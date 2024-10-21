Marketing & Media CRM, CX, UX
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Vicinity MediaGagasi FMJoe PublicPublicis Groupe AfricaBrandMappTechsys DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingDentsuBroad Media3RCTopco MediaDelta Victor BravoTDMCAFDANew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

CRM, CX, UX Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Rogerwilco achieves B Corp certification

    Issued by Rogerwilco
    21 Oct 2024
    21 Oct 2024
    Agency scores in top 10% of B Corps globally.
    Rogerwilco achieves B Corp certification

    Digital CX agency, Rogerwilco, has become the largest marketing agency in Africa to achieve B Corp certification. This is a triple bottom line assessment that evaluates an organisation’s approach to profit, people and the planet, and confirms they meet the highest social and environmental standards.

    The rigorous B Corp evaluation process, which took just under a year, would have been more daunting had Rogerwilco not already embarked on its own Be BetterTM enrichment programme to redefine its purpose.

    Rogerwilco CEO, Charlie Stewart, says: “We initiated the Be BetterTM initiative in late 2023 because we know that businesses with an authentic, credible purpose consistently outperform for their clients and themselves. This meant that by the time we started the B Corp evaluation we'd already created a culture of self-improvement and an appetite to find ways of bettering our actions and impacts.”

    Rogerwilco scored 106.8 on the B Corp scale, putting it in the top 10% globally. This is way above requirements: The median score is 50.9 and the global average for certified businesses in the marketing industry is 80.7.

    Stewart says B Corp’s verification analysts examined the agency in detail, from governance structures to staff welfare and development, plus the way they interact with their communities. “Environmental impact is also rated and it mattered that we don’t take on clients in destructive industries like mining, fossil fuels and gambling.”

    Becoming a B Corp quickly deepened the sense of togetherness and belonging inside the agency. Staff attrition dropped sharply and Stewart says there’s a buzz in the company that he hasn’t felt since before lockdown. Clients are happier and profits are up.

    He says the external validation earned from becoming a B Corp has turned Rogerwilco’s organisational purpose from words into visible action. “This authenticity is helping us grow a powerful, unifying culture because everyone associated with the agency has found something in the B Corp status that resonates with their personal values and gives them reasons to believe in us.”

    Some appreciate care for their wellbeing and personal development, others value micro-community CSR initiatives, and most are proud to be part of the environmental improvement process. Stewart says there’s a lot of goodwill towards a company whose business practices align with their personal principles.

    There are myriad reasons to apply for B Corp certification: To demonstrate a commitment to the triple bottom line, to be part of a community of like-minded changemakers, or to attract staff and new business. “For us, it was about providing hard evidence that we really are on a journey to improve ourselves,” says Stewart.

    The entire evaluation process takes anywhere from 10 to 18 months, depending on the business’s preparedness. Some assessment criteria are similar to the B-BBEE scorecard although far more robust. Being a Level 1 contributor meant that some of the agency’s groundwork was already in place but a number of policies had to be updated to meet B Corp’s more rigorous standards.

    B Corps are re-evaluated every three years to ensure they continue to meet the required standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. “We’re keen to see how a more conscious approach to conducting business impacts on our score in our 2027 recertification,” says Stewart.

    B Corp is an initiative of the non-profit network B Lab, which aims to create a global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy. Its USP is its ability to measure a company’s entire social and environmental impact.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Rogerwilco
    Rogerwilco is a multi-award winning, independently owned end-to-end digital customer experience agency. We exist to remove the friction in brands' digital engagement with their audiences, no matter the channel or touchpoint.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz