, its potential in legal and compliance sectors is becoming increasingly apparent. Historically used in everything from manufacturing to social media, AI now finds new applications in professional services, where it holds the potential to streamline processes that once required extensive manual effort.

In legal practices, data-heavy tasks such as document reviews have become more efficient through AI tools that extract relevant information quickly and accurately. For instance, where lawyers once manually highlighted crucial details in stacks of documentation, today’s AI platforms ingest and analyse this data, presenting the most pertinent points for human review. This not only reduces the time and cost associated with these tasks, but also enhances accuracy and efficiency.

By 2025, the adoption of AI is expected to grow, enabling firms to offer better advisory services by automating repetitive processes. Compliance monitoring and regulatory updates will also benefit, as AI tools can track and flag changes more effectively than traditional methods.

This rapid advancement, however, brings ethical considerations too. Firms are increasingly looking to develop robust frameworks to govern AI use, thus ensuring it complements human expertise rather than replacing it. Misuse, such as relying on AI to draft complex legal opinions, must be avoided to maintain professional standards.

2. Technology-driven client solutions

Beyond AI, broader technological advancements will remain integral to service delivery in 2025. From compliance training to client-specific solutions, technology enables firms to operate more efficiently and offer tailored services.

In compliance, for instance, legal teams can collaborate with IT providers to deliver digital training programmes for clients, merging legal expertise with technological accessibility. These innovations are not limited to internal processes. Law firms are exploring technology as a means to enhance client interaction and satisfaction.

For example, platforms that facilitate real-time updates on legal matters or provide interactive compliance tools will likely further influence industries in 2025. Technology's role as both a facilitator and differentiator will only deepen as firms leverage it to provide faster, more innovative solutions.

3. Regulation and governance of AI

The global regulatory landscape surrounding AI is rapidly evolving, with the European Union’s AI Act serving as a benchmark for other nations.

South Africa, too, is laying the groundwork with its National AI Policy Framework, although full-scale AI regulation will take some time.

In 2025, discussions around AI governance are expected to intensify as businesses and policymakers grapple with its ethical and societal implications. Law firms will play a pivotal role in shaping these discussions, advising clients on compliance with emerging regulations and helping to draft policies that ensure the responsible use of AI.

Proactive engagement in this space will give them a head start in mitigating risks associated with this powerful technology.

4. Evolving client expectations and fee models

Clients are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their approach to legal and forensic services. This evolution is shaping how law firms structure their offerings and fee models. Historically reliant on hourly billing, firms are now responding to client demands for fixed fees and upfront cost estimates. This trend reflects clients' growing desire for transparency and cost predictability.

In addition to rethinking pricing, firms will be adapting to clients’ streamlined sourcing strategies. Many businesses are consolidating their external advisory relationships to control costs, which means law firms must deliver exceptional value and specialised services to retain their client base. By anticipating client needs and maintaining open communication about costs, firms can foster stronger, trust-based relationships.

5. The shift toward proactive risk management

The rise of AI and other technologies is reshaping how investigations and compliance efforts are conducted. Tools that can quickly sift through vast datasets allow investigators to identify red flags more efficiently, reducing the time and costs associated with traditional processes. This is particularly beneficial for clients seeking cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality.

In 2025, proactive risk management will gain prominence, with firms adopting a more forward-thinking approach to compliance. This includes leveraging technology not only to identify risks but also to prevent them, fostering a culture of vigilance and resilience. By staying ahead of potential issues, firms can demonstrate their commitment to safeguarding clients’ interests while reducing long-term liabilities.

Looking ahead: A year of transformation

The trends shaping South Africa’s legal and professional services sectors in 2025 highlight a dynamic interplay between technology, regulation, and client expectations. Embracing innovation while maintaining ethical and professional standards will be crucial to thriving in this evolving landscape. By leveraging AI responsibly, investing in technology-driven solutions, and adapting to changing client expectations, the professional services industry can navigate the challenges of 2025 with confidence and agility.

This era of transformation is not without its risks, but it also presents unparalleled opportunities. As firms strike a balance between efficiency and excellence, they can redefine the value they bring to clients, ensuring long-term success in an increasingly competitive market.