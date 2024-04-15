Industries

    Primedia Outdoor strengthens commitment to excellence with the appointment of Thulani Dumakude

    Issued by Primedia Outdoor
    15 Apr 2024
    15 Apr 2024
    Primedia Outdoor, a division of Primedia, announced the appointment of Thulani Dumakude as the new executive for Rights & Real Estate. Thulani Dumakude brings a wealth of experience to Primedia Outdoor, with over 20 years of success in the Out-Of-Home media industry.
    Primedia Outdoor strengthens commitment to excellence with the appointment of Thulani Dumakude

    Throughout his career, he has developed and executed business strategies with a focus on business development, key accounts management, and corporate governance. Before transitioning to the media owner side of the business, he worked as a consultant in KwaZulu-Natal, where he provided support to municipalities, in developing administrative frameworks and policies to administer outdoor advertising in South Africa.

    “We are thrilled to welcome Thulani to the Primedia Outdoor team,” said Bongumusa Makhathini, chief executive officer of Primedia Outdoor. “His proven track record in strategic leadership, new business development, and stakeholder management will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our market position and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

    His passion for the outdoor media industry has been demonstrated by his participation in initiatives that aim to ensure sustainability through collaboration among key stakeholders to promote the growth of the industry. Dumakude is currently completing his Master’s dissertation research, which is focused on the Sustainability and Futureproofing of Digital Out-of-Home Media in South Africa.

    Thulani has always demonstrated a strong commitment to promoting good governance and compliance within the outdoor advertising industry. In his numerous roles within the industry, he has been instrumental in formulating and successfully implementing growth strategies.

    Dumakude also expresses his enthusiasm for this new chapter: “I am passionate about delivering excellence and efficiency, and I am excited to be coming back home to the Primedia family. This is where I experienced the most growth and fulfilment in my career. I’m happy to see and be welcomed back by many familiar faces. I do not doubt that the attitude, work ethic, energy, and desire to be the winning team is still here. I look forward to collaborating with the team and contributing to the company’s continued success.”

    outdoor advertising, Primedia Outdoor, Bongumusa Makhathini, Thulani Dumakude
    Primedia Outdoor
    Primedia Outdoor is a national outdoor advertising media specialist. Part of the Out-of- Home division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd, Primedia Outdoor focuses primarily on the marketing and selling of outdoor advertising signage.

