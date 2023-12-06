Marketing & Media Advertising
    Sappi celebrates double gold wins at GAPP Awards

    Issued by Sappi
    5 Dec 2024
    5 Dec 2024
    Sappi is proud to announce that our 2023 Annual Report and 2023 and 2024 corporate calendars have been awarded Gold for print excellence at the recent prestigious GAPP Awards.
    Sappi celebrates double gold wins at GAPP Awards

    The GAPP Awards recognise outstanding achievements in the print industry, celebrating exceptional quality, creativity, and the vital role print plays in communication and daily life. These gold awards highlight the innovative design and cutting-edge print techniques that distinguish our winning entries.

    Acknowledging our partners

    We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our exceptional print partners: Law Print, for their craftsmanship on the 2023 Sappi Annual Report, and Pro Print, for their outstanding work on the 2023 and 2024 Sappi calendars. Their dedication to superior quality and print excellence was instrumental in securing these accolades.

    The team from Pro Print in Durban won the Gold GAPP Award for their printing excellence in both the 2023 and 2024 Sappi wall calendars. They have also printed the Sappi 2025 calendar, shown here.
    The team from Pro Print in Durban won the Gold GAPP Award for their printing excellence in both the 2023 and 2024 Sappi wall calendars. They have also printed the Sappi 2025 calendar, shown here.

    As Peter Downer, general manager at Law Print, remarks: “Winning this award recognises the passion and effort our team invests in every project. Partnering with Sappi challenged us to reach new heights.”

    Yvette Roberts, managing director at Pro Print, echoed these sentiments, stating: “This accolade reflects the strength of our partnership with Sappi and our shared commitment to producing world-class print work. It’s an honour to be recognised.”

    Gareth Cloete, incoming VP Sales and Marketing, with Lesley Watson, Founder of Law Print, proudly display the Gold award they won for printing the Annual Report.
    Gareth Cloete, incoming VP Sales and Marketing, with Lesley Watson, Founder of Law Print, proudly display the Gold award they won for printing the Annual Report.

    Gareth Cloete, incoming VP sales and marketing at Sappi Southern Africa, commented: “This achievement underscores the remarkable results that come from strong collaboration with our industry partners. It reaffirms our collective commitment to setting the highest standards for quality and creativity in print. Additionally, it stands as a testament to the superior quality of our graphic paper, which played a crucial role in achieving such exceptional print quality.”

    Sappi extended its thanks to everyone involved in making these projects a success. The gold wins are a celebration for Law Print, Pro Print, and all of us at Sappi as we continue to innovate, inspire, and thrive.

    Sappi
    Sappi works closely with customer, both direct and indirect, in over 100 countries to provide them with the relevant and sustainable paper, paper-pulp and dissolving wood pulp products and related services and innovations.
