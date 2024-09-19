Huawei unveils familiar looking Watch GT 5 series

Huawei Watch GT 5 doesn't change the design much from last year.

Huawei says these innovations set a new industry standard for health monitoring, with improvements to its already impressive heart rate and blood oxygen levels tracking, and now even emotional well-being monitoring.

The enhanced positioning system provides improved route accuracy, distance tracking, and pace monitoring, essential features for runners and cyclists.

The Sunflower Positioning System toggles between GPS bands to orient towards the best constellation at the time.

TruSense replaces the TruSeen system from previous Huawei watches and the device maker says it has collaborated with over 150 partners to develop its health tracking tech that now monitors over 60 metrics and indicators.

Broad compatibility

Huawei supports all three major mobile operating systems (iOS, Android, EMUI and Harmony OS) with its watches and Huawei Health app and leverages APIs to feed information into other platforms.

The new TruSense heart biosensors make a debut on Watch GT 5

"TruSense is a major breakthrough for us in health and fitness sensor technology and will keep us at the forefront of technological development in this space,” said Rico Zhang, president of Huawei's smart wearable and health product line at the platform launch last month.

This digital health advancement will further help users pursue healthier lifestyles.

“We aim to bring innovative products that offer consumers a unique blend of fashion and creativity,” said Alex Huang, CMO of Huawei Consumer Business Group.

“By inspiring our users, Huawei strives to create a more connected and heartwarming world where technology enhances daily living and brings people closer together.”

Fifth generation

The new Huawei Watch GT 5 series doesn’t move the design needle away from the octagonal stylings of the GT 4.

Huawe Watch GT 5 Pro in its two variants

There are also the requisite premium materials – stainless steel for the regular, and titanium, sapphire glass and ceramic for the Pro models – and water resistance, with available in two editions and multiple sizes and colourways.

Watch GT Pro comes in 46mm flavour and a 1.43in Amoled display, as well as 42mm version with a 1.32in Amoled.

The standard GT 5 models are crafted from stainless steel and come in both 41mm and 46mm sizes – the same as last year.

Different strokes

Beyond the titanium ceramic bodies, sapphire glass displays, and ECG functionality, the Pro models gain improved mapping features, including topographic maps and offline navigation.

Trail running navigation guides users through complex environments, while golfers can benefit from over 15,000 golf maps and 3D previews.

Both offer impressive battery life, ranging from 5 to 14 days depending on size and usage.

Huawei will also bring the Watch Ultimate to Mzansi with its 100m diving mode (deeper than the 40m freediving mode on the GT 5 Pro), but the updated Watch D 2 with its blood pressure monitoring will skip our shores.

Huawei Watch GT 5 series will be available (from R5,000) from 7 October 2024.