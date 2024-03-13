SanParks sees surge in visitors at Table Mountain during 2023/24 tourism season

Industries

    13 Mar 2024
    The tourism season of 2023–24 proved to be successful for Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), as more than 1,702,995 visitors entered the park between December 2023 and January 2024, according to South African National Parks (SanParks). The most visited tourist destinations in Cape Town were the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, Boulders, and Cape Point, all of which are owned by SanParks.
    Source: dieter55 via
    Source: dieter55 via Pixabay

    Ahead of the festive season, the park was faced with numerous safety and security concerns and through collaboration with key stakeholders and the re-establishment of the Table Mountain Safety Forum, the crime-related incidents affecting visitors dropped significantly from 33 in November, to six (6) and 1 in December and January respectively.

    The Western Cape Government’s Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety also recently handed over a drone donation to the park to assist with aerial surveillance and help SanParks rangers during search and rescue operations.

    During the 2023/2024 fire season, more than 100 fires were reported to TMNP. Through the dedication of the firefighters in partnerships with key stakeholders, there were no recorded losses of houses, life, or critical infrastructure in or adjacent to the park. Our teams including aerial resources
    are deployed immediately to fires to put them out before 90 minutes.

    "In our effort to ensure visitor safety in the park, TMNP is strengthening its plan ahead of the Easter weekend to educate visitors on the importance of safety precautions and what to do in the event of an incident."

    Table Mountain National Park would like to remind visitors:

    • Do activities in groups of 2 or more.
    • Choose your route carefully and stick to it.
    • Allow yourself enough time - start early.
    • Inform someone of your route and what time you’re expected back.
    • Always wear waterproof clothing, and wear walking shoes or hiking boots.
    • Save the SANParks emergency number into your phone before setting off.
    • Table Mountain National Park Emergency Number 086 110 6417.
    • Wilderness Search and Rescue Number 021 937 0300 or dial 112.

