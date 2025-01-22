Vivo X200 Pro makes SA debut with steep price

Vivo unveiled the much-anticipated X200 Pro in South Africa, bringing the BBK Electronics brand’s flagship-level performance to Mzansi for the first time since the ill-fated X50 Pro in 2020. The launch event celebrated the synergy of cutting-edge design, unparalleled camera capabilities, and the debut of MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset in a smartphone tailored to creators and tech enthusiasts alike.

Vivo has embraced a more refined design language with X200 Pro, shedding the curved sides of its predecessor in favour of flat edges for a better grip.

On its face is a 6.78in Amoled display with a 120Hz refresh rate, now capable of reaching even greater brightness levels.

But the conversation with any X-series Vivo is about the camera enhancements.

X200 Pro transitions to a new 1/1.28-inch Sony sensor, engineered to capture more light while offering 4K at 120fps video recording.

The telephoto lens has also been upgraded to rival main camera sensors of competing flagships, delivering exceptional detail in 4-6x zoom ranges.

Chip partnership

Vivo opted for MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset, hailed as a “killer flagship” processor, to deliver high-end performance without sacrificing cost-effectiveness.

According to MediaTek MEA director of sales and marketing Rami Osman, the company's focus on "doing more for less" is transforming how flagship chips are developed and integrated.

"The X200 Pro epitomises our strategy to democratise flagship technology, enabling premium experiences at competitive price points," Osman told Bizcommunity when we were given an early hands on at Africa Tech Festival in November last year.

Flagship strategy

MediaTek's rising prominence in the premium segment has been a carefully orchestrated journey.

Osman explained that the company’s success stems from its ability to collaborate with brands like Vivo on shared R&D efforts.

"A flagship chip isn't just a product; it's a partnership," he said, emphasising the importance of balancing innovation with affordability.

The Dimensity 9400 integrates AI capabilities and advanced GPU architecture, making it ideal for content creation and high-intensity applications.

Bold strategy

Bringing the Vivo X200 Pro to South Aica aligns with MediaTek and Vivo’s vision of expanding flagship technology to markets beyond the traditional strongholds of Europe and Asia.

"South Africans deserve a device that competes with the best globally," Osman said, highlighting Vivo's growth in China as an indicator of what’s to come in emerging markets.

At R40,000 it is going to suffer as a more expensive, if exotic alternative to models like the Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16 Pro.

To be fair, when Osman said that "the X200 Pro is the perfect device for this market, offering exceptional performance, AI-driven capabilities, and top-notch cameras at a price point that makes sense," he didn’t know what the launch price would be.