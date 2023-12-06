Subscribe & Follow
Sappi celebrates double gold wins at GAPP Awards
The GAPP Awards recognise outstanding achievements in the print industry, celebrating exceptional quality, creativity, and the vital role print plays in communication and daily life. These gold awards highlight the innovative design and cutting-edge print techniques that distinguish our winning entries.
Acknowledging our partners
We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our exceptional print partners: Law Print, for their craftsmanship on the 2023 Sappi Annual Report, and Pro Print, for their outstanding work on the 2023 and 2024 Sappi calendars. Their dedication to superior quality and print excellence was instrumental in securing these accolades.
As Peter Downer, general manager at Law Print, remarks: “Winning this award recognises the passion and effort our team invests in every project. Partnering with Sappi challenged us to reach new heights.”
Yvette Roberts, managing director at Pro Print, echoed these sentiments, stating: “This accolade reflects the strength of our partnership with Sappi and our shared commitment to producing world-class print work. It’s an honour to be recognised.”
Gareth Cloete, incoming VP sales and marketing at Sappi Southern Africa, commented: “This achievement underscores the remarkable results that come from strong collaboration with our industry partners. It reaffirms our collective commitment to setting the highest standards for quality and creativity in print. Additionally, it stands as a testament to the superior quality of our graphic paper, which played a crucial role in achieving such exceptional print quality.”
Sappi extended its thanks to everyone involved in making these projects a success. The gold wins are a celebration for Law Print, Pro Print, and all of us at Sappi as we continue to innovate, inspire, and thrive.
