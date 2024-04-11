Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingDentsuClockworkProvantageHumanzLocation BankLitha CommunicationsBrand InfluenceNewzroom AfrikaDMASATopco MediaIgnition GroupJoe PublicAFDABrandfundiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Promotions & Activations News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Voting, Popcorn & Cheese, Elections and More with Mpho Popps

Voting, Popcorn & Cheese, Elections and More with Mpho Popps

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Saint Stithians Girls inaugural #5WarCryChamps winners

    11 Apr 2024
    11 Apr 2024
    The Saint Stithians Girls were recently crowned the inaugural #5WarCryChamps winners.
    Image supplied. The Saint Stithians Girls were recently crowned inaugural #5WarCryChamps winners
    Image supplied. The Saint Stithians Girls were recently crowned inaugural #5WarCryChamps winners

    SA’s first showcase of the best war cries in the country, the 5 Drive War Cry Championship was launched by the youth radio station, 5FM last month, in March.

    So far the winning video has received over 7.5 million views on social media.

    Second to St Stithians Girls’ College was St Mary's DSG and third went to Maritzburg College.

    “During our visits to and interactions with various schools, the one thing that all of them had in common is bringing the “gees” by showing us the power of their war cry, and it was goosebump stuff!” says 5FM’s acting business manager, Michael Bossenger.

    “Since then, we’ve been overwhelmed by schools reaching out to us and tagging us to give them the chance to showcase the best war cries in SA, if not the world.

    What the youth is passionate about

    5FM is a station for the things that the youth are most passionate about, so we listened and decided to give them a proper chance to shine.”

    Nick Hamman, host of 5 Drive on 5FM also explains that the 5Drive had been positively promoting High School War Cries for over two years already on the show, with their weekly Monday challenges, seeing clips from two different schools going head-to-head with listener’s votes.

    “The 5Drive War Cry Championship, however, was an opportunity to take things to the next level by creating a nationwide competition.”

    As a station, 5FM has always been the national youth platform, so it made sense to celebrate the proud tradition of War Cries,” he says.

    The War Cries got millions of views from all over the globe, with celebrities like Asap Ferg, Bert Kreischer and Queen Latifah all showing love to their favourite performances.

    “This definitely won’t be the last of The War Cry Championships and already we’re excited about engaging with sponsors to take things to the next level,” says Hammon.

    Read more: Promotions, radio, youth marketing, 5FM, Nick Hamman, youth radio, activations
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    NAB radio stations take on misinformation with public service announcements
    1 day
    Source: © 123rf Icasa has published the Draft Radio Frequency Migration Plan ) and the Draft International Mobile Telecommunication Roadmap for public consultation
    Icasa Draft Radio Frequency Migration Plan and Draft IMT Roadmap published for public consultation
    2 days
    Source: © Anna Pou An investigation into Away From Here Trading, owned by former SABC sports presenter Owen Ndlovu, has been launched by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture
    Away From Here Trading investigated after allegedly failing to deliver on contract
    2 Apr 2024
    Penny Ntuli will not be returning to the station. Source: Instagram.
    Penny Ntuli leaves Gagasi FM over R2,800 salary
     27 Mar 2024
    Source:
    HOT 102.7FM and Moneyweb launch new business show to boost on-air offerings
    15 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Telkom Radio Awards: Celebrating 100 years of radio in South Africa
    12 Mar 2024
    The awards have been refreshed with a new logo. Source: Supplied.
    Phalaphala FM unveils new logo for 2024 Tshivenda Music Awards
    26 Feb 2024
    Source: @SABC Nomampondo Noluthando Simayi, known for her portrayal of the character Nosiseko in the weekday soapy Ithini Na Lento on the station, Umhlobo Wenene FM has passed away
    Mhlobo Wenene FM mourns the passing of Nomampondo Noluthando Simayi
    22 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz