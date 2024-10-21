Q&A: Mokebe Thulo on Building a Better Tomorrow with Aware.org

CEO of Aware.org Mokebe Thulo discusses the organisations core vison, the programmes they offer to address challenges faced by communities and some of her most memorable campaigns...

1. Can you introduce AWARE.org and share its core mission and vision?

AWARE.org’s (Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education) mission is to empower individuals and communities to make informed choices about alcohol consumption and related behaviours. We envision a society where responsible drinking is the norm, and where everyone has access to the support they need for more balanced and healthier lives. Our work is centred around education, advocacy, and involving the whole of society in shaping a culture of accountability and care.

2. What specific programmes does AWARE.org offer, and what inspired their development? How do these programmes address the unique challenges faced by our communities?

AWARE.org’s programmes focus on reducing harmful alcohol use and address three priority areas: underage drinking, drinking and driving and alcohol consumption during pregnancy. Using research-driven, evidence-based strategies, AWARE.org collaborates with NPOs on a national scale to tackle these alcohol-related harms.

The organisation supports a “whole-of-society” approach that combines the efforts of different role-players to change individual and group behaviours to positively influence and change SA’s drinking culture and environment.

These programmes were stimulated by the pressing need to fast-track the national response to alarming statistics and trends. Insights from community feedback, research, and the experiences of stakeholders have highlighted these specific areas as critical for intervention. AWARE.org recognised that by focusing on #NOtoU18, Don’t Drink and Drive and Sober Pregnancies, the association and its 360+ member companies can create substantial and lasting change.

These initiatives not only provide essential outreach within communities but also enable AWARE.org to engage with various role-players. By collaborating with schools, health sector entities, and local government, we can amplify our impact and effectively be part of a solution to the unique challenges our communities face.

3. What does it mean to you personally to lead an organisation dedicated to harm reduction, and how does this work resonate with your values?

Leading AWARE.org, an organisation dedicated to harm reduction, is both an honour and an opportunity for me. It’s a chance to make a tangible impact on the lives of fellow South Africans, helping to build healthier, more resilient communities. At its core, this work aligns with my own values of responsibility and integrity.

It’s about far more than just reducing alcohol-related harm; it’s about contributing to the greater good of the country I love. I’m driven by the concept of business doing good and paying it forward to support healthy and sustainable development in the country – because that’s good for business. Knowing that every effort we make helps shape a safer, stronger South Africa. It’s humbling to lead a dynamic team that is equally committed to this cause, and I feel immense gratitude for the opportunity to be part of something that truly matters, something bigger than me.

4. AWARE.org has ambitious goals—could you highlight some of the most innovative campaigns you’ve launched? How have these initiatives made a tangible difference in the lives of those they serve?

Yes. We are ambitious. We are all in, and so our success as an organisation is closely linked to our sense of personal success.

In addition to our on-the-ground programmes, delivered in collaboration with key partners such as road traffic and law enforcement agencies, community organisations, NPOs, and health experts, AWARE.org drives innovative campaigns aimed at highlighting alcohol-related harm and setting it on a path of meaningful change.

This strategy is supported by a robust communication plan, designed to position AWARE.org as a trusted role-player in the national effort to reduce alcohol harm and promote responsible drinking.

Here are some of our impactful campaigns:

Drunk Drivers Stay for Free: Our 2023 December campaign took a clever, tongue-in-cheek approach to highlight the severe consequences of drinking and driving during the festive season. It warned the public that those caught driving under the influence would spend the night in a jail cell, "staying for free." By focusing on the repercussions of reckless choices, we engaged the public during a time when alcohol consumption typically rises. We have won numerous awards for this campaign. Recently, we bagged the Sabre and the Loerie Awards.

Drunk Goggles: This digital experience was designed to simulate the visual and decision-making effects of alcohol inebriation. Participants experience firsthand how alcohol affects their perception and driving abilities. The virtual journey starts with users visiting AWARE.org’s virtual bar and having a few drinks. After that, they try to navigate a vehicle and immediately experience the dangers of impaired driving within a controlled environment. What smarter way than to see what it’s like being behind the wheel after drinking than in the safety of your own home.

Roblox Game: In a bid to connect with younger audiences, we launched a cool but educational game on the Roblox platform. In the game, called "RoVille Rescue," players get to make decisions on alcohol consumption and peer pressure. Through interactive challenges, they gain awareness of the risks and consequences of alcohol use, all the while having fun in a safe, virtual space. This particular campaign was such a hit that we plan to extend it – so watch this space!

Makers of Tomorrow and Skeem Saam partnership: Through this dynamic collaboration with the popular South African TV series Skeem Saam, AWARE.org is embedding educational messages about the dangers of underage drinking directly into youth culture. By featuring relatable characters and storylines, this partnership aimed to raise awareness among young viewers about the serious consequences of alcohol consumption at an early age. This initiative harnessed the power of storytelling to engage audiences and equip them with practical tools to make smart decisions about alcohol. The partnership is about meeting youth where they are, in the spaces and with the media they consume, to deliver impactful and long-lasting change.

Reveal the Truth Campaign: Aligned with World FASD Day, this campaign focuses on educating the public about the dangers of drinking during pregnancy. By providing essential information, we empower individuals to make healthier choices for themselves and their families. We used a concept (in this case gender-reveal parties) to make people aware about the very serious existence of FASD, and the fact that it is 100% preventable. We try to embed ourselves within the South African culture so that we can be relevant and authentic to our audience.

5. While visions and goals are important, the heart of our work lies in the people we impact. Can you share some of the most inspiring success stories you've encountered during your time with AWARE.org?

One story that stands out to me is that of Sihle, a young woman who came through the SANCA programme, a partnership we’re incredibly proud of.

Sihle’s journey wasn’t easy, but with the support of the programme, she managed to turn her life around in a remarkable way. She went from struggling with alcohol-related challenges to becoming a powerful advocate for responsible behaviour.

Seeing someone like Sihle inspire others to make better choices is why we do what we do. Her story reminds me that, beyond the numbers and campaigns, it’s these personal victories that make all the difference.

6. How can companies and organisations engage with AWARE.org to support your work?

Companies and organisations can engage with AWARE.org in various ways, including becoming a member if you work in the alcohol value chain, co-funding our programmes, collaboration on community or public awareness initiatives, or offering resources for education and outreach. We welcome partnerships both inside and outside the alcohol industry that align with our mission to promote responsible alcohol use and reduce harm.

7. How can interested parties get in touch with AWARE.org?

Interested parties can reach out to us through our website, AWARE.org or contact us via email at gro.erawa@ofni. We also invite you to keep tabs on our updates and insights through LinkedIn and Facebook. We welcome collaborations on mobilising the whole of society to join the mission for a healthier, safer South Africa.



