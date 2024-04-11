Industries

    Generative AI promises a mobile messaging revolution

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    11 Apr 2024
    A recent study has revealed that over the next four years, enterprise spend on generative AI via mobile messaging channels is set to surge by 1,250%, rising from $830m in 2024 to $11bn by 2028. The research forecasts that the key driver for this remarkable growth will be the capacity to automate the personalised content, including marketing initiatives and customer interactions via chatbots.
    RCS interoperability will open the marketing messaging floodgates. Source: DALL-E 3
    Generative AI, a branch of artificial intelligence, introduces new features when used in mobile messaging. These include conversation summaries, chatbots, and generating of hyper-personalised content for mobile marketing campaigns.

    The report emphasises the necessity for messaging vendors to apply generative AI across all rich media messaging channels, including chatbots and RCS (Rich Communications Services), to optimise the impact of generative AI on omnichannel strategies.

    This approach will enhance omnichannel strategies by unifying customer experiences across various channels.

    A2P messaging set to receive 500% boost when Apple brings RCS to the iPhone.
    Apple’s decision to bring RCS to the iPhone is big boost to business revenue

      8 Jan 2024

    “The integration of generative AI into omnichannel strategies will offer enterprises a means to secure a return on investment," explains on of the study authors Molly Gatford.

    "The creation of personalised marketing campaigns will enable mobile messaging to emerge as viable sales channels, competing with established online apps and brick-and-mortar stores for revenue.”

    Apple enters the chat

    The study anticipates that Apple’s announced support for RCS via iOS devices this year will boost the global number of active RCS users to 2.9 billion by 2028.

    Google lists RCS interoperability of its messaging app with iPhone as a Q4 2024 development.

    Consequently, over 40% of generative AI spend in mobile messaging will be in the RCS space by 2028, due to its media-rich nature and compatibility with native messaging applications.

    Let's do Biz